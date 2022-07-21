U.S. markets open in 4 hours 29 minutes

ELMO Webexpenses is Carbon Neutral in 2022

·2 min read

OXFORD, England, July 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- ELMO Webexpenses, a global expense management and invoice processing provider with clients across the UK, US, and Australia, announces its carbon neutrality in 2022.

ELMO Webexpenses Logo
ELMO Webexpenses Logo

ELMO Webexpenses have implemented carbon-friendly initiatives at its UK office in Oxfordshire, including electric car use, a cycle-to-work scheme, and waste management. This has all contributed to reaching their carbon-neutral targets.

Adam Reynolds, COO (MD) of ELMO UK, says "To reach carbon neutrality as a business is a great achievement. We look forward to continuing this success throughout 2022 and planning how we can further improve our carbon footprint activity."

ELMO Webexpenses has worked with Carbon Neutral Britain to help offset their total carbon emissions.

The organisation's contribution to offsetting their carbon emissions will help to plant hundreds of trees across several reforestation programs including:

  • Nicaforest Reforestation Program – Nicaragua

  • Reforestation on Degraded Land – Uruguay

  • South West Australia Reforestation - Australia

  • Andes Mountains Hydro Power – Chile

  • Huaneng Changyi Wind Farm Project – China

In addition to reaching business-specific carbon goals, ELMO Webexpenses help their clients reach theirs with a Carbon Tracking feature.

The Carbon Tracking feature allows organisations to measure travel carbon emissions by car, train, air, and more. The travel data can be analysed via bespoke reporting to help spot trends and ways of reducing or improving carbon footprints.

About ELMO Webexpenses

ELMO Webexpenses is a leading global provider of cloud-based financial management software. The company's flagship expense management solution automates the process, creating a seamless workflow. ELMO Webexpenses is a subsidiary of ELMO Software (ASX:ELO) and has offices in the United Kingdom, the United States, and Australia. For more information, please visit www.webexpenses.com.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1862923/ELMO_Webexpenses.jpg
Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1862922/ELMO_Webexpenses_Logo.jpg

Contact:
E: contact@webexpenses.com
T: 0800 711 7136

ELMO Webexpenses offset their carbon emissions with Carbon Neutral Britain
ELMO Webexpenses offset their carbon emissions with Carbon Neutral Britain

