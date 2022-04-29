U.S. markets close in 6 hours 28 minutes

Ellington Properties, a Property Developer Co-Founded by Nitin Bhatnagar, Brings a New Restaurant Roobaru to Its DT1 Residences in Downtown Dubai

Ellington Properties
·2 min read

Ellington Properties, Dubai's leading design-led boutique property developer, has welcomed a new restaurant Roobaru to its award-winning DT1 residences in Downtown Dubai.

Roobaru's Founder

Roobaru&#39;s Founder
Roobaru's Founder

DUBAI, Arab Emirates, April 29, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ellington Properties, Dubai's leading design-led boutique property developer, has welcomed a new restaurant Roobaru to its award-winning DT1 residences in Downtown Dubai.

Roobaru, a freestyle Indian restaurant and chai room, serves classic dishes with a modern twist and prides itself on its warm and caring service. The restaurant is the passion project of Kenyan-born Hersh Suri who left his career in banking to open Roobaru, bringing with him his global experience from working in London and Dubai.

The dishes are crafted by Chef Gaurav Yadav who has worked in Abu Dhabi before relocating to India where he worked at several award-winning restaurants and also trained under the renowned Chef Manish Mehrotra.

The addition of Roobaru reflects the focus of Ellington Properties to provide an exceptional lifestyle experience for its residents. The restaurant's striking interior design is based around the colors of Rajasthan, with the pink and royal blue hues framed by DT1's modern glass façade.

Nitin Bhatnagar, Co-founder and President, Ellington Properties, said: "Roobaru is a great addition to our DT1 residences, providing residents and visitors with a truly enjoyable dining experience. The restaurant adds to our vision of creating a thriving community for our residents while promoting their wellness."

Hersh Suri, Director, Roobaru, said: "DT1 is the perfect location for Roobaru; the artisanal architecture of the building captures our brand entity, with its modern design representative of our outlook on cooking and food presentation. Being at the heart of the Downtown area is also a major plus for us, allowing us to provide our rich culinary experience to the residents of DT1 and the wider Downtown Dubai community."

Roobaru, which has a seating capacity of 64 indoors and 32 outdoors, is open seven days a week, from 12pm to 11pm.

About Ellington Properties:

Founded in 2014, Ellington Properties endeavors to craft beautiful environments for exceptionally high-quality lifestyles. Inspired by art and reflective of their owners' aspirations, Ellington Properties residences are classic in feel but contemporary of vision. Ellington Properties' current projects include elegant high-rise design-led residences and multi-family communities in Dubai, located in the prestigious Downtown Dubai, Mohammed Bin Rashid City, Emirates Hills, Palm Jumeirah and the upcoming Jumeirah Village Circle. www.ellingtonproperties.ae

For further information, contact Ellington Properties' media department: info@ellingtongroup.com

