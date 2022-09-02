U.S. markets close in 5 hours 43 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,000.26
    +33.41 (+0.84%)
     

  • Dow 30

    31,858.62
    +202.20 (+0.64%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    11,871.89
    +86.76 (+0.74%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,821.54
    -1.28 (-0.07%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    88.64
    +2.03 (+2.34%)
     

  • Gold

    1,723.90
    +14.60 (+0.85%)
     

  • Silver

    17.93
    +0.26 (+1.49%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0006
    +0.0058 (+0.58%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.1860
    -0.0790 (-2.42%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1559
    +0.0017 (+0.15%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    140.1290
    -0.0890 (-0.06%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    20,296.25
    +399.69 (+2.01%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    485.54
    +5.87 (+1.22%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,248.51
    +100.01 (+1.40%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,650.84
    -10.63 (-0.04%)
     

Elizabethtown College's School for Graduate & Professional Studies Launches Family Business and Entrepreneurship Graduate Certificate

·2 min read

ELIZABETHTOWN, Pa., Sept. 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- This fall, Elizabethtown College's School for Graduate and Professional Studies (SGPS) will launch a Family Business Graduate and Entrepreneurship Certificate. Starting on Oct. 17, the first cohort will commence, which aims to foster students' entrepreneurial spirit through developing their skills in business ideation, leadership, strategic planning, management, and more.

(PRNewsfoto/Elizabethtown College)
(PRNewsfoto/Elizabethtown College)

"The new program places a unique focus on family business by incorporating elements of governance, group dynamics, and succession planning," Elizabethtown College's Vice President for Enrollment Management John F. Champoli said.

Through a partnership with the High Center for Family Business, one of the oldest and largest centers of its kind, a coach is available upon request throughout the completion of the certificate. These experienced individuals will provide students with expertise in developing business growth with actionable outcomes including:

  • Evaluate the steps to start, innovate, and grow a business.

  • Analyze the strategies involved in running a successful business.

  • Articulate leadership skills and practices to optimize business performance.

  • Critique governance structures and succession planning as a vital component of a business model.

  • Develop a business plan on a new entrepreneurial business idea or possible innovation.

The 12-credit certificate includes four online courses which can be completed in as little as one year with innovative courses like "Dreams to Reality: Where are you in the business ownership cycle?", Strategy and Gaining a Competitive Edge, Leading as Your Business Grows, Dynamics, Governing, Managing, and Succession Planning. The certificate can also be stacked into Etown's 36-credit Master of Business Administration (MBA) and Master of Strategic Leadership (MSL) or our 32-credit Post-Professional Occupational Therapy Doctorate (OTD). Learn more about the program at etown.edu/SGPS.

About Elizabethtown College 

Elizabethtown College, located in southcentral Lancaster County, Pennsylvania, is a private coed institution offering more than 50 health, science, engineering, political science business, communications, fine art and music, humanities, and education degrees. Discover more: etown.edu.

About The High Center

Since 1995, the S. Dale High Center for Family Business has always been dedicated to bringing the best available resources to families in businesses for south central Pennsylvania and beyond. Serving and strengthening privately-held and family-owned businesses through succession planning, executive leadership training and legacy building. Explore more: https://thehighcenter.com.

Contact:
Keri Straub
Associate Vice President for Marketing and Communications
Elizabethtown College
(717) 725-6907
straubk@etown.edu

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/elizabethtown-colleges-school-for-graduate--professional-studies-launches-family-business-and-entrepreneurship-graduate-certificate-301617124.html

SOURCE Elizabethtown College

Recommended Stories

  • US Deals Heavy Blow to China Tech Ambitions With Nvidia Chip Ban

    (Bloomberg) -- The US government’s new restrictions on the ability of Nvidia Corp. to sell artificial intelligence chips to Chinese customers threatens to deal a heavy blow to the country’s development of a sweeping range of cutting-edge technologies.Most Read from BloombergLukoil Chairman Ravil Maganov Dies After Falling From Hospital WindowGlobal Bonds Tumble Into Their First Bear Market in a GenerationPutin Brings China and India to Russia for War Games Defying USHong Kong Officials Target En

  • Veterans seek to block 3M health care spinoff, citing earplug lawsuit costs

    3M Co. is seeking to spin out its $8 billion health care business into a separate public company. However, in a new lawsuit, U.S. military veterans are suing to block the move, arguing that those assets should be preserved to pay for the thousands of lawsuits over the company's earplugs.

  • Retirees want to go back to work — but they’re worried about this

    While more than three in 10 U.S. retirees say they would be motivated to rejoin the workforce if inflation continued to eat into their savings, 43% of retirees see their age as a barrier to getting a new job. According to an American Staffing Association survey, the fear of ageism poses a barrier to retirees contemplating un-retirement. Overall, 14% of current retirees said they are open to or actively looking for work.

  • Sea Cuts Jobs in Gaming Arm in Second Downsizing Wave

    (Bloomberg) -- Sea Ltd. is trimming staff in its money-making gaming arm to rein in costs. It’s the e-commerce giant’s second round of job cuts this year, following a string of setbacks that is forcing the company to shift its focus away from unbridled growth to profitability.Most Read from BloombergLukoil Chairman Ravil Maganov Dies After Falling From Hospital WindowGlobal Bonds Tumble Into Their First Bear Market in a GenerationPutin Brings China and India to Russia for War Games Defying USHon

  • The Bitcoin crash has wiped out over $1.3 billion in value from Michael Saylor’s Bitcoin holdings. Now he’s being sued for tax fraud

    District of Columbia Attorney General Karl A. Racine said Wednesday that he’s suing Saylor for tax fraud as well as his company, MicroStrategy, for helping him.

  • Why You Can't Trust Friday's Jobs Report, And What It Means For The S&P 500

    Recent monthly jobs reports are stretching credulity. Evidence suggests recession may be close at hand.

  • Incoming Whole Foods CEO Spells Big Changes for the Company

    Five years after Amazon announced that it would buy supermarket chain Whole Foods for $13.7 billion, a big new change has just taken place -- on September 1, incoming chief executive Jason Buechel is taking over for John Mackey. "As a co-founder of Whole Foods, I've often explained my relationship to the company with a parent-child metaphor," Buechel wrote in a letter announcing his retirement to Whole Foods Staff in September 2021. The transition took nearly a year and, now, former Chief Operating Officer Jason Buechel is stepping in to lead the high-end supermarket chain.

  • Russia warns on Nord Stream gas supplies, stoking European fears

    Nord Stream 1, which runs under the Baltic Sea to supply Germany and others, was running at 20% capacity even before flows were halted for three days this week for maintenance. Moscow blames sanctions, imposed by the West after Russia invaded Ukraine, for hampering routine operations and maintenance of Nord Stream 1. Brussels says this is a pretext and Russia is using gas as an economic weapon to retaliate.

  • Is JPMorgan Chase Stock a Buy?

    Amid high inflation and worries over a more severe recession, bank stocks have not fared well this year. As the largest bank by assets in the U.S., JPMorgan Chase (NYSE: JPM) has not been spared. With the Federal Reserve still aggressively raising interest rates and a lot of economic uncertainty still in the environment, is JPMorgan Chase stock a buy?

  • Exxon, Shell sell California oil assets for $4 billion to IKAV

    HOUSTON (Reuters) -Exxon Mobil Corp and Shell Plc on Thursday confirmed the sale of their California oil joint-venture Aera to German asset manager IKAV for $4 billion, ending a 25-year-long partnership that was one of the state's largest oil producers. The sale reflects the two companies move out of mature energy properties at a time when high oil and gas prices favor new deals.

  • NewAge Says Cost of Internal Probe Contributed to Bankruptcy

    NewAge, a seller of health and wellness products, said its bankruptcy filing is due in part to the cost of a Foreign Corrupt Practices Act investigation.

  • Fewer U.S. tractor dealerships raise costs for farmers as sector consolidates

    CHICAGO (Reuters) -More farm equipment dealers are going out of business, leaving a handful of companies with control of a large swathe of the market and greater ability to set prices for selling and repairing equipment, according to interviews with farmers, equipment dealers and analysts. In Montana, a state the size of Germany, only three Deere & Co. dealerships remain compared to around 30 two decades ago, according to the state Farmers Union. Local barley farmer Erik Somerfeld said one dealer network dominates all sales and repairs for rival equipment maker CNH Industrial.

  • Iconic investor Bill Bengen says inflation is 'a scary thing' for retirees — is his 4% rule still the best way to get the most out of your retirement money?

    Inflation is "a scary thing for retirees" — how should it affect your retirement planning?

  • August Jobs Report Shows U.S. Added 315,000 Jobs

    U.S. employers added jobs in August at a slower but still solid pace in a tight labor market. The jobless rate rose to 3.7%.

  • Teacher suspended for not using student’s he/him pronouns gets $95K from Kansas district

    Attorneys for the teacher called it “a victory for free speech at public schools.”

  • Christian teacher wins $95K settlement from Kansas school after transgender student pronoun dispute

    Fort Riley Middle School math teacher Pam Ricard won a settlement from USD 475 after an LGBT transgender student pronoun dispute in Geary County.

  • Piedmont Lithium CEO Keith Phillips talks path ahead for Gaston County mine, other projects in pipeline

    Piedmont Lithium CEO Keith Phillips recently spoke with the Charlotte Business Journal about the company's pursuit of state approval for its proposed Gaston County mining and processing operation, other projects and more.

  • Starbucks Names Laxman Narasimhan New CEO

    The coffee giant’s hiring of Laxman Narasimhan comes months after former head Howard Schultz temporarily took over to steer the chain through rising costs, a unionization push and challenges overseas.

  • GM venture starts producing EV battery cells at new Ohio factory

    General Motors said Wednesday that a new electric vehicle battery plant built in Ohio has started producing cells, which could help customers get federal tax credits.

  • 5-star LSU target receives new Crystal Ball projection

    Things are looking good for the Tigers with one of the best prospects in Louisiana.