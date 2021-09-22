U.S. markets open in 10 minutes

ELMO Software launches first COVID-19 employee vaccination tracker for businesses

COVIDsecure enables businesses to automate secure record keeping of employee's COVID-19 vaccination and test status

WITNEY, England, Sept. 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- ELMO Software (ASX: ELO), providers of Learning, Talent and HR solutions, announces their newest product, COVIDsecure. This digital tool can be used for recording and monitoring employees' COVID-19 vaccination and test status. It provides the ability to capture vaccination or test status for the entire or targeted areas of the business, drilling down into areas such as location, department and even role.

(PRNewsfoto/ELMO software)
(PRNewsfoto/ELMO software)

With COVIDsecure, employers can also configure periodic alerts to be notified when an employee is due to update their vaccination or test status. The alert functionality streamlines the process for workers who could be required by government regulation to submit for testing at regular intervals. Employees can submit their own records of their COVID-19 vaccination and/or test results in a single platform with strict secure access and control measures.

In addition, business leaders are armed with a full dashboard to provide a real-time view of critical information to assist with COVID-19 risk management. This provides teams with the tools to take prompt and proactive action and keep across compliance requirements. COVIDsecure provides employers with a library of COVID-19 HR policy templates which are customisable, assisting businesses looking for advice and material to operate in a COVIDsafe manner.

ELMO Software, spokesperson for UK, Adam Reynolds says:

"Businesses need to be able to keep running in a COVID-19 environment, but they need to be able to do it safely. They can't sustain reduced activity forever, nor can the community do without their services for an indefinite amount of time either.

"To be able to operate safely and in line with Government regulation it's crucial businesses have the right tools at their disposal.

"While the UK has done well with the vaccine roll-out, it's important that we look to the tools we will need in an ongoing environment to manage COVID-19 in the community and the workplace.

"Where businesses have announced they will be mandating vaccinations among their workforce, ELMO's COVIDsecure module makes it easier to keep records of the vaccination and testing status of that workforce. It also gives employers the tools to help keep their employees and community safe."

For more information on COVIDsecure visit: https://elmosoftware.co.uk/solutions/covidsecure/

Media Enquiries
Press Team
ELMO UK | marketing@elmosoftware.co.uk | 0800 711 7510

About ELMO Software

Established in 2002, ELMO is a cloud-based HR, expense management and rostering / time & attendance software provider. The company offers customers across the UK, Australia and New Zealand a unified platform to help organisations streamline their people and processes. ELMO operates on a software-as-a-service ("SaaS") business model based on recurrent subscription revenues. For more information, please visit www.elmosoftware.co.uk

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1632025/ELMO_software_Logo.jpg

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/elmo-software-launches-first-covid-19-employee-vaccination-tracker-for-businesses-301382565.html

SOURCE ELMO software

