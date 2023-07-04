ELK-Desa Resources Berhad (KLSE:ELKDESA) stock most popular amongst private companies who own 45%, while individual investors hold 32%

Key Insights

ELK-Desa Resources Berhad's significant private companies ownership suggests that the key decisions are influenced by shareholders from the larger public

51% of the business is held by the top 7 shareholders

21% of ELK-Desa Resources Berhad is held by insiders

To get a sense of who is truly in control of ELK-Desa Resources Berhad (KLSE:ELKDESA), it is important to understand the ownership structure of the business. And the group that holds the biggest piece of the pie are private companies with 45% ownership. That is, the group stands to benefit the most if the stock rises (or lose the most if there is a downturn).

And individual investors on the other hand have a 32% ownership in the company.

Let's delve deeper into each type of owner of ELK-Desa Resources Berhad, beginning with the chart below.

What Does The Institutional Ownership Tell Us About ELK-Desa Resources Berhad?

Institutions typically measure themselves against a benchmark when reporting to their own investors, so they often become more enthusiastic about a stock once it's included in a major index. We would expect most companies to have some institutions on the register, especially if they are growing.

Less than 5% of ELK-Desa Resources Berhad is held by institutional investors. This suggests that some funds have the company in their sights, but many have not yet bought shares in it. So if the company itself can improve over time, we may well see more institutional buyers in the future. It is not uncommon to see a big share price rise if multiple institutional investors are trying to buy into a stock at the same time. So check out the historic earnings trajectory, below, but keep in mind it's the future that counts most.

We note that hedge funds don't have a meaningful investment in ELK-Desa Resources Berhad. The company's largest shareholder is ELK Group Sdn. Bhd, with ownership of 35%. In comparison, the second and third largest shareholders hold about 5.0% and 3.5% of the stock. In addition, we found that Seng Hui Teoh, the CEO has 1.0% of the shares allocated to their name.

We did some more digging and found that 7 of the top shareholders account for roughly 51% of the register, implying that along with larger shareholders, there are a few smaller shareholders, thereby balancing out each others interests somewhat.

While studying institutional ownership for a company can add value to your research, it is also a good practice to research analyst recommendations to get a deeper understand of a stock's expected performance. There are plenty of analysts covering the stock, so it might be worth seeing what they are forecasting, too.

Insider Ownership Of ELK-Desa Resources Berhad

While the precise definition of an insider can be subjective, almost everyone considers board members to be insiders. The company management answer to the board and the latter should represent the interests of shareholders. Notably, sometimes top-level managers are on the board themselves.

Most consider insider ownership a positive because it can indicate the board is well aligned with other shareholders. However, on some occasions too much power is concentrated within this group.

Our information suggests that insiders maintain a significant holding in ELK-Desa Resources Berhad. It has a market capitalization of just RM564m, and insiders have RM118m worth of shares in their own names. This may suggest that the founders still own a lot of shares. You can click here to see if they have been buying or selling.

General Public Ownership

The general public, who are usually individual investors, hold a 32% stake in ELK-Desa Resources Berhad. While this group can't necessarily call the shots, it can certainly have a real influence on how the company is run.

Private Company Ownership

It seems that Private Companies own 45%, of the ELK-Desa Resources Berhad stock. Private companies may be related parties. Sometimes insiders have an interest in a public company through a holding in a private company, rather than in their own capacity as an individual. While it's hard to draw any broad stroke conclusions, it is worth noting as an area for further research.

Next Steps:

I find it very interesting to look at who exactly owns a company. But to truly gain insight, we need to consider other information, too. For instance, we've identified 2 warning signs for ELK-Desa Resources Berhad (1 is a bit unpleasant) that you should be aware of.

But ultimately it is the future, not the past, that will determine how well the owners of this business will do. Therefore we think it advisable to take a look at this free report showing whether analysts are predicting a brighter future.

