Ellipses Pharma has "quite a number" of promising cancer treatments in the pipeline
London, UK --News Direct-- Ellipses Pharma
Ellipses Pharma founder and chairman Professor Sir Christopher Evans speaks to Proactive about his work at the cancer-focused international drug development company that he founded back in 2015.
He reveals more about how the company operates and what it is he thinks makes Ellipses Pharma unique among its peers, before going on to highlight that there are "quite a number" of promising cancer treatments in the pipeline.
