U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,380.26
    -94.75 (-2.12%)
     

  • Dow 30

    34,312.03
    -622.24 (-1.78%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    13,716.72
    -407.38 (-2.88%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,028.09
    -51.22 (-2.46%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    91.57
    -0.19 (-0.21%)
     

  • Gold

    1,903.00
    +1.00 (+0.05%)
     

  • Silver

    23.86
    -0.01 (-0.04%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1365
    0.0000 (-0.00%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.9720
    -0.0750 (-3.66%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3610
    -0.0006 (-0.04%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    114.8100
    -0.1190 (-0.10%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    40,437.96
    -3,480.14 (-7.92%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    937.10
    -66.07 (-6.59%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,537.37
    -66.41 (-0.87%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,908.23
    -324.64 (-1.19%)
     

Ellen Didier Shares Marketing Strategies for B2B Companies

Mission Matters Business Podcast
·3 min read

Ellen Didier, Founder & President of Red Sage Communications, Inc., was interviewed by Adam Torres on Mission Matters Marketing Podcast.

Ellen Didier was interviewed by Adam Torres on Mission Matters Marketing Podcast.

Ellen Didier, Founder &amp; President of Red Sage Communications, Inc., was interviewed by Adam Torres on Mission Matters Marketing Podcast.
Ellen Didier, Founder & President of Red Sage Communications, Inc., was interviewed by Adam Torres on Mission Matters Marketing Podcast.

Beverly Hills , Feb. 17, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In this interview, marketer Ellen Didier talks with Mission Matters about the importance of using advanced integrated marketing approaches that support business goals and generate leads..

Listen to the complete interview of Ellen Didier with Adam Torres on the Mission Matters Marketing Podcast.

What mission matters to you?

Didier says she’s driven by a desire to deliver results by helping clients align their marketing strategy to their business goals, executing a wide range of traditional and digital services focused on raising brand awareness and driving revenue.. Her marketing company, Red Sage Communications, helps its clients grow through results-oriented brand visibility and lead generation services.

“We align our marketing with our clients’ goals so that at the end of the day, marketing spend is focused, tracked, and effective.” she says.

How did it all start?

Red Sage was founded in 2006 and grew to become the largest communications agency in northern Alabama. The name indicates the company’s dedication to helping clients stand out and be visible in their industries, as the color red stands out, while providing sage, practical and strategic advice.

Didier’s professional background began with a small marketing company focused on providing marketing services to pump distributors and other industrial and B2B clients. Red Sage worked with B2B clients long before social media and the need for a digital presence became important tools in the toolbox.. In the beginning, Red Sage originally focused on branding and traditional media, then aggressively expanded its services as the digital marketing world began to develop and evolve, rapidly growing the company.

Tell us more about Red Sage.

“Red Sage is a value-driven, full-service, integrated agency focused on developing and using a wide range of marketing tools to strengthen brands and connect clients to their audiences,” Didier explains.

Its 17 team members include account service professionals, as well as specialists in design, video, social media, digital marketing, web design, and public relations. Thanks to its breadth and depth of expertise, she explains, Red Sage is the perfect agency partner for companies looking to expand through goal-driven marketing executed by a trusted team of experts.

“We have specialized account executives who build strong relationships with clients while serving as extensions of the client’s leadership team,” she says, noting that good marketing requires deep understanding of a company’s goals, industry, and competitive landscape..

What are your thoughts on the range of social media platforms?

Linkedin is the best tool for most B2B companies, she says, due to its advanced ability to target prospects and potential employees. Other suitable platforms for growing your business and supporting recruitment efforts are Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram, depending on the audience a business is targeting. Tiktok is being utilized by B2B companies in recruiting efforts to reach the youngest members of the workforce and recent high school graduates.

What’s next for Red Sage?

Red Sage is on a trajectory of continued growth and investment in its team, Didier notes. It’s also focusing on incorporating the most up-to-the-minute tools into its offerings as it grows its team, continuing to develop new business while serving existing clients and helping them grow, too.

To learn more, visit Red Sage Communications online.

Media Communications

Inquiries: adamtorres@missionmatters.com

Publicist for Adam Torres and Mission Matters Media KISS PR Brand Story PressWire

Brand Publicity Partners KissPR.com

For more details, visit Kisspr.com. KISS PR Digital PR & Marketing powers the Mission Matters Business podcast with brand storytelling. T: 972.437.8942

Media contact az@kisspr.com


Attachment


Recommended Stories

  • Chinese businessman Guo Wengui files for bankruptcy in U.S. court

    Guo listed assets in the range of $50,001 to $100,000 in the bankruptcy filing, and liabilities between $100 million and $500 million. Among the list of creditors who have claims against Guo, he listed Pacific Alliance Asia Opportunity fund as the one with the largest claim of about $254 million.

  • Pioneer CEO Sheffield Warns U.S. Shale Is Unable to Grow Much More

    (Bloomberg) -- U.S. shale lacks the capacity to come to the rescue of consumers battling sky-high energy prices with much more crude production, says the boss of the Permian Basin’s biggest oil explorer. Most Read from BloombergBlinken Offers Lavrov Meeting as Tensions Spike: Ukraine UpdateElon Musk Ratchets Up Trudeau Criticism With Hitler Comparison MemeMoney That Won Melania Trump NFT Came From Melania Trump WalletStocks Tumble, Bonds Rally in Flight-to-Safety Bid: Markets WrapNew York’s Adam

  • Tesla CEO Elon Musk blasts SEC over 'unrelenting investigation'

    Yahoo Finance's Alexis Keenan details Tesla's CEO Elon Musk's latest spat with the SEC.

  • You’re about to get a raise, and you’ll probably be really disappointed

    In order to attract and retain workers in the currently tight labor market, nearly half of employers are coughing up 2022 raises that top 3%.

  • Here comes $7 gas prices, warns oil strategist in dire outlook

    Start saving up those pennies because gas prices could spike real soon, warns one veteran oil strategist.

  • Bank of America's top digital exec talks record-breaking year, opportunities for future momentum

    Bank of America Corp. (NYSE: BAC) continues to break records on digital capabilities. Charlotte-based BofA added 2 million active digital clients last year, with total digital users surpassing 54 million. David Tyrie, chief digital officer and head of global marketing at BofA, attributes these trends to the bank's focus on digital engagement.

  • What Happens if Starbucks China Problem Gets Bigger?

    Starbucks has major growth ambitions and those ambitions are tied directly to its expansion in China. The coffee chain has accelerated its growth plans in China in recent years and has said that it wants 6,000 stores in the country of 1.5 billion people by 2022. But to be successful in China, Starbucks needs to do more than sling coffee beans.

  • Musk Says SEC Is Out to ‘Muzzle and Harass’ Him and Tesla

    (Bloomberg) -- Elon Musk and Tesla Inc. told a judge that the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission is targeting them with “unrelenting investigation” for criticizing the government, while failing to pay Tesla shareholders $40 million the agency collected in 2018 settlements over Musk’s tweets.Most Read from BloombergBlinken Offers Lavrov Meeting as Tensions Spike: Ukraine UpdateElon Musk Ratchets Up Trudeau Criticism With Hitler Comparison MemeMoney That Won Melania Trump NFT Came From Melani

  • NVIDIA Mining Chip Revenue Plummets by 77% to $24m

    Authorities in Kazakhstan, Kosovo, and Hungary have pushed back against crypto mining activities within their jurisdictions.

  • Cnooc’s $13 Billion Oil, Gas Deals Show China’s Supply Fears

    (Bloomberg) -- China National Offshore Oil Corp. struck $13 billion worth of deals to boost oil and gas supply, as the country aims to avoid a repeat of last year’s energy crunch. Most Read from BloombergJapan’s Kishida Speaks With Putin on Crisis: Ukraine UpdateElon Musk Ratchets Up Trudeau Criticism With Hitler Comparison MemeMoney That Won Melania Trump NFT Came From Melania Trump WalletStocks Tumble, Bonds Rally in Flight-to-Safety Bid: Markets WrapNew York’s Adams Tells CEOs to End Work-Fro

  • Food Prices Keep Going Up. Here’s What It Means for You.

    Food companies are raising prices on everything from snacks to mustard, while retailers pass more of these increases down to shoppers. How is inflation playing out in grocery store aisles? Grocery prices have been rising for months and will keep climbing, supermarket executives said—new price increases are coming every week and stores are studying how much of these jumps to absorb and how much to pass along to consumers.

  • Ford picks a lead contractor for its Kentucky battery plant project — but it's looking for more

    Ford Motor Co. (NYSE: F) has picked a contractor to lead the construction of twin electric vehicle battery production plants in Kentucky. Barton Malow, a Southfield, Michigan-based contractor with automotive industry expertise, will lead the project, according to Greg Christensen, electrical vehicle footprint director at Ford. It has also tapped Gray Construction, out of Lexington, Kentucky, as a partner on the project and it's looking for more local contractors as the project moves forward.

  • Airbus hopes for amicable solution in deadlocked Qatar dispute

    PARIS (Reuters) -Airbus hopes to reach an amicable solution in a row with Qatar Airways over damage to the surface of A350 passenger jets, Chief Executive Guillaume Faury said on Thursday. The companies have been locked in a months-long dispute over paint erosion and deterioration to anti-lightning protection on the long-haul jets, which Airbus has acknowledged need attention while insisting the problems do not put safety at risk. Qatar Airways has sued Airbus for more than $600 million andis refusing to take delivery of further A350s until itsregulator receives formal analysis of the problem.

  • Facing Texas pushback, BlackRock says it backs fossil fuels

    At the risk of being dropped from Texas pension funds, BlackRock Inc has ramped up its message that the world's largest asset manager is a friend of the oil and gas industries. As a large and long-term investor in fossil fuel companies, "we want to see these companies succeed and prosper," BlackRock executives wrote in a letter that a spokesman confirmed was sent at the start of the year to officials, trade groups and others in energy-rich Texas. "We will continue to invest in and support fossil fuel companies, including Texas fossil fuel companies," states the memo, signed by Dalia Blass, BlackRock's head of external affairs, and copied to Mark McCombe, BlackRock's chief client officer.

  • Need more money in retirement? Try a part-time job

    Not everyone has had the chance to save enough for retirement, or they may have plenty of money but find themselves bored—a part-time job can help in either of those instances. Retirement tip of the week: If you’re worried you’re taking too much money out of your retirement accounts, or you’re looking to amplify what you’ve already saved, consider taking on a part-time job or gig work to generate extra cash flow. A job in retirement, even if it’s only for a few hours a week, can bring retirees plenty of perks.

  • Amazon Strikes Agreement With Visa on Payment Fees

    (Bloomberg) -- Amazon.com Inc. has agreed to accept Visa Inc.’s cards across its global network, settling a feud that threatened to damage the financial giant’s business and disrupt e-commerce payments.Most Read from BloombergJapan’s Kishida Speaks With Putin on Crisis: Ukraine UpdateElon Musk Ratchets Up Trudeau Criticism With Hitler Comparison MemeMoney That Won Melania Trump NFT Came From Melania Trump WalletStocks Tumble, Bonds Rally in Flight-to-Safety Bid: Markets WrapNew York’s Adams Tell

  • Burger King CEO on Whopper: We want to reclaim the flame

    Restaurant Brands CEO Jose Cil -- the parent company of Burger King -- weighs in on efforts to bring the Whopper back to its former glory.

  • Munger on tech antitrust: ‘I want big, strong American companies’

    Daily Journal Chairman and Berkshire Hathaway Vice Chairman Charlie Munger discusses&nbsp;U.S. Big Tech companies and potential antitrust enforcement.

  • Bitcoin Mining Difficulty Reaches a New All-Time High

    Bitcoin mining difficulty is up 4.75% since its last adjustment and this is the third time it reaches a new all-time high in a row.

  • Exclusive: Yellow trades 'outdated' HQ for updated leased space

    As Yellow Corp. shifts its Overland Park location from the corner of Interstate 435 and Roe Avenue, more than 330,000 office square feet will become available for sublease, and the underlying property could support future redevelopment.