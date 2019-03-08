Elizabeth Warren Imagines Big Tech After the Breakup

(Bloomberg) -- Senator Elizabeth Warren on Friday laid out a detailed plan for breaking up Facebook Inc., Google, and Amazon.com Inc., which she said have become so big and powerful that they’re damaging the U.S. economy and American democracy.

Warren, a Democrat from Massachusetts, joins a growing chorus across the political spectrum voicing concern about the power of Silicon Valley and proposing some kind of government action. But her proposal is notable for a few reasons. First, Warren is running for president, and her decision to stake out a spot as a strong tech critic is an indicator of what Silicon Valley can expect as the 2020 campaign heats up. Warren also not only expressed a desire to break up big tech companies, but articulated what should come afterwards – unusual detail for a public official trying to win votes in a broad, national election.

At the center of Warren’s proposal is the argument that certain parts of the tech industry have become utilities. The services these companies provide are so ubiquitous and essential that they’re now similar to electricity and water: basics for human existence that must have their supply and price regulated for the benefit of society. This isn’t necessarily a new idea -- Donald Trump’s former adviser Stephen Bannon suggested this. When their companies were young, Facebook Chief Executive Officer Mark Zuckerberg and Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos are said to have described their aspirations to turn their businesses into utilities, although neither has expressed much enthusiasm about being regulated like one.

People who watch the tech industry have also been developing the tech-platform-as-public-utility argument for almost a decade. It featured prominently in “The Amazon Paradox,” a 2017 article published in Yale Law Review that is often credited with kicking off a wave of antitrust energy directed at Silicon Valley. The article’s author, Lina Khan, argued that it was logical to apply some form of public utility regulation to the e-commerce company because so many independent businesses rely on Amazon’s platform, even as they compete with other parts of Amazon. (Kahn recently joined the Democratic staff of a House Judiciary subcommittee focused on antitrust.)

Warren proposes legislation that would define companies offering online marketplaces as public utilities if their annual global revenue exceeds $25 billion. They would be required to spin off any parts of their business that also participated on the platform, couldn’t share data with third parties, and would have to treat participants on their platforms in a fair, reasonable, and nondiscriminatory way. Companies running some smaller platforms would face similar requirements, but wouldn’t have to sell off businesses that used their services, according to her proposal.

For Alphabet Inc.’s Google, both its search engine and its ad exchange would be classified as “platform utilities,” and would have to be separated from the company’s other properties. This would address one of the main antitrust complaints smaller competitors have made about Google — that it has cut them off by designing its search engine to promote other Google services. While Warren doesn’t identify a specific agency in charge of enforcing these rules, she said that private citizens and state and federal officials could sue companies that run afoul of them, with penalties reaching as much as five percent of annual revenue.

Warren also named a handful of mergers that she would look to unwind, including Amazon’s purchase of Whole Foods and Zappos, Facebook’s acquisition of WhatsApp and Instagram, and Google’s deals for Waze, Nest, and DoubleClick.

Regardless of their feelings about tech companies, Republicans are likely to oppose any plan based on such a sweeping increase in government regulation. They made their hostility toward the idea of expanding the definition of public utility clear in another debate that has dominated the technology policy world — the one over net neutrality. The GOP has been almost unanimous in calling Obama-era net neutrality rules that classified the internet as a utility as a government takeover.

Story continues