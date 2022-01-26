Elmira Savings Bank Reports 2021 Earnings
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
- CBU
- ESBK
ELMIRA, N.Y., Jan. 26, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Elmira Savings Bank (NASDAQ:ESBK)
Highlights
Net income was $1,102,000 and $5,219,000 for the three and twelve months ended December 31, 2021 compared to $1,284,000 and $4,159,000 for the same periods in 2020.
Diluted earnings per share were $.31 per share and $1.48 per share for the three and twelve months ended December 31, 2021 compared to $.37 per share and $1.19 per share for the same periods in 2020.
Return on average assets was .69% and .81% for the three and twelve months ended December 31, 2021 compared to .78% and .64% for the three and twelve months ended December 31, 2020.
Return on average equity was 6.82% and 8.31% for the three and twelve months ended December 31, 2021 compared to 8.40% and 6.94% for the same periods in 2020.
"We are pleased to report an increase in earnings year-to-year, highlighted by residential mortgage originations exceeding $145 million." said Thomas M Carr, President and CEO. Carr continued, “The merger and integration with Community Bank, N.A, overwhelmingly approved by our shareholders in December, is expected to occur in the second quarter of 2022, instead of the first quarter as had been originally announced.”
Net Income
Net income totaled $5,219,000 for the twelve months ended December 31, 2021, an increase of $1,060,000 or 26% from the $4,159,000 of net income recorded for the same period in 2020. This increase was the net result of an increase in net interest income of $1,426,000 and a decrease in the provision for loan losses of $1,300,000, offset by a decrease in noninterest income of $1,225,000, an increase in noninterest expense of $6,000, and an increase in tax expense of $435,000.
Net income totaled $1,102,000 for the three months ended December 31, 2021, a decrease of $182,000 or 14% from the $1,284,000 recorded for the same period in 2020. This decrease was the net result of a decrease in noninterest income of $1,346,000, offset by an increase in net interest income of $127,000, a decrease in noninterest expense of $584,000, a decrease in the provision for loan losses of $375,000, and a decrease in tax expense of $78,000.
The decrease in noninterest income for both the three and twelve months ended December 31, 2021 is primarily due to decreases in the gain on sale of loans, reflecting lower levels of residential mortgages originated for sale to the secondary markets compared to the same periods in 2020.
For both the three and twelve months ended December 31, 2021, the decreases in the provision for loan losses reflect the higher provisions in 2020 that resulted from management’s consideration of the uncertainty of ongoing economic conditions resulting from the COVID-19 pandemic and associated economic slowdown during that time. Management did not determine it necessary to continue a similar level of provisions for loan losses in 2021, as the allowance for loan losses was determined to already be at adequate levels during 2021.
Basic and diluted earnings per share for the twelve months ended December 31, 2021 were both $1.48 per share compared to $1.19 per share for both for the same period in 2020. Basic and diluted earnings per share for the three months ended December 31, 2021 were both $.31 per share compared to $.37 per share for both for the same period in 2020.
Net Interest Margin
The net interest margin for the twelve months ended December 31, 2021 was 3.64% compared to 3.06% for the same period in 2020. The yield on average earning assets was 4.15% for the twelve months ended December 31, 2021 compared to 4.13% for the same period in 2020. The average cost of interest-bearing liabilities was 0.56% for the twelve months ended December 31, 2021 compared to 1.23% for the same period in 2020.
The net interest margin for the three months ended December 31, 2021 was 3.65% compared to 3.24% for the same period in 2020. The average yield on earning assets was 4.00% for the three months ended December 31, 2021 compared to 4.13% for the same period in 2020. The average cost of interest-bearing liabilities was 0.38% for the three months ended December 31, 2021 compared to 0.97% for the same period in 2020.
Assets
Total assets decreased $12.4 million or 1.9% to $632.2 million at December 31, 2021 compared to $644.6 million at December 31, 2020. Loans, including loans held for sale, decreased 5% to $466.6 million at December 31, 2021 compared to December 31, 2020. The available-for-sale investment portfolio decreased $2.0 million from December 31, 2020 to December 31, 2021. Total cash and cash equivalents were $101.8 million at December 31, 2021, an increase of $12.6 million from December 31, 2020 when cash totaled $89.2 million.
Nonperforming Loans
The nonperforming loans to total loans ratio was 0.70% at December 31, 2021 and 1.07% at December 31, 2020. Net loan charge-offs to average loans for the twelve months ended December 31, 2021 was 0.06% and was 0.05% for the twelve months ended December 31, 2020. The allowance for loan losses was 1.21% of total loans at December 31, 2021 and 1.19% of total loans at December 31, 2020.
Liabilities
Deposits totaled $541.0 million at December 31, 2021, a decrease of $6.0 million or 1.1% from the December 31, 2020 total of $547.0 million. The $6.0 million decrease in deposits consists of a $12.9 million increase in noninterest bearing accounts, a $14.9 million increase in savings accounts, and a $12.2 million increase in interest bearing transaction accounts, offset by a $1.3 million decrease in money market accounts and an $18.9 million decrease in time deposits. Borrowed funds totaled $22.0 million as of December 31, 2021 and $29.0 million at December 31, 2020.
Shareholders’ Equity
Shareholders’ equity increased $3,216,000 to $64.0 million at December 31, 2021 compared to December 31, 2020. The current level of shareholders’ equity equates to a book value per share of $18.02 at December 31, 2021, compared to $17.23 at December 31, 2020. Dividends paid for common shareholders were $0.15 and $0.60 for the three and twelve months ended December 31, 2021 and $0.15 and $0.68 for the three and twelve months ended December 31, 2020.
Elmira Savings Bank, with $632.2 million in total assets, is insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation (FDIC) and is a state-chartered bank with five offices in Chemung County, NY; three offices in Tompkins County, NY; two offices in Steuben County, NY; one office in Cayuga County, NY; one office in Schuyler County; and a loan center in Broome County, NY.
On October 4, 2021, Elmira Savings Bank, in a joint press release with Community Bank System, Inc. (NYSE:CBU), announced that it had entered into a definitive agreement to be acquired by Community Bank System’s bank subsidiary, Community Bank, N.A. for approximately $82.8 million in cash. Community Bank System, with reported assets of over $15.3 billion, is headquartered in DeWitt, New York and is among the country’s 125 largest banking institutions. On December 14, 2021, at a Special Shareholders Meeting the shareholders of Elmira Savings Bank approved the merger with more than 98% of the votes cast in favor of the merger.
Except for the historical information contained herein, the matters discussed in this news release are forward looking statements that involve the risks and uncertainties, including the timely availability and acceptance of Bank products, the impact of competitive products and pricing, the management of growth, and other risks detailed from time to time in the Bank’s regulatory reports.
For further information contact:
Thomas M. Carr, President & CEO
Elmira Savings Bank
333 East Water Street
Elmira, New York 14901
(607) 735-8660
tcarr@elmirasavingsbank.com
ELMIRA SAVINGS BANK
CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEET
(unaudited)
(in thousands, except for share and per share data)
December 31,
December 31,
2021
2020
% Change
ASSETS
Cash and due from banks
$
99,785
$
88,536
12.7
%
Federal funds sold and other short-term investments
2,058
651
216.1
%
Total cash and cash equivalents
101,843
89,187
14.2
%
Securities available for sale, at fair value
4,109
6,125
-32.9
%
Securities held to maturity - fair value $6,315
at December 31, 2021 and $7,211 at December 31, 2020
6,080
6,597
-7.8
%
Federal Reserve and Federal Home Loan Bank (FHLB) stock, at cost
8,087
9,054
-10.7
%
Loans held for sale
2,374
5,408
-56.1
%
Loans receivable
464,246
483,768
-4.0
%
Less: Allowance for loan losses
5,620
5,755
-2.3
%
Net loans
458,626
478,013
-4.1
%
Premises and equipment, net
15,558
15,876
-2.0
%
Bank-owned life insurance
15,914
15,410
3.3
%
Accrued interest receivable
1,380
1,564
-11.8
%
Goodwill
12,320
12,320
0.0
%
Other assets
5,941
5,033
18.0
%
Total assets
$
632,232
$
644,587
-1.9
%
LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY
Deposits
$
540,999
$
547,021
-1.1
%
Borrowings
22,000
29,000
-24.1
%
Other liabilities
5,256
7,805
-32.7
%
Total liabilities
568,255
583,826
-2.7
%
Shareholders' equity:
Preferred stock, $1 par value; $1,000 liquidation value per issued share; 5,000,000 shares authorized;
10,000 shares issued and none outstanding at December 31, 2021 and at December 31, 2020
9,700
9,700
0.0
%
Common stock, $1 par value; authorized 5,000,000 shares; 3,641,487 shares issued and 3,547,604 outstanding
at December 31, 2021 and 3,616,770 shares issued and 3,522,887 outstanding at December 31, 2020
3,641
3,617
0.7
%
Additional paid-in capital
54,421
54,255
0.3
%
Retained earnings
8,288
5,197
59.5
%
Treasury stock, at cost - 93,883 common shares and 10,000 preferred shares
at December 31, 2021 and December 31, 2020
(12,202
)
(12,202
)
0.0
%
Accumulated other comprehensive income
79
144
-45.1
%
Total Elmira Savings Bank shareholders' equity
63,927
60,711
5.3
%
Noncontrolling interest
50
50
0.0
%
Total shareholders' equity
63,977
60,761
5.3
%
Total liabilities and shareholders' equity
$
632,232
$
644,587
-1.9
%
ELMIRA SAVINGS BANK
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF INCOME
(unaudited)
Three Months Ended
Twelve Months Ended
December 31,
December 31,
(in thousands, except for per share data)
2021
2020
% Change
2021
2020
% Change
Interest and dividend income:
Interest and fees on loans
$
4,683
$
5,262
-11.0
%
$
19,810
$
21,475
-7.8
%
Interest and dividends on securities
Taxable
117
155
-24.5
%
515
708
-27.3
%
Non-taxable
64
71
-9.9
%
266
297
-10.4
%
Total interest and dividend income
4,864
5,488
-11.4
%
20,591
22,480
-8.4
%
Interest expense:
Interest on deposits
281
968
-71.0
%
1,913
5,018
-61.9
%
Interest on borrowings
146
210
-30.5
%
672
882
-23.8
%
Total interest expense
427
1,178
-63.8
%
2,585
5,900
-56.2
%
Net interest income
4,437
4,310
2.9
%
18,006
16,580
8.6
%
Provision for loan losses
-
375
-100.0
%
150
1,450
-89.7
%
Net interest income after provision for loan losses
4,437
3,935
12.8
%
17,856
15,130
18.0
%
Noninterest income:
Service fees
317
292
8.6
%
1,237
1,163
6.4
%
Gain on sale of loans held for sale
491
1,820
-73.0
%
3,199
4,577
-30.1
%
Other service fees
215
203
5.9
%
892
793
12.5
%
Earnings on bank-owned life insurance
108
104
3.8
%
415
402
3.2
%
Other
27
85
-68.2
%
251
284
-11.6
%
Total noninterest income
1,158
2,504
-53.8
%
5,994
7,219
-17.0
%
Noninterest expense:
Salaries and benefits
2,422
2,515
-3.7
%
9,109
8,965
1.6
%
Net occupancy
387
396
-2.3
%
1,562
1,613
-3.2
%
Equipment
436
476
-8.4
%
1,646
1,669
-1.4
%
Other
942
1,384
-31.9
%
4,781
4,845
-1.3
%
Total noninterest expense
4,187
4,771
-12.2
%
17,098
17,092
0.0
%
Income before income taxes
1,408
1,668
-15.6
%
6,752
5,257
28.4
%
Income taxes
301
379
-20.6
%
1,528
1,093
39.8
%
Net income
1,107
1,289
-14.1
%
5,224
4,164
25.5
%
Less: Net income attributable to noncontrolling interest
5
5
-
5
5
-
Net income attributable to Elmira Savings Bank
1,102
1,284
-14.2
%
5,219
4,159
25.5
%
Dividend on preferred stock
-
-
-
-
-
-
Income available to common shareholders
$
1,102
$
1,284
-14.2
%
$
5,219
$
4,159
25.5
%
Basic earnings per share
$
0.31
$
0.37
-16.2
%
$
1.48
$
1.19
24.4
%
Diluted earnings per share
$
0.31
$
0.37
-16.2
%
$
1.48
$
1.19
24.4
%
Weighted average shares outstanding - basic
3,525,536
3,511,688
0.4
%
3,520,476
3,507,910
0.4
%
Weighted average shares outstanding - diluted
3,553,083
3,511,688
1.2
%
3,528,029
3,508,722
0.6
%
Dividends per share
$
0.15
$
0.15
0.0
%
$
0.60
$
0.68
-11.8
%
ELMIRA SAVINGS BANK
AVERAGE BALANCES AND INTEREST RATES
(Dollars in Thousands)
For the Three Months Ended
December 31, 2021
December 31, 2020
ASSETS:
Average Balance
Interest
Average Rate
Average Balance
Interest
Average Rate
Loans
$
463,287
$
4,683
4.01
%
$
503,332
$
5,262
4.15
%
Short-term investments
1,247
-
0.03
2,348
-
0.04
Securities
18,611
181
3.86
22,177
226
4.04
Total interest-earning assets
483,145
4,864
4.00
527,857
5,488
4.13
Noninterest-earning assets
151,017
130,513
TOTAL ASSETS
$
634,162
$
658,370
LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY
Interest-bearing deposits
$
422,200
$
281
0.26
$
437,689
$
968
0.88
Borrowings
22,391
146
2.55
43,831
210
1.87
Total interest-bearing liabilities
444,591
427
0.38
481,520
1,178
0.97
Noninterest-bearing liabilities
125,459
116,069
Shareholders' equity
64,112
60,781
TOTAL LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY
$
634,162
$
658,370
Interest rate spread
3.62
%
3.16
%
Net interest income/margin
$
4,437
3.65
%
$
4,310
3.24
%
ELMIRA SAVINGS BANK
AVERAGE BALANCES AND INTEREST RATES
(Dollars in Thousands)
For the Twelve Months Ended
December 31, 2021
December 31, 2020
ASSETS:
Average Balance
Interest
Average Rate
Average Balance
Interest
Average Rate
Loans
$
474,212
$
19,810
4.16
%
$
516,170
$
21,475
4.14
%
Short-term investments
743
-
0.03
1,422
2
0.12
Securities
19,871
781
3.93
24,490
1,003
4.09
Total interest-earning assets
494,826
20,591
4.15
542,082
22,480
4.13
Noninterest-earning assets
151,993
104,926
TOTAL ASSETS
$
646,819
$
647,008
LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY
Interest-bearing deposits
$
431,255
$
1,913
0.44
$
434,495
$
5,018
1.15
Borrowings
25,282
672
2.62
43,964
882
1.97
Total interest-bearing liabilities
456,537
2,585
0.56
478,459
5,900
1.23
Noninterest-bearing liabilities
127,479
108,595
Shareholders' equity
62,803
59,954
TOTAL LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY
$
646,819
$
647,008
Interest rate spread
3.58
%
2.90
%
Net interest income/margin
$
18,006
3.64
%
$
16,580
3.06
%
Quarter Ended
(Dollars in Thousands, Except Per Share Data)
12/31/2021
9/30/2021
6/30/2021
3/31/2021
12/31/2020
Operating Data
Net income
$
1,102
$
1,511
$
1,402
$
1,204
$
1,284
Net interest income
4,437
4,708
4,340
4,521
4,310
Provision for loan losses
-
-
-
150
375
Non-interest income, ex. Net security gains
1,158
1,564
1,347
1,925
2,504
Non-interest expense
4,187
4,307
3,904
4,700
4,771
Performance Statistics
Net interest margin
3.65
%
3.81
%
3.48
%
3.57
%
3.24
%
Annualized return on average assets
0.69
%
0.92
%
0.86
%
0.75
%
0.78
%
Annualized return on average equity
6.82
%
9.49
%
9.03
%
7.93
%
8.40
%
Annualized net loan charge-offs to avg loans
0.01
%
0.14
%
0.06
%
0.03
%
0.03
%
Net charge-offs
7
164
74
40
38
Efficiency ratio
74.8
%
68.7
%
68.6
%
72.9
%
70.0
%
Per Share Data
Basic earnings per share
$
0.31
$
0.43
$
0.40
$
0.34
$
0.37
Diluted earnings per share
0.31
0.43
0.40
0.34
0.37
Dividend declared per share
0.15
0.15
0.15
0.15
0.15
Book value
18.02
17.86
17.57
17.34
17.23
Common stock price:
High
23.22
14.75
15.05
15.96
13.25
Low
13.50
12.80
13.23
11.48
10.44
Close
22.84
13.34
14.31
13.50
11.50
Weighted average common shares:
Basic
3,526
3,522
3,519
3,515
3,512
Fully diluted
3,553
3,524
3,520
3,515
3,512
End-of-period common shares:
Issued
3,641
3,641
3,641
3,636
3,617
Treasury
94
94
94
94
94
Financial Condition Data:
General
Total assets
$
632,232
$
643,596
$
648,686
$
659,333
$
644,587
Loans, net
458,626
458,631
465,271
476,383
478,013
Intangibles
12,320
12,320
12,320
12,320
12,320
Total deposits
540,999
544,763
551,245
562,893
547,021
Noninterest-bearing
122,268
118,511
121,534
121,101
109,346
Savings
97,479
95,299
93,351
87,228
82,573
NOW
112,519
114,514
111,343
111,414
100,293
Money Market
34,626
36,577
32,624
35,011
35,920
Time deposits
174,107
179,862
192,393
208,139
218,889
Total interest-bearing deposits
418,731
426,252
429,711
441,792
437,675
Shareholders' equity
63,977
63,396
62,375
61,462
60,761
Asset Quality
Non-performing assets
$
3,675
$
3,645
$
5,023
$
5,602
$
5,304
Non-performing assets to total assets
0.58
%
0.57
%
0.77
%
0.85
%
0.82
%
Allowance for loan losses
5,620
5,627
5,791
5,865
5,755
Allowance for loan losses to total loans
1.21
%
1.21
%
1.23
%
1.22
%
1.19
%
Allowance for loan losses to
non-performing loans
174.37
%
175.95
%
116.12
%
108.63
%
112.67
%
Non-performing loans to total loans
0.70
%
0.70
%
1.07
%
1.13
%
1.07
%
Capitalization
Shareholders' equity to total assets
10.12
%
9.85
%
9.62
%
9.32
%
9.43
%