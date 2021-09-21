U.S. markets close in 5 hours 56 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,379.37
    +21.64 (+0.50%)
     

  • Dow 30

    34,201.09
    +230.62 (+0.68%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    14,785.03
    +71.13 (+0.48%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,199.07
    +16.87 (+0.77%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    70.59
    +0.30 (+0.43%)
     

  • Gold

    1,774.50
    +10.70 (+0.61%)
     

  • Silver

    22.50
    +0.29 (+1.31%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1734
    +0.0007 (+0.06%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.3180
    +0.0090 (+0.69%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3664
    +0.0004 (+0.03%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    109.2980
    -0.1220 (-0.11%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    43,106.34
    -910.54 (-2.07%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,079.15
    +15.30 (+1.44%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,001.58
    +97.67 (+1.41%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    29,839.71
    -660.34 (-2.17%)
     

Ellen DeGeneres, Portia de Rossi, Shaun White, Shawn Mendes get behind Shelf Engine

Christine Hall
·4 min read

Shelf Engine’s mission to eliminate food waste in grocery retailers now has some additional celebrity backers. The company brought in a $2 million extension to its $41 million Series B announced in March.

Ellen DeGeneres, Portia de Rossi, Shaun White and Shawn Mendes are the new backers, who came in through a strategic round of funding alongside PLUS Capital to bring the Seattle-based company’s total funding to $60 million since the company’s inception in 2016. This includes a $12 million Series A from 2020.

Shelf Engine’s grocery order automation technology applies advanced statistical models and artificial intelligence to deliver accurate food order volume so that customers can reduce their food waste by as much as 32% while increasing gross margins and sales of more than 50%. The company has already helped retailers divert 1 million pounds of food waste from landfills, Stefan Kalb, co-founder and CEO of Shelf Engine, told TechCrunch.

“We’ve had phenomenal growth last year, some of it from our mid-market customers, but mostly from customers like Target and Kroger,” Kalb said. “Our other big news is that we hired a president (Kane McCord) in the past six weeks, which is cool to have the reinforcement on the leadership side.”

Shelf Engine has a plan to reduce food waste at grocery stores, and $12 million in new cash to do it

Over the past 12 months, the company, which works with retailers like Kroger, Whole Foods and Compass Group, saw over 540% revenue growth. At the same time, it grew its employees to 200 from 23, Kalb said. He expects to more than double Shelf Engine’s headcount over the next 12 months.

As a result, the new funding will be used to scale with current customers and accelerate further investment in R&D of its AI systems and automation capabilities.

Meanwhile, Amanda Groves, partner at PLUS Capital, said her firm works with about 65 individuals who are in film, television, sports and culture, including the four new investors in Shelf Engine.

She says many of her clients are looking to participate in business as an investor or with sweat equity. Her firm works with them to determine interests and will then source opportunities and invest alongside them.

Shelf Engine fits into one of PLUS Capital’s core investment areas of sustainability. The firm looks across different sectors like food, energy, apparel, packaging and recycling. Shelf Engine’s approach of leveraging technology to aid in sustainability efforts was attractive to all of the investors, as was their method of scaling within grocery clients without affecting consumer behavior.

“When Shelf Engine is installed in the grocery store, they can reduce spoilage by 10% right off the bat — that immediacy of the impact was what got our clients excited,” Groves added.

One of Shelf Engine’s first celebrity investors was Joe Montana, and Kalb said partnering with celebrities enables the company’s mission to eliminate food waste and address the climate crisis to be made more aware.

“B2B software is not as glamorous, but the climate has become a big issue and something many celebrities care about,” he added. “Shawn Mendes has over 60 million followers, so for him to share about this issue is extremely meaningful. Where he invests will lead to his followers knocking on the doors of stores and saying ‘this matters to me.’ That is the strategy shift from B2B to a movement for our community.”

The company is not alone in tackling food waste, which globally each year amounts to $1.3 trillion. For example, Apeel, OLIO, Imperfect Foods, Mori and Phood Solutions are all working to improve the food supply chain and have attracted venture dollars in the past year to go after that mission.

Shelf Engine is already in over 3,000 stores nationwide in the areas of grocery, food service and convenience stores, which “is a large lift from 18 months ago,” Kalb said. Next up, the company is progressing to open new categories and managing more projects. He is specifically looking at what the company can manage in the store and manage for the customer.

“We are getting to the point where we can manage more of the store in complex categories like meat, seafood and deli that are mainly custom,” he added.

IoT and data science will boost foodtech in the post-pandemic era

Recommended Stories

  • UK energy crisis: Government races to avert food shortages

    The British government is racing to avert shortages of meat, poultry and packaged foods amid a crisis in the food processing industry triggered by soaring energy costs. Business Secretary Kwasi Kwarteng said Tuesday that he hopes to reach a deal with the U.K.’s primary supplier of food-grade carbon dioxide to restore supplies of the gas that is used to stun animals before slaughter, preserve fruits and vegetables before packaging and to put the fizz into carbonated beverages. Kwarteng is in talks with the company, CF Industries, which halted operations at its U.K. plants last week due to high natural gas prices.

  • 8 Rich Child Stars Who Stepped Away From Fame

    Some of Hollywood's biggest stars -- like Reese Witherspoon and Leonardo DiCaprio -- got their start early in life and found continued success as time went on. Others found major success early on but...

  • Nigeria Minister Expects Oil Demand to Peak by 2030: Gas Update

    (Bloomberg) -- The world’s biggest gas traders and producers are meeting in Dubai this week for the Gastech conference -- the first major in-person event for the industry since the onset of the coronavirus pandemic.Most Read from BloombergThe Global Housing Market Is Broken, and It’s Dividing Entire CountriesIstanbul Turns Taps on Old Fountains, Joining Global Push for Free DrinksMerkel’s Legacy Comes to Life on Berlin’s ‘Arab Street’Is There Room for E-Scooters in New York City?Amazon, Microsof

  • Over/Under Week 2 - D'Andre Swift

    Will D'Andre Swift be the Key to the Lions' success vs. Green Bay on Monday Night?

  • 98 Degrees Members Preview ‘Total Relief Live’ Benefit, Invite Britney Spears and Justin Timberlake to Join Lineup

    Some of the biggest stars of ’90s pop will convene in Los Angeles for a benefit concert paying homage to MTV’s “Total Request Live” era this January, and organizer Nick Lachey is ready to “roll out the red carpet” for “TRL” icons Britney Spears and Justin Timberlake. The 98 Degrees member is working with the […]

  • UK police plead for help over Nigerian boy's torso found in Thames in 2001

    Police in London appealed on Tuesday to anyone with information about the murder of a Nigerian boy whose torso was found in the River Thames 20 years ago to come forward to help them solve the case, which they believe may have been a ritualistic killing. The boy was aged five or six when his body, which had had the head and limbs severed, was found floating near Tower Bridge. Police believe he was trafficked from Nigeria to Britain, possibly via Germany.

  • Dame Judi Dench Opens a New Garden For Queen Elizabeth

    The actress invites everyone to “plant a tree for the jubilee.”

  • Ellen Pompeo Rocked a Butt-Length Ponytail at the Emmy Awards

    As one does.

  • Netflix and Apple TV+ clean up at the Emmys with 'The Crown' and 'Ted Lasso'

    Netflix has nabbed the most Emmys ever for a single platform with 44 including 11 for The Crown, more than double its nearest rival, HBO/HBO Max. The 2021 edition of the awards was also a watershed year for Apple TV+, which took home 10 Emmys including seven for its comedy series Ted Lasso. To be sure, a huge chunk of Netflix's Emmy harvest came from the 34 Creative Arts Emmys it won last week.

  • Jump-start your mornings with these easy breakfast bar recipes

    Healthy, filling and perfect for busy schedules, breakfast bars are taking over TikTok.

  • Nigeria's military crackdown puts squeeze on bandit gangs

    Nigeria's military campaign against criminal gangs in the northwest is pushing them into neighbouring regions as a result of a telecom shutdown and a squeeze on fuel and food supplies, local residents and officials said.

  • I Wanted Ego Death. This Powerful Psychedelic Gave It To Me.

    Unconditional love. An experience of nonexistence. Here’s what happened when I took 5-MeO-DMT at a luxurious retreat.View Entire Post ›

  • J&J: Booster dose of its COVID shot prompts strong response

    Johnson & Johnson said Tuesday that a booster of its one-shot coronavirus vaccine provides a stronger immune response months after people receive a first dose. J&J said in statement that an extra dose — given either two months or six months after the initial shot — revved up protection. The J&J vaccine was considered an important tool in fighting the pandemic because it requires only one shot.

  • Warren Buffett says these are the top companies to own — you can buy them now

    Stop losing money on mediocre businesses.

  • Why DraftKings Stock Dropped 7.3% on Monday

    Shares of online betting company DraftKings (NASDAQ: DKNG) fell as much as 7.3% in trading on Monday as investors quickly exited growth stocks. The biggest reason for the drop at DraftKings was the market's sell-off in general. Fear of the financial markets breaking down are high after issues at China Evergrande Group made global headlines over the weekend.

  • Sundial Files Early Warning Report Issued Pursuant to National Instrument 62-103

    Sundial Growers Inc. (NASDAQ: SNDL) ("Sundial" or the "Company") announced that it has reacquired (the "Acquisition") more than 10% of the issued outstanding common shares ("Common Shares") of The Valens Company Inc. ("Valens") (TSX: VLNS) (OTCQX: VLNCF).

  • 10 Cheap Semiconductor Stocks to Buy Now

    In this article, we will take a look at the 10 cheap semiconductor stocks to buy now. You can skip our detailed analysis of the semiconductor industry’s outlook for 2021 and some of the major growth catalysts for semiconductor stocks and go directly to the 5 Cheap Semiconductor Stocks to Buy Now. Semiconductors form the […]

  • 5 Reasons GameStop Could Prove the Doubters Wrong

    Video game retailer GameStop (NYSE: GME) is one of them. One of the most straight-forward ways a company can go bust is to have too much debt. GameStop took care of that worry by raising capital as its stock skyrocketed earlier this year.

  • Why Nucor, Cleveland-Cliffs, and Ferroglobe Shares Crashed Today

    A double blow from China sent metal stocks tumbling, but you should wait before dumping your shares.

  • How the potential Evergrande collapse could impact cryptocurrencies

    Noelle Acheson, Head of Market Insights at Genesis Trading, discusses why Cryptocurrnecies tumbled on Monday.&nbsp;