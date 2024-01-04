Elkhart County Commissioners make several appointments in new year

Jan. 3—GOSHEN — Elkhart County Commissioners held their first meeting of 2024 and with the meeting came a long list of board appointments among other annual notices.

The board confirmed appointments for the 2024 year. Commissioner Bob Barnes was appointed the St. Joseph River Basin, Drainage Board, and Affirmative Action. Brad Rogers was appointed to Plan Commission, Oaklawn, Community Corrections Advisory Board, Personnel Liaison, and Public Defender Board. Suzie Weirick was appointed to the Emergency Management Board, Justice Reinvestment Advisory Council, and MACOG and Community Development.

Commissioners also appointed or renewed county positions for 2024 as follows: Veteran's Service Officer, James Snowden; County Highway Engineer, Charlie McKenzie; Manager of Transportation, Kyle Wagner; Director of Human Resources, Kirt Hunsberger; Chief Information Officer, Lilia Eller; Weights & Measures, Todd Barrows; Emergency Management Director, Jennifer Tobey; County Administrator, Jeff Taylor; and County Attorney, Craig Buche. Director of Buildings & Grounds is to be determined.

They also approved appointments to various county boards for 2024. They include: Greg Barberio to the Alcoholic Beverage Commission; David Miller to the Board of Zoning Appeals as an alternate; Rick Jenkins, Beth Ronzone, Scott Baker, and Dan Shoup to the Convention & Visitors Commission; Philip Hahn, Rober Cripe Jr., and Jeffrey Showalter to the County Corrections Complex Building Corporation; Philip Hahn, Robert Cripe Jr., and Jeffrey Showalter to the Elkhart County Indiana Building Corporation, which is a new board; Ed Pippenger Jr. to the Drainage Board; Harrison Haines and Iverson Groves to the Property Tax Assessor Board of Appeals; Jeff Taylor to the Public Safety Communications Commission (911 Center); and Frank Lucchese Mandy Leazenby, Rick Gentle, and Gregg Eash to the Redevelopment Commission.

New appointments were Harrison Haynes and Iverson Grove to the Property Tax Assessor Board of Appeals Board.

Commissioners also approved a request to post its annual notice for supply and materials bids for the Elkhart County Highway Department for 2024. Elkhart County Highway Department Manager of Transportation Kyle Wagner read the numbers for liquid asphalt, hot asphalt, limestone, recycled concrete, washed sand, calcium chloride, gravel, gas and fuel, fiber optic cable, wire, and communications conduit.

Elkhart County Councilman Steve Clark has refiled a conflict of interest disclosure form with the county for his company R. Yoder Construction's work on the courthouse complex project. R. Yoder Construction was also awarded the park bathroom renovation project so the form also serves as notice for that project.

Councilman David Hess also filed a nepotism disclosure due to a family member working at a law firm that is employed by the county, and another family member who provides mowing services to the county.

The commissioners also approved a grant application for the Juvenile Community Corrections FY24-25 Grant. Nathan Tipton, director of Court Services, explained that the grant generally covers the majority of the salary for the Juvenile Community Corrections supervisor and case manager.

The board also approved an updated contract for Blake Eckelbarger for the repair and maintenance of the courthouse clock.

Dani Messick is the education and entertainment reporter for The Goshen News. She can be reached at dani.messick@goshennews.com or at 574-538-2065.