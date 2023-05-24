ELK-Desa Resources Berhad (KLSE:ELKDESA) Will Pay A Dividend Of MYR0.035

ELK-Desa Resources Berhad (KLSE:ELKDESA) has announced that it will pay a dividend of MYR0.035 per share on the 22nd of June. Based on this payment, the dividend yield on the company's stock will be 4.3%, which is an attractive boost to shareholder returns.

ELK-Desa Resources Berhad's Earnings Easily Cover The Distributions

We like to see robust dividend yields, but that doesn't matter if the payment isn't sustainable. Prior to this announcement, ELK-Desa Resources Berhad's earnings easily covered the dividend, but free cash flows were negative. In general, we consider cash flow to be more important than earnings, so we would be cautious about relying on the sustainability of this dividend.

Looking forward, earnings per share is forecast to rise by 4.8% over the next year. If the dividend continues on this path, the payout ratio could be 72% by next year, which we think can be pretty sustainable going forward.

Dividend Volatility

Although the company has a long dividend history, it has been cut at least once in the last 10 years. The dividend has gone from an annual total of MYR0.0433 in 2013 to the most recent total annual payment of MYR0.0517. This works out to be a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of approximately 1.8% a year over that time. Modest growth in the dividend is good to see, but we think this is offset by historical cuts to the payments. It is hard to live on a dividend income if the company's earnings are not consistent.

ELK-Desa Resources Berhad Could Grow Its Dividend

Growing earnings per share could be a mitigating factor when considering the past fluctuations in the dividend. We are encouraged to see that ELK-Desa Resources Berhad has grown earnings per share at 9.7% per year over the past five years. The lack of cash flows does make us a bit cautious though, especially when it comes to the future of the dividend.

Our Thoughts On ELK-Desa Resources Berhad's Dividend

Overall, it's nice to see a consistent dividend payment, but we think that longer term, the current level of payment might be unsustainable. While ELK-Desa Resources Berhad is earning enough to cover the payments, the cash flows are lacking. We would probably look elsewhere for an income investment.

