Ellig Group Announces Advisory Board

NEW YORK, Nov. 02, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Executive search firm Ellig Group is pleased to announce the formation of its advisory board consisting of 10 highly respected CEOs and board directors from various industries and nonprofit organizations. The firm, which emphasizes DEI (diversity, equity, and inclusion) in its executive search, board assignments, and leadership coaching practices, has convened a board with diverse backgrounds and perspectives to broaden the scope of its strategic vision and support its mission to promote diversity in leadership throughout corporate and nonprofit organizations.

Ellig Group's CEO Janice Ellig values the advisory board's expert guidance and insights. "I am honored to have this amazing board, chaired by Truett Tate, to promote our vision of enhancing corporate cultures and good corporate governance with more diverse executives in senior level roles and board positions."

The advisory board's announcement reflects Ellig Group's ongoing commitment to staying ahead of the curve in both DEI and providing clients with the very best services and offerings. Its board members are recognized for their exceptional professional achievements, thought leadership, and philanthropy to improve communities around the world.

The advisory board members are:

Truett Tate — Board Chairman: Ellig Group, TLC Lions, Reference Point, Thinkably and Medicus; Board Director, DEVClever; former Board Chair, QBE NA

Priscilla Sims Brown — President, CEO, and Board Director, Amalgamated Bank

David Chun — Founder and CEO, Equilar Group

Cindie Jamison — Board Chair, Tractor Supply Company and Big Lots, Inc.; Board Director, The OPD Corporation and Darden Restaurants, Inc.

Maurice Jones — CEO, OneTen

Tonie Leatherberry — Board Director, Zoetis Inc., Direct Digital Holdings, Inc. and American Family Insurance

Chris Perry — President, Broadridge Financial Solutions

Nicole Sandford — President, CEO and Board Director, Aspira Women's Health

Myrna Soto — Founder and CEO, Apogee Executive Advisors LLC; Board Director, CMS Energy Corporation, TriNet Group, Inc., Popular, Inc., and Spirit Airlines, Inc.

Kathy Higgins Victor — President & CEO, Centera Corporation; Board Director, Conduent Incorporated; former Board Director, Best Buy Co., Inc.

About Ellig Group

Tracing its lineage to the 1977 founding of legacy firm Gould McCoy, Ellig Group, a female owned and led search firm, has a long-standing reputation of advancing women and underrepresented groups. Recognized for its high-touch search process, exceptional professional network and significant track record for over two decades of driving parity in the C-suite and boardroom.

