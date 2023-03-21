Ellenos Yogurt Upgrades From QuickBooks and Excel to NorthScope ERP Software

MILL CREEK, WA / ACCESSWIRE / March 21, 2023 / Coined "the yogurt that makes ice cream jealous," Real Greek LLC (dba Ellenos Yogurt) is making its old systems jealous as the company upgrades to NorthSope ERP software to manage its sales and inventory. Previously, Ellenos Yogurt was using a combination of QuickBooks and Excel spreadsheets to manage its Seattle-based business.

Ellenos Yogurt's search for a new solution was due in large part to the difficulty it had managing BOMs as well as the inefficiency of the tools the company was using to manage the inventory, purchasing and production sides of its business. Ultimately, Ellenos Yogurt chose NorthScope because it offers industry-specific tools to streamline the company's processes as well as the ability to provide seamless integrations with its warehouse management and quality management systems.

At the culmination of the implementation, NorthScope will help Ellenos Yogurt:

Eliminate duplicate and error-prone data entry

Improve access to data

Streamline its inventory management processes

Manage perpetual inventory

Manage production and have real-time visibility of inventory throughout its processes

Improve traceability

Improve visibility and management of costs throughout its processes

Gain visibility of expected yields vs. actual yields in production

Discussing the implementation of NorthScope, NLP Sales Manager Vince Pluhacek said, "We pride ourselves on giving our customers the tools they need to help them succeed - whether that's a complete, standalone ERP system built for their industry or a system to supplement what they're already using. We're so excited to fulfill that promise with Ellenos by providing the industry-specific features they need to optimize their business and we can't wait to see their continued growth."

About NorthScope: NorthScope is ERP software for food manufacturers created by the Northlake Partners (NLP) to specifically support seafood processors, food manufacturers, food distributors and agricultural processors. Since 2008, NLP has been providing ERP software and step-by-step guidance for food manufacturers, giving them the tools to build the business they've always wanted.

About Real Greek LLC (DBA Ellenos Yogurt): Since 2013, Ellenos Yogurt has been producing each hand-crafted batch over the course of five days through slow heating and cooling that starts with fresh, rBST-free milk from a local farm and our family secret blend of probiotic cultures. Then, we pair each batch with our made-from-scratch, in-house fruit purees and compotes made from whole food ingredients. What started as being available at Ellenos' first yogurt bar in Pike Park Market circa 2013 is now available nationwide at Whole Foods Markets as well as through Ellenos' partners Metropolitan Markets, QFC, and PCC, and in select markets on Amazon Fresh.

