Elliott Opportunity II Corp. Announces the Separate Trading of its Class A Ordinary Shares and Warrants, Commencing August 19, 2021

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla., Aug. 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Elliott Opportunity II Corp. (NYSE: EOCW.U) (the "Company") announced that, commencing August 19, 2021, holders of the units sold in the Company's initial public offering may elect to separately trade the Class A ordinary shares and warrants included in the units. The Class A ordinary shares and warrants that are separated will trade on The New York Stock Exchange under the symbols "EOCW" and "EOCW WS," respectively. Units that are not separated will continue to trade on The New York Stock Exchange under the symbol "EOCW.U."

This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy, nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or jurisdiction. The offering was made only by means of a prospectus. Copies of the prospectus may be obtained from Credit Suisse Securities (USA) LLC, Attention: Prospectus Department, 6933 Louis Stephens Drive, Morrisville, North Carolina 27560, by emailing usa.prospectus@credit-suisse.com or by telephone at (800) 221-1037; from Citigroup Global Markets Inc., c/o Broadridge Financial Solutions, 1155 Long Island Avenue, Edgewood, NY 11717, by telephone at 1-800-831-9146 or by email at prospectus@citi.com; from UBS Securities LLC, Attn: Prospectus Department, 1285 Avenue of the Americas, New York, NY 10019, by telephone at (888) 827-7275 or by email at ol-prospectus-request@ubs.com; from BTIG, LLC, 65 East 55th Street, New York, NY, 10022, by email at ProspectusDelivery@btig.com or by telephone at (212) 593-7555; from Guggenheim Securities, LLC, Attention: Equity Syndicate Department, 330 Madison Avenue, New York, NY 10017, by telephone at (212) 518-5548, or by email at GSEquityProspectusDelivery@guggenheimpartners.com; or from Macquarie Capital (USA) Inc., 125 West 55th Street, New York, NY 10019, Attention: Syndicate Department, or by emailing MacquarieEquitySyndicateUSA@macquarie.com.

About Elliott Opportunity II Corp.

The Company was formed for the purpose of effecting a merger, amalgamation, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The Company intends to identify and acquire a business within the technology and technology-enabled services industry that has a strong and proven management team, a leading market position, a large and growing total addressable market, and a track record of sustainable growth. Elliott Opportunity II's sponsor is Elliott Opportunity Sponsor II L.P., an affiliate of Elliott Investment Management L.P.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release may include "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. All statements other than statements of historical fact included in this press release are forward-looking statements. When used in this press release, words such as "anticipate," "believe," "estimate," "expect," "intend" and similar expressions, as they relate to us or our management team, identify forward-looking statements. Such forward-looking statements are based on the beliefs of management, as well as assumptions made by, and information currently available to, the Company's management. Actual results could differ materially from those contemplated by the forward-looking statements as a result of certain factors detailed in the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC"). All subsequent written or oral forward-looking statements attributable to us or persons acting on our behalf are qualified in their entirety by this paragraph. Forward-looking statements are subject to numerous conditions, many of which are beyond the control of the Company, including those set forth in the Risk Factors section of the Company's registration statement and prospectus for the Company's initial public offering filed with the SEC. Copies of such filings are available on the SEC's website, www.sec.gov. The Company undertakes no obligation to update these statements for revisions or changes after the date of this release, except as required by law.

Investor Contacts
Jaime Hobbeheydar
Email: jhobbeheydar@elliottmgmt.com
Phone: (212) 478-2800

Isaac Kim
Email: iKim@egc-capital.com
Phone: (212) 974-6000

Steven Barg
Email: sbarg@elliottmgmt.com
Phone: (212) 974-6000

Media Contact
Casey Friedman
Email: cFriedman@elliottmgmt.com
Phone: (212) 478-1780

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/elliott-opportunity-ii-corp-announces-the-separate-trading-of-its-class-a-ordinary-shares-and-warrants-commencing-august-19-2021-301358364.html

SOURCE Elliott Opportunity II Corp.

