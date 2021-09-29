U.S. markets close in 5 hours 57 minutes

EllisDon Commits to Setting Science-Based Emissions Reduction Targets

·3 min read

MISSISSAUGA, ON, Sept. 29, 2021 /CNW/ - As a leader in the construction services industry, EllisDon is responsible for protecting and improving the communities in which we work and to respond to the changing environment. The science is clear - we must reduce the impacts of climate change. Business as usual is no longer an option and it is critical to dramatically reduce global emissions by 2030. Together with the United Nations and other business leaders EllisDon is responding to the urgent call-to-action for all companies to set emissions reduction targets in line with a 1.5°C future.

EllisDon Corporation logo (CNW Group/EllisDon Corporation)
EllisDon Corporation logo (CNW Group/EllisDon Corporation)

"By committing to science-based emissions targets, we are aligning ourselves with the right side of the future," said Jody Becker, Chief Strategy Officer, Executive Vice President Infrastructure Services & Technology, EllisDon. "As leaders in sustainability, we are committed to driving a low carbon economy and providing innovative solutions for our industry."

EllisDon will be setting verifiable science-based targets through the Science Based Targets initiative (SBTi). This organization independently assesses corporate emissions reduction targets in line with the goals identified in the Paris Agreement and current climate science. EllisDon has committed to set targets across the entire value chain (Scope 1, 2, and 3) that will be consistent with keeping global warming to 1.5°C above pre-industrial levels. These goals put the company on the pathway to achieve net-zero emissions by 2050.

As part of this initiative EllisDon will be actively:

Driving to zero emissions across business operations: Minimizing emissions from construction sites, assets, and products and services. This will include implementing efficiency measures and/or switching fuels to renewable resources for fleet vehicles, heavy equipment and buildings.

Driving to zero emissions in materials procured: Leveraging supply chain, trade partners and industry organizations to reduce the embodied carbon of the materials that go into the buildings and infrastructure that EllisDon builds, with a focus on structural materials, including concrete, steel and timber.

Driving to zero emissions in the operation of the projects built: Help EllisDon clients to target and deliver near zero emissions buildings by employing the full building services value chain to provide innovative, achievable and cost-effective solutions.

The successful delivery of high performance, low carbon buildings requires deep collaboration. EllisDon is committed to not only addressing the carbon impact of their own business operations, but to taking a leadership role in driving a low carbon economy for the entire built environment. This commitment also represents a significant opportunity for collaboration among supply chain, clients, and partners to realize true change in the industry and to lead by bringing innovative, efficient and achievable solutions to the market.

EllisDon is committed to publicly sharing their progress by reporting on their Scope 1, 2 and 3 emissions on an annual basis and sharing lessons learned to drive innovation and change across the industry.

ABOUT ELLISDON
EllisDon, an employee-owned, $5 billion-a-year construction services company that has grown exponentially beyond its modest origins in London, Ontario. With over 5,000 salaried and hourly employees across fifteen national and international offices, EllisDon has become a leader in every sector and nearly every facet of the construction industry.

EllisDon has positioned itself as a global construction services provider with guaranteed performance outcomes through its Capital Services, Facilities Management, and Sustainability Divisions. EllisDon is determined to disruption in the construction sector, having recently created pioneering initiatives in Energy Management, Smart Buildings and Data Analytics.

For more information, please visit www.ellisdon.com

SOURCE EllisDon Corporation

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/September2021/29/c8082.html

