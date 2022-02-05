Elmo vs. Rocco, Wordle scores and 'Euphoria' costumes: Our favorite memes of 2022 (so far)

We’re done with red flags all over our social media feeds.

Weeks into the new year, social media users have moved on to new viral memes, ranging from jabbing dark HBO dramas to laughing at long-running jokes on “Sesame Street.” In 2022, people are picking out what they would wear to school on the TV show “Euphoria,” sharing their daily Wordle scores and wondering why Elmo should share a cookie with a pet rock.

If you don’t understand why you’re seeing Rocco on your social media feeds or Wordle’s colorful green blocks, here’s what you need to know about some of the top memes of 2022 – so far.

What would you wear to Euphoria High?

On TikTok, some users have noticed the seeming lack of a dress code, or other rules, enforced at the fictional high school on the popular show “Euphoria.”

Fans of the show will know that the elaborate costumes might not be allowed in most schools across the country, but it hasn’t stopped TikTok users from showing off their own ideas.

Elmo vs. Rocco

Social media users also can’t get enough of the rivalry between Elmo and Rocco on “Sesame Street.” One 2004 clip of a “Sesame Street” character, Zoe, asking Elmo to save a cookie for Rocco, a pet rock, has garnered millions of views.

there are tears in my eyes y’all my stomach hurting pic.twitter.com/bbkF9yDZLf — cheye I dautuh of athena (@wumbooty) January 4, 2022

Big week for Elmo. Elmo wants to thank all of Elmo's friends, new and old! @SesameErnie said Elmo and Rocco should shake hands, but you can't fool Elmo twice. pic.twitter.com/4yL55tRwWp — Elmo (@elmo) January 7, 2022

Elmo and Rocco https://t.co/4orJ69CpZI — Sam Sanders (@samsanders) January 12, 2022

so when are we getting our oprah + elmo + rocco exclusive interview? pic.twitter.com/wi8fAZDMv1 — Chris Strider (@stridinstrider) January 28, 2022

But Elmo assured fans on Twitter last month that he and Zoe “practiced sharing and are still best buds forever.”

Don't worry everybody! Elmo and Zoe practiced sharing and are still best buds forever! Elmo loves you Zoe! Ha ha ha!



Elmo doesn't want to talk about Rocco. — Elmo (@elmo) January 5, 2022

Has anybody ever seen a rock eat a cookie? Elmo is just curious. — Elmo (@elmo) January 5, 2022

Are you playing Wordle?

You might have seen rows of colorful blocks on your social media timelines recently as people share their scores from the daily word game Wordle. In the game, players have six tries to correctly figure out a secret five-letter word.

I was proud of getting today's Wordle in 3 tries, until ⁦@JamieStelter⁩ showed me that she got it in 2 😱



⬜🟨🟨⬜⬜

⬜🟩🟩🟩🟩

🟩🟩🟩🟩🟩 — Brian Stelter (@brianstelter) January 16, 2022

The social contract we are all upholding to not spoil the day's Wordle has slightly restored my faith in humanity. — Sarah Bessey (@SarahBessey) January 25, 2022

But others have also joked about about sharing results from the popular game.

⬜️⬜️⬜️⬜️⬜️

🟧🟧🟧🟧🟧

🟨🟥🟨🟥🟨

🟥🟨🟥🟨🟥

⬜️🟥🟨🟥⬜️

⬜️🟨🟥🟨⬜️

⬜️⬜️🟨⬜️⬜️



Not Wordle, just pizza. — Domino's Pizza (@dominos) January 28, 2022

⚫️⚫️⚫️⚫️⚫️

⚪️⚪️⚪️⚪️⚪️

⚪️⚪️⚪️⚪️⚪️

⚫️⚫️⚫️⚫️⚫️

Not Wordle, just a Double Stuf OREO — OREO Cookie (@Oreo) January 26, 2022

