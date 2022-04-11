U.S. markets close in 3 hours 7 minutes

Ellen Walsh Named Partner

·2 min read

Professional Services Firm Admits Ms. Ellen Walsh to Partnership

MCLEAN, Va., April 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Attain Partners, a leading management, technology, and compliance consulting firm, today announced that Ms. Ellen Walsh has been admitted to the firm's partnership, effective April 1, 2022. In her role as a partner, Ms. Walsh will continue to lead and support multiple elements of the company, including both marketing and operations.

Attain Partners, advancing client missions across the education, nonprofit, healthcare, and state and local government landscapes (PRNewsfoto/Attain Partners)

"We are pleased to welcome Ellen to the partnership. She has been instrumental to our company since its founding and has played a critical role in the company's growth, impact, and history," said Greg Baroni, Founder and Chief Executive Officer. "In addition to her outstanding work benefitting Attain Partners, Ellen models The Attain Way—our core values—leading partnerships and outreach efforts. She continually goes above and beyond corporate responsibility to infuse a spirit of service in our company's culture. She is a true example of servant leadership and I look forward to her continued contributions positioning our company for growth as we serve our clients, colleagues, partners, and the communities in which we live and work."

As one of the firm's longest tenured team members, Ms. Walsh joined Attain at its founding in 2009. She serves in dual roles, as Chief Marketing Officer responsible for the company's brand, marketing, and communications efforts, as well as in the position of Chief of Staff, providing leadership across both infrastructure and practice teams. Ms. Walsh has also provided steadfast leadership navigating significant events over the years, including overseeing protocols and logistics to support the company through a global pandemic. She has led countless elements in the transition from Attain, LLC to Attain Partners, seamlessly supported multiple acquisitions, grown and led several internal functions, and managed numerous facility buildouts. In addition, she continues to support operations and strategic partnerships for Attain Capital Partners and Attain Sports and Entertainment.

About Attain Partners
Based in McLean, Va., Attain Partners is a leading management, technology, and compliance consulting firm delivering services and solutions to advance client missions across the education, nonprofit, healthcare, and state and local government landscapes. For more information, please visit attainpartners.com.

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/ellen-walsh-named-partner-301522881.html

SOURCE Attain Partners

