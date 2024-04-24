Elmos Semiconductor (ETR:ELG) Has Announced That It Will Be Increasing Its Dividend To €0.85

The board of Elmos Semiconductor SE (ETR:ELG) has announced that it will be paying its dividend of €0.85 on the 21st of May, an increased payment from last year's comparable dividend. Based on this payment, the dividend yield for the company will be 1.2%, which is fairly typical for the industry.

Check out our latest analysis for Elmos Semiconductor

Elmos Semiconductor's Dividend Is Well Covered By Earnings

We like a dividend to be consistent over the long term, so checking whether it is sustainable is important. Prior to this announcement, Elmos Semiconductor's earnings easily covered the dividend, but free cash flows were negative. We think that cash flows should take priority over earnings, so this is definitely a worry for the dividend going forward.

Looking forward, earnings per share is forecast to rise by 12.9% over the next year. Assuming the dividend continues along recent trends, we think the payout ratio could be 14% by next year, which is in a pretty sustainable range.

Elmos Semiconductor Has A Solid Track Record

Even over a long history of paying dividends, the company's distributions have been remarkably stable. The annual payment during the last 10 years was €0.25 in 2014, and the most recent fiscal year payment was €0.85. This implies that the company grew its distributions at a yearly rate of about 13% over that duration. Rapidly growing dividends for a long time is a very valuable feature for an income stock.

The Dividend Looks Likely To Grow

Some investors will be chomping at the bit to buy some of the company's stock based on its dividend history. Elmos Semiconductor has seen EPS rising for the last five years, at 29% per annum. Earnings per share is growing at a solid clip, and the payout ratio is low which we think is an ideal combination in a dividend stock as the company can quite easily raise the dividend in the future.

In Summary

In summary, while it's always good to see the dividend being raised, we don't think Elmos Semiconductor's payments are rock solid. While the low payout ratio is a redeeming feature, this is offset by the minimal cash to cover the payments. We don't think Elmos Semiconductor is a great stock to add to your portfolio if income is your focus.

Investors generally tend to favour companies with a consistent, stable dividend policy as opposed to those operating an irregular one. At the same time, there are other factors our readers should be conscious of before pouring capital into a stock. Taking the debate a bit further, we've identified 1 warning sign for Elmos Semiconductor that investors need to be conscious of moving forward. Looking for more high-yielding dividend ideas? Try our collection of strong dividend payers.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.



This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.