ELLKAY Releases a New Data Solution, LKAggregate, in Epic App Orchard

·2 min read

ELMWOOD PARK, N.J., Aug. 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- ELLKAY, LLC, a leader in healthcare interoperability for over 19 years, has released its data aggregation solution, LKAggregate, to the Epic App Orchard. LKAggregate fuels Epic Healthy Planet with data from disparate EHRs. This new solution is designed to minimize data aggregation workload and maximize the benefit of having ready access to clean, actionable information.

(PRNewsfoto/ELLKAY, LLC)

LKAggregate streamlines the process of getting EHR data into Healthy Planet. Data elements are pulled such as allergies, medications, immunizations, health concerns, procedures, results, vitals, and encounters, and the solution transforms the data into a consistent format for ingestion into Epic via common interfaces. LKAggregate is also flexible to meet each organization's unique needs and rapidly maps data elements to Healthy Planet requirements.

Kamal Patel, Co-Founder and Chief Executive Officer of ELLKAY, said, "We are thrilled to have another ELLKAY solution added to App Orchard. We know how important it is to assist Epic clients with integration to Healthy Planet, and LKAggregate makes that integration possible."

ELLKAY has 20 years of experience extracting data from over 200 EHRs and is not limited by connectivity requirements. Aggregating data in complex networks is second nature to ELLKAY, using streamlined processes to onboard clients quickly and consistently, while its team of experts manages the analysis, testing, and deployment of ELLKAY's solutions with each EHR.

In 2019, ELLKAY listed LKArchive in the App Orchard, which allows clients to cut costs by retiring their legacy systems, storing legacy data in one centralized solution available from Epic via single sign on.

Ajay Kapare, ELLKAY's Chief Strategy and Marketing Officer, said, "LKAggregate will bring tremendous value to our users. We are proud to provide a solution that supports the important mission of population health and social determinates of health analytics and reporting, and improved care coordination through enabling access to data across disparate data sources at scale while conforming to high quality standards."

To learn more about LKAggregate or to discuss how this solution can assist your organization, visit www.ELLKAY.com, call 201-791-0606, or email TeamELLKAY@ELLKAY.com.

About ELLKAY

ELLKAY is a recognized healthcare connectivity leader, providing solutions and services nationwide. With 20 years of industry experience, ELLKAY empowers hospitals and health systems, diagnostic laboratories, healthcare IT vendors, payers, and other healthcare organizations with cutting-edge technologies and solutions. With over 58,000 practices connected, ELLKAY's system capability arsenal has grown to over 700+ EMR/PMS systems across 1,100+ versions.

Epic, App Orchard, and Healthy Planet are trademarks or registered trademarks of Epic Systems Corporation.

Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/ellkay-releases-a-new-data-solution-lkaggregate-in-epic-app-orchard-301359241.html

SOURCE ELLKAY

