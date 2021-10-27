U.S. markets open in 7 hours 28 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,570.25
    +5.00 (+0.11%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    35,682.00
    +38.00 (+0.11%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    15,558.00
    +13.00 (+0.08%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,291.20
    -2.70 (-0.12%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    83.89
    -0.76 (-0.90%)
     

  • Gold

    1,786.70
    -6.70 (-0.37%)
     

  • Silver

    23.99
    -0.10 (-0.43%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1601
    -0.0001 (-0.01%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.6190
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    15.98
    +0.74 (+4.86%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3761
    -0.0002 (-0.01%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    114.0900
    -0.0390 (-0.03%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    61,014.48
    -1,385.41 (-2.22%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,485.88
    -19.27 (-1.28%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,277.62
    +54.80 (+0.76%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    29,049.60
    -56.41 (-0.19%)
     

Elkem ASA - Record results in extraordinary markets

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·6 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

OSLO, Norway, Oct. 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- In the third quarter 2021, Elkem delivered its best quarterly result ever, with earnings more than four times higher than the same period last year (EBITDA). Market conditions have been extraordinary with all-time high prices across several products lines and regions. Due to its integrated business model and attractive market positions, Elkem has been well positioned to benefit from the strong market momentum. In addition, Elkem launched a new ambitious climate roadmap in the quarter, with an aim of delivering a 39 per cent reduction of its product carbon footprint by 2031.

Elkem's total operating income for the third quarter 2021 was NOK 8,796 million, which was all-time high and up 49% from the corresponding quarter last year. Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) amounted to NOK 2,131 million in the quarter, which was as much as 316% higher than third quarter 2020. Earnings per share (EPS) was NOK 2.16 in the quarter, and NOK 4.34 YTD-2021.

"Elkem is currently experiencing extraordinary markets and delivering strong results. So far this year, we have almost tripled our earnings compared to the same period last year, and we expect another strong result in the fourth quarter. Our focus now is to deliver for our customers and drive strong performance while also positioning Elkem for the future in line with our long-term strategy of growth driven by operational excellence and increased specialisation. We also continue our work to further step up our performance on Environment, Social and Governance (ESG) issues, digital transformation and battery materials," says Helge Aasen, Elkem's CEO.

As announced on 18 October, Elkem's board of directors and Helge Aasen have agreed that Aasen will continue as CEO of Elkem, after serving as interim CEO since June 2021. Helge Aasen has previously served as CEO of Elkem from 2009 to 2019. He has a broad industrial experience after working in most of the company's different functions for nearly 30 years.

Market conditions have been extraordinary in the third quarter, particularly for Elkem's two largest divisions; Silicones and Silicon Products. Elkem has seen strong demand in all regions and steady price increases for its main product categories. The group has kept normal production in the quarter, while many other producers have been hampered by low raw material availability, transportation constraints, high power prices and in some cases energy curtailments. The combination of strong demand and disruptions on the supply side have pushed market prices up to new record levels.

Elkem has a strong business model with an integrated value chain and a highly competent global workforce. The group is therefore in a good position to benefit from the current market situation. In addition, access to reliable and renewable electricity is a key competitive advantage and paramount to ensure stable production, predictable cost development and the lowest possible CO2 emissions. The recent market trends, which could mark a structural shift for global silicon markets, will further strengthen Elkem's long-term competitive position.

The focus on CO2 emissions is becoming more critical for all types of industry and Elkem's response has been to launch a new ambitious climate roadmap for the group. "Elkem aims to be part of the solution to combat climate change – and to be one of the winners in the green transition. From an already favourable position where 83% of our electricity consumption is based on renewable energy, we aim to reduce our fossil CO2 emissions by 28% from 2020-31 while growing our supplies to the green transition – thereby delivering a 39% improvement in the carbon footprint of our products in the same period. Elkem's long-term goal is net zero emissions by 2050," says Aasen.

The board has approved an investment in Elkem's silicones plant in Roussillon, France, amounting to NOK 350 million. This project will further develop and strengthen Elkem's specialty business in Europe, the Middle East and Africa (EMEA) and the Americas and will be finalised in 3Q-2023. There is a structural deficit of siloxane in EMEA and further capacity is required to meet increasing demand from customers. The project will also improve Elkem's cost position and environmental performance through debottlenecking, better energy efficiency and upgraded wastewater treatment.

The group's equity as at 30 September 2021 amounted to NOK 17,512 million, which gave a ratio of equity to total assets of 46%. Net interest-bearing debt was NOK 5,421 million, which gave a ratio of net interest-bearing debt to EBITDA of 1.0 time. The net interest-bearing debt and leverage ratio have been significantly reduced due to the strong improvement in results and the capital increase in April. Elkem had cash and cash equivalents of NOK 7,176 million as at 30 September 2021 and undrawn credit lines of around NOK 3,200 million.

There is strong underlying demand for Elkem's products going into the fourth quarter and industry supply continues to be hampered by energy and raw material constraints. Elkem is well positioned to benefit from the current market conditions despite inflationary pressure, due to its integrated value chains in Asia and Europe/US. Silicones markets are expected to remain tight in the fourth quarter. Due to time lag versus market prices, Elkem expects to realise higher sales prices in the quarter both for commodities and specialities. Market prices for silicon- and ferrosilicon-based products are at all-time high. Elkem is benefitting from attractive positions and expects to realise higher sales prices due to time-lag in sales contracts. Carbon products continues to benefit from strong steel and ferroalloys markets.

For further information, please contact:

Odd-Geir Lyngstad
VP Finance & Investor Relations
Tel: +47 976 72 806
Email: odd-geir.lyngstad@elkem.com

Fredrik Norman
VP Corporate Communications & Public Affairs
Tel: +47 918 66 567
Email: fredrik.norman@elkem.com

About Elkem:

Elkem is one of the world's leading providers of advanced material solutions shaping a better and more sustainable future. The company develops silicones, silicon products and carbon solutions by combining natural raw materials, renewable energy and human ingenuity. Elkem helps its customers create and improve essential innovations like electric mobility, digital communications, health and personal care as well as smarter and more sustainable cities. With a strong track record since 1904, its global team of more than 6,800 people has a joint commitment to stakeholders: Delivering your potential. In 2020, Elkem was rated among the world's top 5% on climate and achieved an operating income of NOK 24.7 billion. Elkem is listed on the Oslo Stock Exchange (ticker: ELK). For more information please visit www.elkem.com.

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/elkem/r/elkem-asa---record-results-in-extraordinary-markets,c3440868

The following files are available for download:

https://mb.cision.com/Main/16930/3440868/1486646.pdf

Elkem ASA - 3Q-2021 - Presentation

https://mb.cision.com/Public/16930/3440868/a506b5280d867c90.pdf

Elkem ASA - 3Q-2021 - Press release

https://mb.cision.com/Public/16930/3440868/8722ca86803368c4.pdf

Elkem ASA - 3Q-2021 - Report

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/elkem-asa--record-results-in-extraordinary-markets-301409477.html

SOURCE Elkem

Recommended Stories

  • AMD shares see boost after Q3 earnings

    Jared Blikre, Yahoo Finance, goes in depth with the chipmaker's earnings.

  • Why Lockheed Martin Stock Just Crashed by 12%

    Shares of defense industry giant Lockheed Martin (NYSE: LMT) tanked Tuesday morning, trading down by 12.1% as of 12:32 p.m. EDT even though the company reported a sizable earnings beat. Lockheed Martin's earnings plunged by 65% year over year to $2.21 per share in the third quarter -- a result that easily surpassed analysts' consensus projection for earnings of $1.97 per share. Without that charge, it would have earned nearly $7 a share and grown its earnings nearly 11% when calculated according to generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP).

  • Why Shares of Digital World Acquisition and Phunware Crashed Today

    Digital World Acquisition (NASDAQ: DWAC) and Phunware (NASDAQ: PHUN) both saw their stock prices rocket over 1,000% at one point last week, as investors' excitement for the special purpose acquisition company (SPAC) and advertising software provider that are linked to former President Donald Trump reached a fever pitch. The decline in Digital World Acquisition's stock price appears to have been sparked by comments made by Trump before the market opened.

  • Why Upstart Stock Just Went Down Instead

    Shares of artificial intelligence-powered fintech provider Upstart (NASDAQ: UPST) got shook up on Tuesday, down 10% as of 3 p.m. EDT after investment bank Jefferies revoked its buy rating on the stock and downgraded Upstart to hold. The analyst also worries that at present valuations -- it has a $25 billion market cap -- Upstart's stock price already "reflects strong and successful market penetration in the personal and auto loan categories over the next few years."

  • These 10 Stocks Make Up 87% of Warren Buffett's Portfolio

    When it comes to investing success, Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE: BRK.A)(NYSE: BRK.B) CEO Warren Buffett is in a class of his own. Buffett may not be infallible, but he's helped create more than $600 billion in shareholder value for the company's shareholders since taking the helm in 1965. As a whole, Berkshire Hathaway's shares have averaged an annual gain of 20% over the past 56 years, leading to an aggregate gain of better than 3,300,000%.

  • Why Ocugen Stock Is Skyrocketing Today

    What happened Shares of Ocugen (NASDAQ: OCGN) were skyrocketing 22.1% higher as of 11:28 a.m. EDT on Tuesday. The big jump came as investors anxiously awaited a meeting today of the World Health Organization's technical advisory committee.

  • Robinhood sinks after reporting Q3 earnings

    Yahoo Finance's Jared Blikre breaks down Robinhood's Q3 earnings report.&nbsp;

  • QuantumScape Corporation (QS) Q3 2021 Earnings Call Transcript

    John Saager, QuantumScape's Head of Investor Relations, you may begin your conference. Good afternoon, and thank you to everyone for joining QuantumScape's Third Quarter 2021 Earnings Conference Call.

  • Why MP Materials Stock Is Tumbling Today

    Shares of MP Materials (NYSE: MP) plunged more than 13% by 2:45 p.m. EDT on Tuesday. Weighing on the rare earth mining company stock was a bearish report published by Grizzly Research. Grizzly Research took a swipe at MP Materials.

  • Billionaire Tudor Jones: This is the ‘single biggest threat' to stocks and society — protect yourself now

    Regardless of what the officials do, you can take action to protect your portfolio.

  • Cathie Wood responds to Elon Musk: Tech will 'bend curve' on inflation

    Cathie Wood responded to Elon Musk flagging the surge in price pressures. Yahoo Finance's Brian Cheung, Julie Hyman and Brian Sozzi share the details.&nbsp;

  • Alphabet’s Earnings Crushed. The Stock Is Wobbling.

    Alphabet said that its third-quarter revenue jumped 41% year over year to $65.12 billion, outpacing Wall Street estimates.

  • China Tech Stocks Slump as Tensions With U.S. Spook Investors

    (Bloomberg) -- Investors rushed to offload Chinese tech stocks as a flare-up in Sino-U.S. tensions sparked fears that more scrutiny from Washington could be in store for the sector.Most Read from BloombergA Deep Dive Into Squid Game's World of InequalityHamburg Is at the Heart of Germany’s Growing Dilemma Over ChinaWhy Americans and Britons Are Rushing to Buy Idyllic Homes in ItalyOne of California’s Wealthiest Counties Could Run Out of Water Next SummerThe Coming Electric Car Disruption That No

  • CEO Pat Gelsinger and Other Intel Insiders Bought Up $2.5 Million Worth of Stock

    Some insiders made their first open-market purchases of Intel stock, and others bought for the first time in years.

  • Why General Electric Stock Jumped Tuesday

    General Electric (NYSE: GE) stock soared Tuesday morning, jumping 5.4% as of 9:55 a.m. EDT after the industrials giant didn't just beat analysts' estimates with its third-quarter numbers but also raised its full-year guidance. Continuing generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP) earnings per share (EPS) were $0.54 versus a loss of $1.04 per share in the year-ago quarter. Delving deeper, General Electric reported a strong order flow across all its segments.

  • Why some retail traders are pouring into a Trump-tied SPAC

    Digital World Acquisition (DWAC), the blank check company tied to former President Trump's new social media venture, has become a so-called 'meme stock' favorite.

  • Twitter reports Q3 earnings

    Dan Howley, Yahoo Finance, talks the social media platform's recent earnings and advertising impact after the company misses revenue expectations slightly.

  • Alibaba Has Lost $344 Billion in World's Biggest Wipeout

    (Bloomberg) -- Few people could have predicted the downward spiral for Alibaba Group Holding, when founder Jack Ma delivered a blunt criticism of China’s financial system last October. Most Read from BloombergCities' Answer to Sprawl? Go Wild.Hamburg Is at the Heart of Germany’s Growing Dilemma Over ChinaWhy Americans and Britons Are Rushing to Buy Idyllic Homes in ItalyOne of California’s Wealthiest Counties Could Run Out of Water Next SummerThe Top Money Maker at Deutsche Bank Reaps Billions F

  • Microsoft smashes earnings expectations with strong cloud performance

    Microsoft beat analyst expectations for the quarter.

  • Why Facebook Stock Fell Today

    Shares of Facebook (NASDAQ: FB) sank 3.9% on Tuesday, following the release of the social media giant's third-quarter results. Facebook's revenue jumped 33% year over year to $29 billion, driven by continued growth in its core digital ad business. Facebook's monthly active users of 2.91 billion and average revenue per user of $10 also fell short of consensus estimates of 2.93 billion and $10.15.