Ellie Diop, "Ellie Talks Money", Founder of Ellievated Academy, is offering a free business and financial literacy event in New York City at The Brooklyn Bank on October 29, 2022

·2 min read

NEW YORK, Oct. 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Ellie Diop, an entrepreneur who built a multi-million-dollar business in one year leveraging digital marketing, has been on a business and financial literacy tour across the United States since December 2021.

Ellie Diop and her guest speakers, other 7-Figure business owners will provide a million dollars' worth of game to entrepreneurs and entrepreneurs to be to help them start and scale their businesses to six-figures and beyond.

"Entrepreneurship changed my life. As a Black woman, mom, and entrepreneur, it is important to me to create ACCESS to these spaces so that people from underserved communities can have the opportunities to start and scale their business as well," Ellie Diop.

Guest speakers at the event will include Ms. Business, Jude Bernard, The People's CPA, and Brian Mannekin.

Ellie Diop, who was recently recognized as one of the 25 Most Influential New Voices of Money by NextAdvisor in partnership with Time, believes entrepreneurship is an act of activism for the Black community and is eager to share what she knows to help the community build wealth.

At the event, sponsored by Thinkific, a platform Ellie uses to generate 7-figures in course sales; guest speakers will provide insight to the audience around topics such as how to get business funding, digital products, real estate, tax planning, and wealth building.

The free event will be from 2:30 to 5:30 PM on October 29th at The Brooklyn Bank. There's also an option to attend a brunch from 12 to 2:30 PM on the same day to network with Ellie Diop and some of the speakers.

To attend the event, you must register at this link.

About Ellie Diop

Ellie Diop is a Business and Strategy Coach, the Founder of Ellievated Academy.

She has served over 50,000 business students, has built an online community of over 500,000 people, and helped her students secure over $5 million in business funding.

She has shared her business expertise in several media outlets, including  Fortune Magazine, Entrepreneur, Newsweek, Fox Business, Business Insider, NextAdvisor Inc. to name a few.

About Thinkific 

Thinkific gives businesses everything they need to build, market, and sell online courses and digital products and to run their business seamlessly under their own brand, on their own site.

CONTACT: Anne-Lyse Ngatta, info@alwagency.com

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/ellie-diop-ellie-talks-money-founder-of-ellievated-academy-is-offering-a-free-business-and-financial-literacy-event-in-new-york-city-at--the-brooklyn-bank-on-october-29-2022-301656486.html

SOURCE Ellievated Academy; Ellie Talks Money

