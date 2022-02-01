U.S. markets open in 6 hours 19 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,497.50
    -6.75 (-0.15%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    34,968.00
    -29.00 (-0.08%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    14,888.25
    -16.75 (-0.11%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,020.80
    -3.60 (-0.18%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    88.12
    -0.03 (-0.03%)
     

  • Gold

    1,804.30
    +7.90 (+0.44%)
     

  • Silver

    22.59
    +0.20 (+0.88%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1265
    +0.0029 (+0.26%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.7820
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    24.83
    -2.83 (-10.23%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3480
    +0.0036 (+0.27%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    114.9810
    -0.1430 (-0.12%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    38,482.81
    +1,327.87 (+3.57%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    891.99
    +48.81 (+5.79%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,464.37
    0.00 (0.00%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,078.48
    +76.50 (+0.28%)
     

Elkem takes 100% ownership of Salten energy recovery plant

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·3 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • ELKEF

STOCKHOLM, Feb. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Elkem has today secured 100% ownership of the Elkem Salten energy recovery plant, after acquiring the remaining 50% stake from Kvitebjørn Energi. The transaction is attractive to Elkem and provides increased strategic flexibility.

On 15 November, Prime Minister Jonas Gahr Støre opened the new energy recovery plant at Elkem Salten in the northern part of Norway. The energy recovery plant is closely integrated with the silicon production process at Elkem Salten, utilizing the excess heat from the silicon furnaces to produce electrical power. The plant recovers 28% of the electrical energy used at Elkem Salten, equal to the power consumption of about 15,000 Norwegian households.

The energy recovery plant has been built in partnership between Elkem and Kvitebjørn Energi, each holding a 50% stake. The total investment has amounted to around NOK 1.2 billion, financed through a NOK 350 million grant from Enova, significant external debt and some equity. The parties have agreed to keep the purchase price for the 50% stake confidential.

"Elkem aims to be part of the solution to combat climate change - and to be one of the winners in the green transition. The new energy recovery plant at Elkem Salten, developed together with our partners in Kvitebjørn Energi and with financial support from Enova, further strengthens our efforts to ensure environmentally friendly silicon and ferrosilicon production with the lowest possible emissions and lowest possible use of resources," says Elkem's CEO, Helge Aasen.

"With today's acquisition, we position Elkem for financially attractive returns and increased strategic flexibility, while at the same time delivering on our climate roadmap. Elkem has now established a strong portfolio of energy recovery plants across several of our locations. We believe that energy recovery will be a key pillar in the green transition, and we see significant additional potential for additional energy recovery in our industry with the right support mechanisms," says Aasen.

For more information

Odd-Geir Lyngstad
VP Finance & Investor Relations
Tel: +47 976 72 806
Email: odd-geir.lyngstad@elkem.com

Fredrik Norman
VP Corporate Communications & Public Affairs
Tel: +47 918 66 567
Email: fredrik.norman@elkem.com

About Elkem

Elkem is one of the world's leading providers of advanced material solutions shaping a better and more sustainable future. The company develops silicones, silicon products and carbon solutions by combining natural raw materials, renewable energy and human ingenuity. Elkem helps its customers create and improve essential innovations like electric mobility, digital communications, health and personal care as well as smarter and more sustainable cities. With a strong track record since 1904, its global team of more than 6,800 people has a joint commitment to stakeholders: Delivering your potential. In 2020, Elkem was rated among the world's top 5% on climate and achieved an operating income of NOK 24.7 billion. Elkem is listed on the Oslo Stock Exchange (ticker: ELK). www.elkem.com

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/elkem/r/elkem-takes-100--ownership-of-salten-energy-recovery-plant,c3495795

The following files are available for download:

https://news.cision.com/elkem/i/norwegian-prime-minister-jonas-gahr-store-and-elkem-ceo-helge-aasen--elkem-salten,c3005827

Norwegian prime minister Jonas Gahr Støre and Elkem CEO Helge Aasen, Elkem Salten

Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/elkem-takes-100-ownership-of-salten-energy-recovery-plant-301472322.html

SOURCE Elkem

Recommended Stories

  • Why Plug Power, Bloom Energy, and Other Fuel Cell Stocks Jumped Today

    Plug Power (NASDAQ: PLUG) stock rocketed on Monday and was up a whopping 14.4% as of 11:50 a.m. ET, but it wasn't the only hydrogen stock rebounding so sharply this morning. Bloom Energy (NYSE: BE): Up 9.6%. Today's rally offered a much-needed respite to investors who've watched hydrogen fuel cell shares crash -- some even to their 52-week lows -- in recent weeks.

  • Why QuantumScape Is Charging Higher Today

    UBS analyst Chris Snyder had said on Friday QuantumScape has a leadership position in a technology looking to disrupt a $300 billion industry, along with establishing relationships with key auto industry original equipment manufacturers (OEMs). All Snyder wants to see is QuantumScape hitting its marks on commercialization. It's possible QuantumScape could run away with the electric car market if testing continues to confirm already existing data that shows its revolutionary lithium-ion batteries enable the Holy Grail of ultra-fast charging while eliminating the risk of fires.

  • AT&T and 4 more unloved dividend stocks to buy in a ‘risk-off’ era

    With stocks off to one of their worst starts to the year since the 2008-2009 financial crisis, it’s no longer crazy to talk about a sustained period of market volatility or a prolonged “risk off” environment on Wall Street. If ever there was a time to consider sleepy but stable dividend stocks, now is the time. The following five stocks are all names that, frankly, haven’t done so well over the last 12 months.

  • NXP Semiconductors tops earnings estimates, stock rises

    Yahoo Finance's Ines Ferre details NXP Semiconductors' earnings beat across sectors.

  • Stocks moving higher: Robinhood, AMD, Boeing, Tesla

    Yahoo Finance's Jared Blikre and Brad Smith discuss the two stocks they are looking at today

  • Best Oversold Stocks to Buy for February 2022

    Let’s face it, stocks have been under a lot of pressure. Growth stocks have been getting especially hurt. But huge selloffs can entrap good stocks, which means opportunities are out there.

  • Tech Stocks Could Sink 8% More, UBS Says. Here’s Why—and Where to Buy the Dip.

    If bond yields keep rising, tech could keep falling. The Swiss bank advises investors to be strategic about what to buy to take advantage.

  • Why Twilio, Sea Limited, and Pinterest Stocks Popped Monday

    With the Nasdaq stock index up 2.4% as of 1:45 p.m. ET, it looks like Wall Street has decided that Monday will be a risk-on day for the stock market. It's no great surprise then that some of the riskiest stocks around -- tech stocks -- are flying higher. Cloud communication company Twilio (NYSE: TWLO) is up 7.5%.

  • Should You Buy Solar Energy Stocks After Monday's Bounce?

    Enphase Energy (NASDAQ: ENPH) led the way with a gain of as much as 13.6%, SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ: SEDG) popped by 12.7%, and Sunrun (NASDAQ: RUN) jumped by as much as 10.9%. The downward trend in solar stocks has coincided with a rise in interest rates, which the chart below illustrates.

  • Why Enphase Energy Stock Jumped 10.8% Today

    The company didn't announce any new service, but said installers "have seen an increase in deployments" of Enphase microinverters and batteries as extreme weather and power outages hit the state over the weekend. This follows an announcement late last week that Enphase was partnering with Semper Solaris, an installer of solar and battery systems in California, to expand offerings across that state. It hasn't hurt that the stock market overall is up today, and solar energy stocks in particular are rising sharply.

  • Israel’s $10 Billion Answer to Stripe Wants to Crack U.S. Market

    (Bloomberg) -- Israel’s most valuable private technology company is in talks to buy a U.S.-based business to establish a foothold in the world’s biggest economy ahead of an initial public offering.Most Read from BloombergTeen Who Demanded $50,000 From Elon Musk Is Now Targeting More Billionaire JetsCovid-Infected HIV Patient Developed Mutations, Study ShowsAn Army of Faceless Suits Is Taking Over the $4 Trillion Hedge Fund WorldNasdaq 100 Notches Best Two-Day Rally Since 2020: Markets WrapPrince

  • Nio Stock Pops As China EV Stocks To Report January Sales After 2021 Boom

    China EV sales boomed in 2021. They are likely to be lower in January after a subsidy cut, but Nio stock rallied Monday.

  • Warren Buffett Stocks: Microsoft, GOOGL Stock Among 22 Stocks On This Screen

    See who joins Microsoft and GOOGL on this screen of Warren Buffett stocks based on the investing strategy of the Berkshire Hathaway CEO.

  • Market corrections are good buying opportunities, says Goldman Sachs — but only when this happens

    Is it time to wade in? Yes, if you're confident one thing won't happen, say strategists at Goldman Sachs.

  • Why AT&T May Be Leaning Toward a Spinoff of Its Discovery Stake

    Comments from CEO John Stankey on a spinoff versus a split appear to have depressed the stock price.

  • Why Rivian Stock Is Rocking Today

    Shares of Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA) rival Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ: RIVN) are tearing up the track Monday, rising a lucky 7.77% as of 11:25 a.m. ET as investors parse an upgrade for Tesla ... and wonder what it might mean for Rivian, too. This morning, as you may have heard, Swiss megabank Credit Suisse upgraded shares of Tesla stock to outperform. Credit Suisse had many reasons for why it loves Tesla -- fast growth, high profit margins, and the potential to earn as much as 25% more this year than anyone else on Wall Street thinks possible.

  • Why Carnival Corporation Stock Popped Today

    Carnival Corporation (NYSE: CCL) stock jumped on Monday after the cruise tours giant announced that it will continue selling shares in order to take advantage of an arbitrage opportunity...in its own stock. As of 12:45 p.m. ET, Carnival stock is up 4.1%. As Carnival stated today, it intends to "offer and sell shares of its common stock" -- as much as $500 million worth.

  • 2 ‘Strong Buy’ Stocks Under $10 With Over 100% Upside Potential

    Small-capitalization stocks have been hit particularly hard over the past months. A look at the Russell 2000, the leading index of small caps, tells the story. The Russell last hit a record high back in November of last year, and it's gone mostly downhill from there -- falling 20%. But low prices now could translate into investor opportunities later on. In fact, Jefferies strategist Steven DeSanctis believes that the small caps are in a "bottoming out process." DeSanctis argues that “valuations

  • Novavax, Beyond Meat Jump After Call for a Meme-Stock Rebound

    (Bloomberg) -- Novavax Inc. and Beyond Meat Inc. jumped alongside other growth-oriented stocks in Monday trading after an Evercore ISI strategist suggested some of the battered meme stocks could rebound in coming weeks. Most Read from BloombergTeen Who Demanded $50,000 From Elon Musk Is Now Targeting More Billionaire JetsCovid-Infected HIV Patient Developed Mutations, Study ShowsAn Army of Faceless Suits Is Taking Over the $4 Trillion Hedge Fund WorldNasdaq 100 Notches Best Two-Day Rally Since 2

  • Bears beware. Past corrections for the S&P 500 are only 15% on average, outside of recessions

    The S&P 500 narrowly avoids correction territory several times in January, defined as a 10% or more fall from a record finish. Why a 20% plunge into a bear market for the index isn't likely without a recession.