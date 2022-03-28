Ellomay Capital Reports Publication of Financial Statements of Dorad Energy Ltd. for the Year Ended December 31, 2021
TEL-AVIV, Israel, March 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Ellomay Capital Ltd. (NYSE American: ELLO) (TASE: ELLO) ("Ellomay" or the "Company"), a renewable energy and power generator and developer of renewable energy and power projects in Europe and Israel, today reported the publication in Israel of financial statements for the year ended December 31, 2021 of Dorad Energy Ltd. ("Dorad"), in which Ellomay currently indirectly holds approximately 9.4% through its indirect 50% ownership of U. Dori Energy Infrastructures Ltd. ("Dori Energy").
On March 27, 2022, Amos Luzon Entrepreneurship and Energy Group Ltd. (f/k/a U. Dori Group Ltd.) (the "Luzon Group"), an Israeli public company that currently holds the remaining 50% of Dori Energy, which, in turn, holds 18.75% of Dorad, published its annual report in Israel based on the requirements of the Israeli Securities Law, 1968. Based on applicable regulatory requirements, the annual report of the Luzon Group includes the financial statements of Dorad for the same period.
The financial statements of Dorad for the year ended December 31, 2021 were prepared in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards. Ellomay will include its indirect share of these results (through its holdings in Dori Energy) in its financial results for this period and will include the financial statements of Dorad in its annual report on Form 20-F for the year ended December 31, 2021. In an effort to provide Ellomay's shareholders with access to Dorad's financial results (which were published in Hebrew), Ellomay hereby provides a convenience translation of Dorad's financial results.
Dorad Financial Highlights
Dorad's revenues for the year ended December 31, 2021 - approximately NIS 2,104 million.
Dorad's operating profit for the year ended December 31, 2021 - approximately NIS 269 million.
Dorad's financial statements for the year ended December 31, 2021 note that following the outbreak of the coronavirus (Covid-19) in China in December 2019, and the spreading of the coronavirus to many other countries in early 2020, there has been a decline in economic activity in many regions of the world, as well as in Israel. The spreading of the coronavirus caused, among other things, a disruption in the supply chain, a decrease in global transport volume, traffic and employment restrictions declared by the Israeli government and other governments around the world, as well as declines in the value of financial assets and commodities in markets in Israel and around the world. Dorad notes that it is complying and acting according with the guidelines of the Israeli Ministries of Energy and Health on dealing with the coronavirus crisis, including preparations of the operation and maintenance employees of the power plant and shift work as required. Dorad's financial statements further note that in light of the crisis, there is a certain decrease in the electricity consumption of various customers, and there is also a certain decrease in the demand of the Israel Electric Company and such reduction has not resulted in a material effect at this time. Dorad notes that it is continuously examining its potential methods of action in the event of a material decline in its income as a result of the spread of the coronavirus.
Based on the information provided by Dorad, the demand for electricity by Dorad's customers is seasonal and is affected by, inter alia, the climate prevailing in that season. The months of the year are split into three seasons as follows: the summer season – the months of July and August; the winter season - the months of December, January and February; and intermediate seasons – (spring and autumn), the months from March to June and from September to November. There is a higher hourly demand for electricity during the winter and summer seasons, and the average electricity consumption per hour is higher in these seasons than in the intermediate seasons and is even characterized by peak demands due to extreme climate conditions of heat or cold. In addition, Dorad's revenues are affected by the change in load and time tariffs - TAOZ (an electricity tariff that varies across seasons and across the day in accordance with demand hour clusters), as, on average, TAOZ tariffs are higher in the summer season than in the intermediate and winter seasons. Due to various reasons, including the effects of the spread of Covid-19 and the economic impact of such spread and of actions taken by governments and authorities, the results included herein may not be indicative of full year results in the future.
A translation of the financial results for Dorad as of December 31, 2021 and 2020 and as of and for the each of the three years ended December 31, 2021, 2020 and 2019 is included at the end of this press release. Ellomay does not undertake to separately report Dorad's financial results in a press release in the future. Neither Ellomay nor its independent public accountants have reviewed or consulted with the Luzon Group, Dori Energy or Dorad with respect to the financial results included in this press release.
About Ellomay Capital Ltd.
Ellomay is an Israeli based company whose shares are registered with the NYSE American and with the Tel Aviv Stock Exchange under the trading symbol "ELLO". Since 2009, Ellomay Capital focuses its business in the renewable energy and power sectors in Europe and Israel.
To date, Ellomay has evaluated numerous opportunities and invested significant funds in the renewable, clean energy and natural resources industries in Israel, Italy and Spain, including:
Approximately 7.9MW of photovoltaic power plants in Spain and a photovoltaic power plant of approximately 9 MW in Israel;
9.375% indirect interest in Dorad Energy Ltd., which owns and operates one of Israel's largest private power plants with production capacity of approximately 860MW, representing about 6%-8% of Israel's total current electricity consumption;
51% of Talasol, which owns a photovoltaic plant with a peak capacity of 300MW in the municipality of Talaván, Cáceres, Spain;
Groen Gas Goor B.V., Groen Gas Oude-Tonge B.V. and Groen Gas Gelderland B.V., project companies operating anaerobic digestion plants in the Netherlands, with a green gas production capacity of approximately 3 million, 3.8 million and 9.5 million (with a license to produce 7.5 million) Nm3 per year, respectively;
83.333% of Ellomay Pumped Storage (2014) Ltd., which is involved in a project to construct a 156 MW pumped storage hydro power plant in the Manara Cliff, Israel.
For more information about Ellomay, visit http://www.ellomay.com.
Information Relating to Forward-Looking Statements
This press release contains forward-looking statements that involve substantial risks and uncertainties, including statements that are based on the current expectations and assumptions of the Company's management. All statements, other than statements of historical facts, included in this press release regarding the Company's plans and objectives, expectations and assumptions of management are forward-looking statements. The use of certain words, including the words "estimate," "project," "intend," "expect," "believe" and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. The Company may not actually achieve the plans, intentions or expectations disclosed in the forward-looking statements and you should not place undue reliance on the Company's forward-looking statements. Various important factors could cause actual results or events to differ materially from those that may be expressed or implied by the Company's forward-looking statements, including regulatory changes, the decisions of the Israeli Electricity Authority, changes in demand, technical and other disruptions in the operations of the power plant operated by Dorad and changes in the prices of natural gas and the impact of the coronavirus pandemic on Dorad's operations and projects, including in connection with reductions in the consumption of electricity by Dorad's customers and the Israeli Electricity Company, delays in supply of gas, steps taken by Israeli authorities, regulatory changes, changes in the supply and prices of resources required for the operation of the Dorad's facilities (and in the price of oil and electricity, and technical and other disruptions in the operation of Dorad), in addition to other risks and uncertainties associated with the Company's business that are described in greater detail in the filings the Company makes from time to time with Securities and Exchange Commission, including its Annual Report on Form 20-F. The forward-looking statements are made as of this date and the Company does not undertake any obligation to update any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.
Contact:
Kalia Rubenbach (Weintraub)
CFO
Tel: +972 (3) 797-1111
Email: HilaI@ellomay.com
Dorad Energy Ltd.
Statements of Financial Position
December 31
December 31
2021
2020
NIS thousands
NIS thousands
Current assets
Cash and cash equivalents
201,860
247,079
Trade receivables
248,844
297,719
Other receivables
40,289
21,401
Total current assets
490,993
566,199
Non-current assets
Restricted deposit
480,476
433,265
Prepaid expenses
33,235
35,230
Fixed assets
3,378,466
3,526,839
Intangible assets
6,038
5,402
Right of use assets
57,530
60,113
Total non-current assets
3,955,745
4,060,849
Total assets
4,446,738
4,627,048
Current liabilities
Current maturities of loans from banks
280,753
242,098
Current maturities of lease liabilities
4,622
4,535
Trade payables
324,532
309,380
Current tax liabilities
21,795
-
Other payables
7,100
3,808
Financial derivatives
268
2,993
Total current liabilities
639,070
562,814
Non-current liabilities
Loans from banks
2,356,785
2,561,302
Other Long-term liabilities
15,834
-
Long-term lease liabilities
48,871
50,858
Provision for dismantling and restoration
50,000
50,000
Deferred tax liabilities
192,676
200,298
Liabilities for employee benefits, net
160
160
Total non-current liabilities
2,664,326
2,862,618
Equity
Share capital
11
11
Share premium
642,199
642,199
Capital reserve for activities with controlling shareholders
3,748
3,748
Retained earnings
497,384
555,658
Total equity
1,143,342
1,201,616
Total liabilities and equity
4,446,738
4,627,048
Dorad Energy Ltd.
Statements of Profit or Loss
2021
2020
2019
NIS thousands
NIS thousands
NIS thousands
Revenues
2,103,911
2,407,221
2,700,766
Operating costs of the power plant
Energy costs
428,051
522,110
708,662
Electricity purchase and infrastructure services
1,053,997
1,185,225
1,208,223
Depreciation and amortization
225,715
237,575
214,248
Other operating costs
114,360
155,368
151,116
Total cost of power plant
1,822,123
2,100,278
2,282,249
Profit from operating the power plant
281,788
306,943
418,517
General and administrative expenses
24,502
24,926
20,676
Other incomes
11,603
1,279
-
Operating profit
268,889
283,296
397,841
Financing income
4,694
3,056
4,237
Financing expenses
219,013
157,428
192,881
Financing expenses, net
214,319
154,372
188,644
Profit before taxes on income
54,570
128,924
209,197
Taxes on income
12,844
29,622
47,873
Profit for the year
41,726
99,302
161,324
Dorad Energy Ltd.
Statements of Changes in Equity
Capital
reserve for
activities with
Share
controlling
Retained
Share capital
premium
shareholders
earnings
Total equity
NIS thousands
NIS thousands
NIS thousands
NIS thousands
NIS thousands
For the year ended December 31, 2021
Balance as at January 1, 2021
11
642,199
3,748
555,658
1,201,616
Dividend to the Company's shareholders
-
-
-
(100,000)
(100,000)
Profit for the year
-
-
-
41,726
41,726
Balance as at December 31, 2021
11
642,199
3,748
497,384
1,143,342
For the year ended December 31, 2020
Balance as at January 1, 2020
11
642,199
3,748
576,356
1,222,314
Dividend to the Company's shareholders
-
-
-
(120,000)
(120,000)
Profit for the year
-
-
-
99,302
99,302
Balance as at December 31, 2020
11
642,199
3,748
555,658
1,201,616
For the year ended December 31, 2019
Balance as at January 1, 2019
11
642,199
3,748
415,032
1,060,990
Profit for the year
-
-
-
161,324
161,324
Balance as at December 31, 2019
11
642,199
3,748
576,356
1,222,314
Dorad Energy Ltd.
Statements of Cash Flows
2021
2020
2019
NIS thousands
NIS thousands
NIS thousands
Cash flows from operating activities:
Profit for the year
41,726
99,302
161,324
Adjustments:
Depreciation, amortization and fuel consumption
228,099
241,288
239,323
Taxes on income
12,844
29,622
47,873
Financing expenses, net
214,319
154,372
188,644
455,262
425,282
475,840
Change in trade receivables
48,875
(4,959)
5,238
Change in other receivables
(18,888)
1,284
25,394
Change in trade payables
22,926
16,627
(57,719)
Change in other payables
3,292
(6,700)
4,543
Change in Other long-term liabilities
15,834
-
-
72,039
6,252
(22,544)
Net cash provided by operating activities
569,027
530,836
614,620
Cash flows from investing activities:
Proceeds from (payment for) settlement of financial derivatives
392
(4,318)
(4,551)
Insurance proceeds in respect of damage to fixed asset
-
-
8,336
Investment in long-term restricted deposits
(53,175)
(6,000)
(14,000)
Investment in fixed assets
(72,530)
(48,309)
(60,476)
Investment in intangible assets
(2,020)
(4,738)
(939)
Interest received
1,584
3,046
4,213
Net cash used in investing activities
(125,749)
(60,319)
(67,417)
Cash flows from financing activities:
Repayment of lease liability principal
(4,624)
(4,523)
(8,513)
Repayment of loans from related parties
-
-
(17,704)
Repayment of loans from banks
(210,449)
(195,359)
(189,893)
Dividends and exchange rate paid
(100,000)
(123,739)
-
Interest paid
(162,781)
(170,003)
(182,435)
Net cash used in financing activities
(477,854)
(493,624)
(398,545)
Net increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents
(34,576)
(23,107)
148,658
Effect of exchange rate fluctuations on cash and
cash equivalents
(10,643)
4,165
143
Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of year
247,079
266,021
117,220
Cash and cash equivalents at end of year
201,860
247,079
266,021
