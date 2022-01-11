U.S. markets close in 6 hours 4 minutes

Ellucian Named to GSV EdTech 150 List for 2022

·3 min read

Recognized among the most transformational companies in Education Technology for the second consecutive year

RESTON, Va., Jan. 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Ellucian, a leading higher education technology solutions provider, is included in the GSV EdTech 150 for 2022, a list of the world's most transformative growth companies in digital learning curated by female-led, multi-stage venture capital firm GSV Ventures.

Ellucian guides over 2,700 customers in more than 50 countries&#x002014;improving operations and enhancing the user experience for their faculties, staff, and over 20 million students. (PRNewsfoto/Ellucian)
Ellucian guides over 2,700 customers in more than 50 countries—improving operations and enhancing the user experience for their faculties, staff, and over 20 million students. (PRNewsfoto/Ellucian)

Ellucian was chosen from over 3,000 venture capital and private equity-backed private companies revolutionizing the world of education technology. GSV estimates that together these 150 companies reach roughly 3 billion people -- almost half of the global population -- and generate approximately $20 billion in revenue.

"We are honored to once again be recognized as a GSV EdTech innovator and appreciate GSV's leadership driving the higher education industry forward to meet the evolving needs of students," said Laura Ipsen, CEO, Ellucian. "At Ellucian, we are focused on stronger outcomes for students by supporting faculty and administration with modern technology leveraging the power of the cloud to give institutions flexibility and agility to deliver the future now."

"Today, we announce the annual GSV EdTech 150," said Luben Pampoulov, Partner at GSV Ventures. "As the global pandemic continues to drive learners online, more and more companies are innovating in the digital learning space — making it increasingly competitive for companies to make the top 150. We evaluated over 3,000 companies globally this year. The way GSV sees it, Ed is on The Edge, and increasingly more companies have the ideas, know-how, and talent to transform the world and provide all people equal access to the future. We know these companies are well-equipped to help us achieve that goal, and we look forward to watching them do so."

GSV launched the list of education technology leaders in 2020 with the EdTech 50. Due to rapid growth in the sector, necessitated by a global pandemic and continued remarkable technological evolutions, the list increased to 150 in 2021. In 2022, the sector shows no signs of slowing down with the 150 companies selected for this year's list collectively experiencing revenue growth in the high double digits.

Learn more about the GSV EdTech 150 and the selection process here. See the full GSV EdTech 150 at www.asugsvsummit.com/edtech-150

Ellucian

Ellucian is charting the digital future of higher education with a portfolio of cloud-ready technology solutions and services. From student recruitment to workforce analytics; from fundraising opportunities to alumni engagement; Ellucian's comprehensive suite of data-rich tools gives colleges and universities the information they need to lead with confidence.

Working with a community of more than 2,700 customers in over 50 countries, Ellucian keeps innovating as higher education keeps evolving. Drawing on its comprehensive higher education business acumen and suite of services, Ellucian guides its customers through manageable, sustainable digital transformation—so that every type of institution and student can thrive in today's fast-changing landscape. To find out what's next in higher education solutions and services, visit Ellucian at www.ellucian.com.

GSV Ventures

GSV Ventures is a female-led, multi-stage venture capital firm focused on the $7+ trillion education sector. The fund is currently investing out of GSV Ventures Fund III and backs innovative entrepreneurs around the world in the "Pre-K to Gray" Arc of Learning. GSV manages over $675 million in global EdTech investments. Portfolio holdings include Andela, Class Technologies, ClassDojo, Coursera, Course Hero, Degreed, Guild, MasterClass, Outlier, Photomath, Quizizz, Lead School, Brightchamps, and ClassPlus, among others.

Media Contact:
Lindsay Stanley
Lindsay.Stanley@Ellucian.com

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/ellucian-named-to-gsv-edtech-150-list-for-2022-301458434.html

SOURCE Ellucian

