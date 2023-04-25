Ellie Ashton Graduates from Aquia Accelerator Apprenticeship Program; Joins Company as Associate GRC Specialist

The paid apprenticeship program was created to address the cybersecurity talent shortage, pairing promising talent with the experience necessary to break into the industry

MILLSBORO, Del., April 25, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Aquia Inc., a Service-Disabled Veteran-Owned Small Business (SDVOSB) specializing in cloud and cybersecurity professional services, today announced the graduation of Ellie Ashton from its Aquia Accelerator apprenticeship program. Ellie will join the company as an associate governance, risk, and compliance (GRC) specialist.

Ellie joined Aquia Accelerator as an experienced project manager, published author, and intuitive life coach looking to gain experience in the cybersecurity field. He saw an opportunity for a rewarding and challenging career with unlimited opportunities for growth.

"My experience as an apprentice with Aquia has been phenomenal," said Ellie Ashton, associate GRC specialist, Aquia. "The company has provided a wonderful framework to help me develop into a cybersecurity professional. The teamwork, mentorship, and camaraderie make Aquia an ideal family to be a part of."

Aquia's Accelerator program was created to address the cybersecurity talent shortage by providing paid apprenticeships to United States Veterans, individuals from underserved communities, and those in the midst of career transitions. Throughout the six-month-long paid apprenticeship, Ellie received access to training materials and curated courseware, real-world delivery examples, and a dedicated mentor.

"As Ellie grew throughout his apprenticeship, I was impressed by his commitment to helping other apprentices build their depth of knowledge on the topics he recently mastered," said Nathalie Baker, GRC manager, Aquia. "He has great communication skills and asks intriguing questions, which makes for great conversations and drives learning for everyone. We are lucky to have him on our team and I am excited to see his continued growth in the cybersecurity field."

You can learn more about the Aquia Accelerator program at www.aquia.us/accelerator.

