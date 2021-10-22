U.S. markets open in 6 hours 21 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,536.50
    -5.25 (-0.12%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    35,476.00
    -4.00 (-0.01%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    15,412.00
    -66.75 (-0.43%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,298.20
    +4.10 (+0.18%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    81.89
    -0.61 (-0.74%)
     

  • Gold

    1,793.90
    +12.00 (+0.67%)
     

  • Silver

    24.37
    +0.20 (+0.83%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1640
    +0.0009 (+0.08%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.6760
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    15.01
    -0.48 (-3.10%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3784
    -0.0011 (-0.08%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    114.0690
    +0.0810 (+0.07%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    62,730.95
    -1,803.67 (-2.79%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,493.45
    -41.20 (-2.68%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,190.30
    0.00 (0.00%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,804.85
    +96.27 (+0.34%)
     

Elkem to test the world's first carbon capture pilot for smelters

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·5 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

STOCKHOLM, Oct. 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Elkem, a global leader in silicon-based advanced materials, today announces that it will test the world's first carbon capture pilot for silicon smelters at its plant in Rana, Norway. The project has received financial support from Gassnova CLIMIT and is a follow-up to the company's recently launched climate roadmap to reduce emissions towards net zero while growing supplies to the green transition.

The carbon capture pilot is a collaboration between Elkem and Mo Industripark, SINTEF, Alcoa, Celsa, Ferroglobe, SMA Mineral, Norcem, Norfrakalk, Arctic Cluster Team and Aker Carbon Capture.

The test unit will be installed at Elkem's plant in Rana, which produces high purity ferrosilicon and Microsilica. In addition, emissions from SMA Mineral will also gradually enter the treatment plant. Aker Carbon Capture delivers the test unit, which is the only one of its kind in Norway.

The project is supported through the CLIMIT-Demo program, by state enterprise Gassnova SF. CLIMIT is Norway's national programme for research, development and demonstration of CO2 capture and storage technology. The main goal of the project is to verify the technology on real industrial exhaust gases from smelters, in order to prepare a full-scale plant for industrial carbon capture. The program runs over two years.

"Elkem aims to be part of the solution to combat climate change – and to be one of the winners in the green transition. Our mission is to provide advanced material solutions shaping a better and more sustainable future. We have recently launched a climate roadmap detailing our ambitions to reduce emissions while growing our supplies to the green transition. Carbon capture is a key technology to reach net zero by 2050," says Elkem's CEO, Helge Aasen.

Elkem recently launched a global climate roadmap detailing how the company plans to reduce its total CO2 emissions by 28% from 2020-31 while growing its supplies to the green transition, thereby delivering 39% improvement of its product carbon footprint in the same period.

As a part of this work towards carbon-neutral materials production, Elkem has conducted a feasibility study for the establishment of carbon capture and storage (CCS). The purpose of the study has been to assess the technical and economic feasibility of installing carbon capture at its Norwegian plants in Bjølvefossen, Bremanger, Rana, Salten and Thamshavn.

"The test unit installation at Elkem Rana means that we are now moving one step forward. The work to be done in Rana will also be of great relevance to other plants both in Elkem and for other players in the industry," says Trond Sæterstad, climate director in Elkem.

Mo Industrial Park will be the project owner and SINTEF will have a leading role in the project management of the program.

"In total the partners have identified 1.5 million tonnes of potential CO2 capture in the region. This corresponds to three percent of Norway's total emissions, and almost one third of the emissions from the metal industry," says Jack Ødegård, Vice President Research in SINTEF.

"It is very relevant for CLIMIT to support the world's first CO2-capture from ferrosilicon and silicon industry. In this project, there are nine international industries collaborating in development of cost-effective CCS solutions. Important research work will be carried out by SINTEF as well. Knowledge from development of the full scale CCS project Longship is also applicable for this Elkem pilot," says Ingrid Sørum Melaaen, Gassnovas´ Head of Secretariat CLIMIT.

"The mobile test unit is for all practical purposes a large facility in miniature. It is very exciting that we can now follow up the feasibility study and test that the technology is also suitable for large-scale smelters," says Jon Christopher Knudsen, Chief Commercial Officer in Aker Carbon Capture

"It is necessary to cut carbon emissions. In addition, this project will create new jobs and ensure the competitiveness of the industry. This is also aligned with Mo Industrial Park's sustainability strategy and the initiative will add important cutting-edge expertise to the region," says Jan Gabor, Executive Vice President Property Development in Mo Industrial Park.

The project has a total budget of NOK 23.6 million, of which Gassnova CLIMIT will contribute 13.8 million and the industry will contribute with the remaining amount.

For more information:
Odd-Geir Lyngstad
VP Finance & Investor Relations
Tel: +47 976 72 806
Email: odd-geir.lyngstad@elkem.com

Hans Iver Odenrud
Corporate Communication Manager
Tel: +47 958 16 230
Email: hans.iver.odenrud@elkem.com

About Elkem
Elkem is one of the world's leading providers of advanced material solutions shaping a better and more sustainable future. The company develops silicones, silicon products and carbon solutions by combining natural raw materials, renewable energy and human ingenuity. Elkem helps its customers create and improve essential innovations like electric mobility, digital communications, health and personal care as well as smarter and more sustainable cities. With a strong track record since 1904, its global team of more than 6,800 people has a joint commitment to stakeholders: Delivering your potential. In 2020, Elkem was rated among the world's top 5% on climate and achieved an operating income of NOK 24.7 billion. Elkem is listed on the Oslo Stock Exchange (ticker: ELK). www.elkem.com

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/elkem/r/elkem-to-test-the-world-s-first-carbon-capture-pilot-for-smelters,c3438037

The following files are available for download:

https://news.cision.com/elkem/i/elkem-,c2970938

Elkem

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/elkem-to-test-the-worlds-first-carbon-capture-pilot-for-smelters-301406455.html

SOURCE Elkem

Recommended Stories

  • Why Shares of Plug Power Are Surging Today

    After falling yesterday, shares of Plug Power (NASDAQ: PLUG) are roaring back today as the pessimism that plagued the fuel cell specialist's stock on Wednesday seems to be waning. The catalyst for today's movement appears to be news that the company is progressing in its plans to develop a green hydrogen production facility in its home state of New York. As of 10:25 a.m. EDT on Thursday, shares of Plug Power were up 5.7%.

  • Toyota exec: Not everyone should drive a battery electric vehicle

    (Reuters) -Many people are passionate about climate change, but not everybody should drive a battery electric vehicle as a means to combat climate change, Toyota Motor Corp Chief Scientist Gill Pratt said on Thursday at the Reuters Events Automotive Summit. Pratt's comments, during a discussion on electric vehicles, appeared to amplify remarks made over the past year by Toyota President Akio Toyoda. Toyoda and other company officials have said that electric vehicles will play a greater role in reducing emissions, but other solutions should be used, Toyota's gasoline-electric hybrid models or hydrogen-powered fuel cell electric vehicles.

  • Why FuelCell Energy, Denison Mines, and Enovix Stocks Popped This Week

    Enovix investors will be happy to hear that their stock was the only one of the three to also be "in the green" for Thursday, in particular, tacking on 1.6%. In the case of FuelCell, the fuel-cell industry's eponymous star owed its gains primarily to bullish pronouncements from one of its rivals, Plug Power, which announced last week that hydrogen fuel cells are getting so popular that it expects to record as much as $850 million in sales next year -- and more than triple that number by 2025. Investors are betting that what's good news for Plug will be good news for FuelCell, as well, which, at $3.1 billion in market capitalization, is far smaller than Plug and therefore has more room to grow.

  • Could Plug Power Stock Help You Become a Millionaire?

    Plug Power (NASDAQ: PLUG) stock is 57% off its high price of more than $73 this year. Let's take a closer look at Plug Power's recent performance and its growth prospects. Plug Power has a long history of incurring losses.

  • Is PLUG Stock A Buy As It Unveils Ambitious Plans, Strong Outlook?

    Plug Power, a maker of hydrogen fuel cells, unveils ambitious growth plans and sees accelerating revenue in 2022. Is PLUG stock a buy right now?

  • 20 favorite alternative-energy stocks with expected upside of up to 102%

    There are three ways that investors can tap into solar and other alternative-energy stocks, which have rebounded from a dramatic decline earlier in the year.

  • Biggest U.S. grid changes rules to shore up coal supply as winter approaches

    PJM Interconnection, the largest U.S. power grid operator, could restrict how much some coal-fired plants can operate this winter if their fuel supplies fall below certain levels to ensure coal will be available in the case of a deep freeze in the eastern part of the country. Energy prices around the world are trading near multiyear highs as supplies of coal, oil and natural gas run short, causing power outages in China and utilities in Europe and Asia to scramble to buy fuel before the winter heating season. To help ensure power plants will be available when needed this winter, PJM said it may restrict steam units, which are generally coal-fired, from operating if they have less than 10 days (240 hours) of fuel supply available.

  • Canada oil producers grapple with Trudeau's demand for faster emissions cuts

    Canada's oil producers face new pressure from Prime Minister Justin Trudeau to reduce emissions in just three years, a sudden acceleration of their plans that at least one major company said looks unrealistic. Suncor Energy, the second-largest Canadian crude producer, says it remains focused on cutting emissions by 2030, not 2025 as the Canadian government will require. "Honestly, 2025 is going to be tough," Martha Hall Findlay, Suncor's Chief Sustainability Officer, told Reuters.

  • Equity Residential to acquire ultra-efficient apartment tower going up in Belltown

    Sustainable Living Innovations has begun installing the first of 895 manufactured panels for the 15-story building, which broke ground in June.

  • Climate risks are bearing down on American utilities, especially in California. Rain may help, says Barclays

    This year alone the economic toll of extreme weather already directly hit 15%-20% of U.S. investment-grade utilities and half of utilities in the 'junk' or high-yield category, according to Barclays.

  • Waste Management eyes Pennsylvania, elsewhere for landfill gas plants

    It's increasing that commitment to renewable natural gas and sustainability under the aegis of Tara Hemmer, SVP and chief sustainability officer.

  • What is a bomb cyclone? Pacific Northwest warned over approaching storm

    Alarmingly-named weather phenomenon common in North America in late autumn and early spring

  • Musk’s Company Granted Approval for 29 Miles of Vegas Tunnels To Combat Traffic: ‘Roads Must Go 3D’

    Elon Musk doesn't just have his sights set on the skies above us. In fact, his Boring Company just got the greenlight to go ahead with plans for expanding the "Vegas Loop," a tunnel that goes under...

  • NextEra Energy Continues to Shine

    NextEra Energy (NYSE: NEE) continues to benefit from the accelerating shift toward cleaner energy sources. The giant utility delivered strong third-quarter results, powered by its leading renewable energy business. According to the report it released Wednesday morning, NextEra Energy generated $1.483 billion, or $0.75 per share, of adjusted net income during the third quarter.

  • Alphabet Drone Delivery Arm Wing Set to Deliver in Cities

    Drones have delivered some pretty cool things in 2021. Zipline drones have delivered hundreds of thousands of COVID-19 vaccines to people in rural Africa and the suburbs of the United States. Drones from Flytrex are flying chicken from El Pollo Loco to customers in Southern California. Drones were even used as part of an organ transplant procedure when Airspace Link and Workhorse Group partnered to deliver 3D-printed kidneys. All of these deliveries have one thing in common, though; none of them

  • 2022 Ford Maverick Hybrid EPA fuel economy announced, better than expected

    When we were conducting our first drive of the 2022 Ford Maverick compact pickup, Ford told us it was targeting a city fuel economy rating of 40 miles per gallon for the standard Hybrid version. Now, the EPA has provided its rating, and Ford — as well as potential customers — should be pleased. The official fuel economy numbers for the Maverick Hybrid are 42 mpg city, 33 mpg highway and 37 mpg combined.

  • EU Leaders Brush Off Calls for Quick Fix to Surging Power Prices

    (Bloomberg) -- Several European Union leaders warned against hasty intervention to address the surge in energy prices, as pleas for immediate action from some of the bloc’s poorer countries went unheeded.Most Read from BloombergThe Top Money Maker at Deutsche Bank Reaps Billions From SingaporeForget Palm Springs—Santa Fe Is the New Mecca for Modern ArchitectureGoogle’s Biggest Moonshot Is Its Search for a Carbon-Free FutureA $30 Billion Fortune Is Hiding in China’s Silicon ValleyBeef Industry Tr

  • Heat blamed for mysterious deaths of California hiker family

    The family of three and their dog were found dead on a trail in Devil's Gulch Valley two months ago.

  • Fastest land animal in the Western Hemisphere captured by drone

    Pronghorn antelope are the fastest land animals in North America. They are even the fastest in the entire Western Hemisphere. They are known as prairie antelope, American antelope, and prong buck. Their closest relative is actually the giraffe and okapi. They are capable of running speeds of 89kmh (55mph). The only animal on the planet that is capable of higher running speeds is the African cheetah, although the pronghorn can maintain a high speed for a longer period. They can be found in the interior western United States and parts of the prairie provinces in Canada. Much faster than any predator in this hemisphere, it is believed that it evolved with this running ability to escape the now extinct American cheetah. These pronghorns were seen running across the Badlands of Saskatchewan, Canada. A drone was being used to film the nearby salt flats when the pronghorns came running through. A wolf was seen along a fence line far behind the pronghorns. Other wolves could be heard barking excitedly. The pronghorns had either heard or smelled the predators and they quickly made their way out of the area. The wolves could never catch healthy pronghorns with open space to run. Once abundant in North America, pronghorns were hunted by indigenous people to provide a staple part of their diet. These animals are timid and they run at the first sight of a human, making them very difficult to kill. Early tribes would create fenced areas or pens with sticks and branches and they would surround the pronghorns, gently driving them toward an enclosed area. They are reluctant to leap obstacles so they could be more easily shot with arrows once they were herded into an enclosed area. During breeding seasons, females spend time with one male and then switch to another, inciting conflict and aggression. The males fight for dominance and the females will then mate with the winner. Although these beautiful animals faced a dangerous population decline soon after the turn of the century, conservation efforts have helped their populations increase over the last 100 years. Although still a species of concern due to habitat encroachment, their numbers are no longer decreasing.

  • What Does the UN Climate Change Report Mean for Hydrogen Stocks?

    Photo by HDRO World leaders and environmentalists are still absorbing the implications of the UN's recent climate change report, but hydrogen stocks are already reacting to the call to speed up the production of green energy and limit emissions. Climate Change can no Longer be Ignored The report, assessing the extent and likely trajectory of climate change, has been described as a "code red for humanity". According to the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change, despite existing commitments to