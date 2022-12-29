Ellomay Capital Reports Results for the Three and Nine Months Ended September 30, 2022

Cision

TEL-AVIV, Israel, Dec. 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Ellomay Capital Ltd. (NYSE American: ELLO) (TASE: ELLO) ("Ellomay" or the "Company"), a renewable energy and power generator and developer of renewable energy and power projects in Europe and Israel, today reported unaudited financial results for the three and nine month periods ended September 30, 2022.

Financial Highlights for the Nine Month Period Ended September 30, 2022

Revenues were approximately €44.7 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2022, compared to approximately €33.7 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2021. This increase mainly results from the substantial increase in electricity prices in Spain and the connection to the grid of Ellomay Solar, a 28 MW photovoltaic facility in Spain (" Ellomay Solar ") during June 2022, upon which the Company commenced recognition of revenues.

Operating expenses were approximately €18.4 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2022, compared to approximately €11.7 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2021. The increase in operating expenses mainly results from the introduction of the Spanish RDL 17/2021 that established the reduction, currently in effect until December 31, 2022, of returns on the electricity generating activity of Spanish production facilities that do not emit greenhouse gases accomplished through payments of a portion of the revenues by the production facilities to the Spanish government. The increase in operating expenses also resulted from the Company's biogas operations in the Netherlands that were impacted by the war in Ukraine causing shortages in certain raw materials and an increase in delivery prices and from the connection to the grid of Ellomay Solar during June 2022, upon which the Company commenced recognition of expenses. Depreciation and amortization expenses were approximately €11.9 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2022, compared to approximately €11.1 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2021.

Project development costs were approximately €2.7 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2022, compared to approximately €1.8 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2021. The increase in project development costs is mainly due to development expenses in connection with photovoltaic projects in Italy.

General and administrative expenses were approximately €5 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2022, compared to approximately €3.9 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2021. The increase is mostly due to increased D&O liability insurance costs, increase in management fee paid pursuant to the new Management Services Agreement effective July 1, 2021, and an increase in salaries paid to employees.

Share of profits of equity accounted investee, after elimination of intercompany transactions, was approximately €0.6 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2022, compared to approximately €0.3 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2021. The increase in share of profits of equity accounted investee was mainly due to the increase in revenues of Dorad Energy Ltd. (" Dorad ") due to higher quantities produced and higher electricity tariff, partially offset by an increase in operating expenses in connection with the increased production and higher tariff.

Financing expenses, net was approximately €7.7 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2022, compared to approximately €10.4 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2021. The decrease in financing expenses, net, was mainly attributable to expenses resulting from exchange rate differences amounting to approximately €1.1 million in nine months ended September 30, 2022, mainly in connection with the New Israeli Shekel ("NIS") cash and cash equivalents and the Company's NIS denominated debentures, compared to expenses in the amount of approximately €2.2 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2021, caused by the 1% devaluation of the euro against the NIS during the nine months ended September 30, 2022, compared to the 5.3% devaluation of the euro against the NIS during the nine months ended September 30, 2021, and to expenses recorded in 2021 of approximately €0.8 million in connection with the early repayment of the Company's Series B Debentures.

Taxes on income were approximately €2 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2022, compared to tax benefit of approximately €0.8 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2021. The increase is mainly due to the substantial increase in electricity prices in Spain, resulting in higher taxable income of the Company's Spanish subsidiaries.

Loss was approximately €2.3 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2022, compared to a loss of approximately €5.8 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2021.

Total other comprehensive loss was approximately €61.8 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2022, compared to approximately €8.9 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2021. The increase in total other comprehensive loss mainly resulted from changes in fair value of cash flow hedges, including a material increase in the fair value of the liability resulting from the financial power swap that covers approximately 80% of the output of the Talasol PV Plant (the " Talasol PPA "). The Talasol PPA experienced a high volatility due to the substantial increase in electricity prices in Europe since the commencement of the military conflict between Russia and Ukraine. In accordance with hedge accounting standards, the changes in the Talasol PPA's fair value are recorded in the Company's shareholders' equity through a hedging reserve and not through the accumulated deficit/retained earnings. The changes do not impact the Company's consolidated net profit/loss or the Company's consolidated cash flows. As the Company controls Talasol, the total impact of the changes in fair value of the Talasol PPA (including the minority share) is consolidated into the Company's financial statements and total equity. Alongside the increase in fair value of the liability in connection with the Talasol PPA, the increase in the electricity prices had, and is expected to continue to have for as long as the prices remain relatively high, a positive impact on Talasol's revenues from the sale of the capacity that is not subject to the Talasol PPA, resulting in an expected increase in Talasol's net income and cash flows.

Total comprehensive loss was approximately €64.1 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2022, compared to approximately €14.7 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2021.

The Company's current liabilities as of September 30, 2022, include a liability in the amount of approximately €44.3 million in connection with current maturities of the Talasol PPA resulting from the increase in the fair value of the liability in connection with the Talasol PPA. As noted above, the increase in the fair value of the liability in connection with the Talasol PPA does not impact the Company's cash flow as Talasol's revenues from the sale of electricity are expected to exceed its liability and payments to the Talasol PPA provider. Pursuant to the applicable accounting rules, the Company is required to recognize the fair value of expected future payments to the Talasol PPA provider as a liability, but it does not recognize the expected revenues from the Talasol PV Plant as assets.

EBITDA was approximately €19.2 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2022, compared to approximately €16.5 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2021. See the table on page 13 of this press release for a reconciliation of these numbers to profit and loss.

Net cash provided by operating activities was approximately €13.9 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2022, compared to approximately €13.8 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2021.

As required under an amendment to IAS 16, "Property, Plant and Equipment" (the "IAS 16 Amendment"), the Company retrospectively applied the IAS 16 Amendment and revised the financial results as of and for the year ended December 31, 2021, and for the nine months ended September 30, 2021. The IAS 16 Amendment required the Company to recognize the results of the Talasol PV Plant commencing connection to the grid (December 2020) instead of recognizing results commencing achievement of PAC (Preliminary Acceptance Certificate), which occurred on January 27, 2021. The revisions mainly included recognizing an increase in the balance of fixed assets against a corresponding increase in retained earnings and deferred tax as of December 31, 2021, and an increase in revenues and expenses, with a corresponding decrease in tax benefit and in the net loss for the nine months ended September 30, 2021, and the year ended December 31, 2021.

CEO Review for the First Nine Months of 2022

The Company's activities are divided into two main fields:

Development and Construction - the development of a backlog of projects in the PV field in Italy, Spain and Israel, the construction of a pumped hydro storage project in the Manara Cliff in Israel and the construction of PV in Italy; and

Operations and Improvements - the Company manages, operates and improves its generating projects in Israel, Spain and the Netherlands (bio-gas).

During the first nine months of 2022, the Company met the goals it set for itself. The Company's revenues for the first nine months of 2022 were approximately €44.7, an increase of approximately 33% in revenues compared to the same period last year.

The cash flow from operations for the first nine months of 2022 was approximately €13.9 million, which includes a deduction of in the amount of approximately €3.3 million due to a non-recurring advance payment of income tax as per a tax assessment agreement (timing differences of payable income tax) to the Israeli Tax Authority in connection with the Talmei Yosef PV Plant and increased project development costs mainly due to the advanced development of the photovoltaic portfolio in Italy and in Israel.

The operating profit for the first nine months of 2022 amounted to approximately €7.4 million, an increase of approximately 36% compared to the corresponding period last year.

The EBITDA for the first nine months of 2022 was approximately €19.2, an increase of approximately 17% compared to the same period last year.

Activity in Spain: The Ellomay Solar PV plant in Spain (28 MW PV) was connected to the electricity grid towards the end of the second quarter of 2022, therefore its effect on the second quarter was negligible. During the third quarter of 2022, this PV plant operated at full capacity and generated revenues of approximately €2.9 million (based on previous estimates the project was expected to generate average annual revenues of approximately €3 million). The Talasol PV plant in Spain (300 MW PV), 51% held by the Company, met all expectations and in the first nine months of 2022 generated revenues in the amount of approximately €29.5 million. Talasol is a party to a financial hedge of its electricity capture price (PPA) in connection with approximately 80% of its production (75% based on P-50) and the remaining electricity produced by Talasol is sold directly to the grid, currently at significantly higher prices. The changes in the fair value of the financial hedge resulted from the significant increase in electricity prices in Europe and were recorded as a liability in the Company's balance sheet against a capital reserve. These changes do not impact the profit and loss and the cash flow of the Company and do not require an increase of collaterals.

Activity in Italy: The Company has approximately 600 MW PV projects under advanced development stages, of which licenses have been obtained for approximately 200 MW. Of these 200 MW PV projects, 20 MW are under advanced construction and the remainder (approximately 180 MW) are expected to commence construction during 2023.

The Company has additional projects in earlier development stages and the intention is to reach a portfolio of approximately 1,000 MW PV in various degrees of development and operations by 2025.

The Company is negotiating a financing agreement for the financing of 600 MW PV projects that are in advanced development stages with a leading European bank in the field.

Activity in Israel:

The Manara Pumped Storage Project (Company's share is 83.34%): The Manara Cliff pumped storage project, with a capacity of 156 MW, is in advanced construction stages and expected to reach commercial operation during the second half of 2026 and generate average annual revenues of €74 million and EBITDA of €33 million. The Company and the project's other shareholder, Ampa, invested the equity required for the projects, with the remainder of the funding was received from a consortium of lenders led by Mizrahi Bank, at a scope of approximately NIS 1.18 billion.

Development of PV licenses combined with storage:

1. The Komemiyut project, a project of 250 dunams, is intended for 21 MW PV and 47 MW / hour batteries. We obtained an approval for connection to the grid. The project is in the process of receiving a building permit. Construction is planned to commence in the third quarter of 2023.

2. The Qelahim project, a project of 145 dunams, intended for 15 MW PV and 33 MW / hour batteries. We obtained an approval for connection to the grid, and the project is in the final stages of the zoning approval.

3. The Talmei Yosef project, an expansion of the existing project (as of today 9 MW PV), an addition of 104 dunams, designed for 10 MW PV and 22 MW / hour batteries. The request for zoning approval has been filed and approval is expected to be received in the first quarter of 2023.

4. The Talmei Yosef storage project in batteries, a 30 dunam project, intended for approximately 400 MW / hour. The project is designed for the regulation of the high voltage storage. Zoning of the project is approved.

5. The Sharsheret project, a project of 205 dunams, intended for 20 MW PV and 44 MW / hour batteries. The submission of the zoning request for the project is expected in the coming weeks.

6. Additional 250 dunams - under advanced planning stages.

Dorad Power Station: the gas flow from the Karish reservoir began during November 2022. The gas from the Karish reservoir is expected to reduce the gas costs of Dorad. The change in the electricity tariff, which will enter into force in January 2023, means an increase in the "PISGA"/ peak (high consumption) hours, and the elimination of the "GEVA" (average consumption) hours, is expected to reduce the operating expenses of the power station.

Activity in the Netherlands: In connection with the war in Ukraine and the stoppage of Russian gas supply to Europe, there are substantial changes in the field of biogas in the Netherlands and Europe. Europe in general and the Netherlands specifically have set ambitious goals for increasing gas production from waste. Various incentives are being considered, the main one is increasing the price of the green certificates and as of today the market price of these certificates has increased from an average of 13–15 euro cents per cubic meter to around 30-45 euro cents per cubic meter. The Company's wholly owned Dutch subsidiaries entered into agreements to sell green certificates representing 2.4 million cubic meters in 2023 at a price of 74-euro cents per cubic meter. The Company's Dutch subsidiaries are expected to produce in 2023 approximately 14-15 million cubic meters, that are expected to be sold at significantly higher prices compared to the prices in 2022. The expected income to the Company is approximately €4.5 million for 2023, compared to an income from the sale of green certificates of approximately €1.8 million in 2022.

The gas price for 2023, which is determined based on the 2022 average, is also expected to be above 90-euro cents per cubic meter, a price that is higher than the cap of the subsidy granted to the Company's Dutch subsidiaries (approximately 75-euro cents per cubic meter). Therefore, in 2023 and possibly also in 2024, the Dutch subsidiaries will temporarily exit the subsidy regime. Not using the subsidy during 2023 and 2024 will enable the Dutch subsidiaries to postpone the termination of the subsidy period (originally 12 years) by two years.

On the other hand, due to the war in Ukraine, there was an increase in the price of feedstock, which is based on agricultural residues, and in the cost of transportation and the price of electricity (which increased tenfold). These circumstances caused an increase in expenses; however the Company expects that the increase in income will exceed the increase in expenses. The increase in income is already partially reflected in the high prices of the green certificates and is expected to continue to be reflected in 2023 as prices of green certificates are expected to continue to increase, and in addition gas prices are also expected to be high.

The increase in electricity prices in the Netherlands did not substantially affect two of the three biogas facilities owned by the Company, which produce the electricity and heat they consume for themselves. However, the Gelderland project, which was acquired in December 2020, is not equipped with the means to self-generate electricity and heat and is required to pay for the electricity it consumes, and therefore was negatively affected by the increase in the price of electricity. In May 2022, Gelderland received notification of approval for a subsidy for generation of electricity and heat in its facility and in August 2022, a generator (CHP) was ordered and is expected to start producing electricity for self-consumption of the Gelderland facility in February 2023. Thereafter, all of the Company's Dutch bio gas facilities will no longer be affected by the electricity prices.

The Company estimates that with the increasing importance of the biogas field, this field will enter into a new era. In the Netherlands, new legislation was adopted that obliges the gas suppliers commencing January 1, 2024 to gradually incorporate green gas in a scope of up to 20% of the amount supplied by them. This legislation, and the growing demand for green certificates from the biogas industry, is expected to greatly improve the expected results of the bio gas facilities.

Use of NON-IFRS Financial Measures

EBITDA is a non-IFRS measure and is defined as earnings before financial expenses, net, taxes, depreciation and amortization. The Company presents this measure in order to enhance the understanding of the Company's operating performance and to enable comparability between periods. While the Company considers EBITDA to be an important measure of comparative operating performance, EBITDA should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for net income or other statement of operations or cash flow data prepared in accordance with IFRS as a measure of profitability or liquidity. EBITDA does not take into account the Company's commitments, including capital expenditures and restricted cash and, accordingly, is not necessarily indicative of amounts that may be available for discretionary uses. Not all companies calculate EBITDA in the same manner, and the measure as presented may not be comparable to similarly titled measure presented by other companies. The Company's EBITDA may not be indicative of the Company's historic operating results; nor is it meant to be predictive of potential future results. The Company uses this measure internally as performance measure and believes that when this measure is combined with IFRS measure it add useful information concerning the Company's operating performance. A reconciliation between results on an IFRS and non-IFRS basis is provided on page 13 of this press release.

About Ellomay Capital Ltd.

Ellomay is an Israeli based company whose shares are registered with the NYSE American and with the Tel Aviv Stock Exchange under the trading symbol "ELLO". Since 2009, Ellomay Capital focuses its business in the renewable energy and power sectors in Europe and Israel.

To date, Ellomay has evaluated numerous opportunities and invested significant funds in the renewable, clean energy and natural resources industries in Israel, Italy and Spain, including:

Approximately 35.9 MW of photovoltaic power plants in Spain and a photovoltaic power plant of approximately 9 MW in Israel;

9.375% indirect interest in Dorad Energy Ltd., which owns and operates one of Israel's largest private power plants with production capacity of approximately 860MW, representing about 6%-8% of Israel's total current electricity consumption;

51% of Talasol, which owns a photovoltaic plant with a peak capacity of 300MW in the municipality of Talaván, Cáceres, Spain;

Groen Gas Goor B.V., Groen Gas Oude-Tonge B.V. and Groen Gas Gelderland B.V., project companies operating anaerobic digestion plants in the Netherlands, with a green gas production capacity of approximately 3 million, 3.8 million and 9.5 million (with a license to produce 7.5 million) Nm3 per year, respectively;

83.333% of Ellomay Pumped Storage (2014) Ltd., which is involved in a project to construct a 156 MW pumped storage hydro power plant in the Manara Cliff, Israel.

For more information about Ellomay, visit http://www.ellomay.com.

Information Relating to Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements that involve substantial risks and uncertainties, including statements that are based on the current expectations and assumptions of the Company's management. All statements, other than statements of historical facts, included in this press release regarding the Company's plans and objectives, expectations and assumptions of management are forward-looking statements. The use of certain words, including the words "estimate," "project," "intend," "expect," "believe" and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. The Company may not actually achieve the plans, intentions or expectations disclosed in the forward-looking statements and you should not place undue reliance on the Company's forward-looking statements. Various important factors could cause actual results or events to differ materially from those that may be expressed or implied by the Company's forward-looking statements, including the impact of continued war between Russia and Ukraine, including its impact on electricity prices, availability of raw materials and disruptions in supply changes, the impact of the Covid-19 pandemic on the Company's operations and projects, including in connection with steps taken by authorities in countries in which the Company operates, changes in the market price of electricity and in demand, regulatory changes, including extension of current or approval of new rules and regulations increasing the operating expenses of manufacturers of renewable energy in Spain, increases in interest rates and inflation, changes in the supply and prices of resources required for the operation of the Company's facilities (such as waste and natural gas) and in the price of oil, and technical and other disruptions in the operations or construction of the power plants owned by the Company. These and other risks and uncertainties associated with the Company's business are described in greater detail in the filings the Company makes from time to time with Securities and Exchange Commission, including its Annual Report on Form 20-F. The forward-looking statements are made as of this date and the Company does not undertake any obligation to update any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

Contact:

Kalia Rubenbach (Weintraub)

CFO

Tel: +972 (3) 797-1111

Email: hilai@ellomay.com

Ellomay Capital Ltd. and its Subsidiaries Condensed Consolidated Interim Statements of Financial Position



September 30, December 31, September 30,

2022 2021 2022

(Unaudited) (Audited) (Unaudited)

€ in thousands Convenience Translation into

US$ in thousands* Assets





Current assets:





Cash and cash equivalents 48,487 41,229 47,704 Marketable securities 1,851 1,946 1,821 Short term deposits - 28,410 - Restricted cash 4,280 1,000 4,211 Receivable from concession project 1,907 1,784 1,876 Trade and other receivables 8,224 9,487 8,091

64,749 83,856 63,703 Non-current assets





Investment in equity accounted investee 34,972 34,029 34,407 Advances on account of investments 1,554 1,554 1,529 Receivable from concession project 26,785 26,909 26,353 Fixed assets 366,825 340,897 360,903 Right-of-use asset 29,373 23,367 28,899 Intangible asset 4,670 4,762 4,595 Restricted cash and deposits 21,296 15,630 20,952 Deferred tax 35,397 12,952 34,826 Long term receivables 9,646 5,388 9,490 Derivatives 1,577 2,635 1,552

532,095 468,123 523,506 Total assets 596,844 551,979 587,209







Liabilities and Equity





Current liabilities





Current maturities of long-term bank loans 12,417 126,180 12,217 Current maturities of long-term loans 10,000 16,401 9,839 Current maturities of debentures 19,785 19,806 19,466 Trade payables 2,210 2,904 2,172 Other payables 18,322 20,806 18,026 Current maturities of derivatives 44,332 14,783 43,616 Current maturities of lease liabilities 743 4,329 731

107,809 205,209 106,067 Non-current liabilities





Long-term lease liabilities 20,632 15,800 20,299 Long-term bank loans 219,658 39,093 216,112 Other long-term loans 21,697 37,221 21,347 Debentures 98,991 117,493 97,393 Deferred tax 6,653 9,044 6,546 Other long-term liabilities 2,802 3,905 2,757 Derivatives 64,577 10,107 63,534

435,010 232,663 427,988 Total liabilities 542,819 437,872 534,055 Equity





Share capital 25,605 25,605 25,192 Share premium 85,973 85,883 84,585 Treasury shares (1,736) (1,736) (1,708) Transaction reserve with non-controlling Interests 5,697 5,697 5,605 Reserves (22,214) 7,288 (21,855) Accumulated deficit (10,685) (6,899) (10,512) Total equity attributed to shareholders of the Company 82,640 115,838 81,307 Non-Controlling Interest (28,615) (1,731) (28,153) Total equity 54,025 114,107 53,154 Total liabilities and equity 596,844 551,979 587,209

* Convenience translation into US$ (exchange rate as at September 30, 2022: euro 1 = US$ 0.984)