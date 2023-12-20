Elmos Semiconductor SE (ETR:ELG) Shares Could Be 44% Below Their Intrinsic Value Estimate

Key Insights

The projected fair value for Elmos Semiconductor is €134 based on 2 Stage Free Cash Flow to Equity

Current share price of €74.60 suggests Elmos Semiconductor is potentially 44% undervalued

Our fair value estimate is 57% higher than Elmos Semiconductor's analyst price target of €85.25

Today we'll do a simple run through of a valuation method used to estimate the attractiveness of Elmos Semiconductor SE (ETR:ELG) as an investment opportunity by projecting its future cash flows and then discounting them to today's value. This will be done using the Discounted Cash Flow (DCF) model. Before you think you won't be able to understand it, just read on! It's actually much less complex than you'd imagine.

We generally believe that a company's value is the present value of all of the cash it will generate in the future. However, a DCF is just one valuation metric among many, and it is not without flaws. If you want to learn more about discounted cash flow, the rationale behind this calculation can be read in detail in the Simply Wall St analysis model.

Is Elmos Semiconductor Fairly Valued?

We use what is known as a 2-stage model, which simply means we have two different periods of growth rates for the company's cash flows. Generally the first stage is higher growth, and the second stage is a lower growth phase. To begin with, we have to get estimates of the next ten years of cash flows. Where possible we use analyst estimates, but when these aren't available we extrapolate the previous free cash flow (FCF) from the last estimate or reported value. We assume companies with shrinking free cash flow will slow their rate of shrinkage, and that companies with growing free cash flow will see their growth rate slow, over this period. We do this to reflect that growth tends to slow more in the early years than it does in later years.

Generally we assume that a dollar today is more valuable than a dollar in the future, and so the sum of these future cash flows is then discounted to today's value:

10-year free cash flow (FCF) estimate

2024 2025 2026 2027 2028 2029 2030 2031 2032 2033 Levered FCF (€, Millions) €41.9m €70.7m €94.1m €116.0m €135.1m €150.9m €163.4m €173.1m €180.6m €186.2m Growth Rate Estimate Source Analyst x3 Analyst x3 Est @ 33.10% Est @ 23.31% Est @ 16.45% Est @ 11.66% Est @ 8.30% Est @ 5.95% Est @ 4.30% Est @ 3.15% Present Value (€, Millions) Discounted @ 7.1% €39.1 €61.7 €76.7 €88.3 €96.1 €100 €101 €100 €97.7 €94.1

("Est" = FCF growth rate estimated by Simply Wall St)

Present Value of 10-year Cash Flow (PVCF) = €856m

The second stage is also known as Terminal Value, this is the business's cash flow after the first stage. The Gordon Growth formula is used to calculate Terminal Value at a future annual growth rate equal to the 5-year average of the 10-year government bond yield of 0.5%. We discount the terminal cash flows to today's value at a cost of equity of 7.1%.

Terminal Value (TV)= FCF 2033 × (1 + g) ÷ (r – g) = €186m× (1 + 0.5%) ÷ (7.1%– 0.5%) = €2.8b

Present Value of Terminal Value (PVTV)= TV / (1 + r)10= €2.8b÷ ( 1 + 7.1%)10= €1.4b

The total value, or equity value, is then the sum of the present value of the future cash flows, which in this case is €2.3b. The last step is to then divide the equity value by the number of shares outstanding. Relative to the current share price of €74.6, the company appears quite good value at a 44% discount to where the stock price trades currently. Valuations are imprecise instruments though, rather like a telescope - move a few degrees and end up in a different galaxy. Do keep this in mind.

XTRA:ELG Discounted Cash Flow December 20th 2023

The Assumptions

Now the most important inputs to a discounted cash flow are the discount rate, and of course, the actual cash flows. Part of investing is coming up with your own evaluation of a company's future performance, so try the calculation yourself and check your own assumptions. The DCF also does not consider the possible cyclicality of an industry, or a company's future capital requirements, so it does not give a full picture of a company's potential performance. Given that we are looking at Elmos Semiconductor as potential shareholders, the cost of equity is used as the discount rate, rather than the cost of capital (or weighted average cost of capital, WACC) which accounts for debt. In this calculation we've used 7.1%, which is based on a levered beta of 1.320. Beta is a measure of a stock's volatility, compared to the market as a whole. We get our beta from the industry average beta of globally comparable companies, with an imposed limit between 0.8 and 2.0, which is a reasonable range for a stable business.

SWOT Analysis for Elmos Semiconductor

Strength

Earnings growth over the past year exceeded the industry.

Debt is not viewed as a risk.

Weakness

Dividend is low compared to the top 25% of dividend payers in the Semiconductor market.

Opportunity

Annual revenue is forecast to grow faster than the German market.

Good value based on P/E ratio and estimated fair value.

Threat

Paying a dividend but company has no free cash flows.

Annual earnings are forecast to grow slower than the German market.

Moving On:

Valuation is only one side of the coin in terms of building your investment thesis, and it is only one of many factors that you need to assess for a company. DCF models are not the be-all and end-all of investment valuation. Preferably you'd apply different cases and assumptions and see how they would impact the company's valuation. For instance, if the terminal value growth rate is adjusted slightly, it can dramatically alter the overall result. What is the reason for the share price sitting below the intrinsic value? For Elmos Semiconductor, we've compiled three further elements you should consider:

