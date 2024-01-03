How this Elmwood Park home stayed in one family for three generations

Home is where the heart is — and apparently where the memories live.

When Ron Moore was a child, he would sit in the backyard of his grandparents’ Elmwood Park home while his parents were at work, watching his grandmother plant her garden with perennials, tulips and hostas.

On other days, he would steal his grandmother’s baking pans — the ones she used to make the world’s best apple pie — and would fill them with dirt, making what he would call his “mud pies.”

And when his childhood dog died, Moore planted a tree in the backyard with his family, placing a remembrance plaque for the pet they loved so dearly.

Moore lived so much life in that home that when it came time for him and his three older siblings to decide whether to sell the property to pay for their father’s medical care, he knew there was no way he could let it go.

"I still live very close to the house," Moore said. "So it would have really ripped me up if I was driving up the street and saw people walking in and out of the house that I didn't know."

In 2022, Moore officially purchased the Grove Street home for $397,700 — $100,000 more than he originally believed he would be able to pay. He has spent 17 months renovating the two-story, single-family home.

“There’s a lot of history in that house between our family and my mom and grandparents,” he said. “The house has been in our family; this is the third generation now.”

Built in 1927, the home became a part of the family in 1941. Moore’s grandparents, Priscilla and Orren DeWitt, bought the property for just $4,800. Moore’s mother was only 4 years old when the family left its Clifton rental and moved to Elmwood Park.

Moore said his grandparents referred to it as “the house on the hill.”

“It was apparently the only house on the block back then, and it could be seen from the very bottom of the hill,” he said.

In 1956, Moore’s parents, Priscilla and Donald “Ron” Moore, married at St. John’s Church in Paterson and held their wedding reception at the Elmwood Park home.

“They had their wedding photos taken in the dining room with the flower wallpaper,” Moore said.

The newly married couple continued to live in the Elmwood Park home, sleeping on a mattress in the attic for several years until they were able to buy their own home, just down the street.

Ron Moore shows a photo of his grandparents and parents in the family home. From left, Orren DeWitt, Priscilla DeWitt, Priscilla Moore and Donald "Ron" Moore. Moore is the third generation of his family to own the home on Grove Street in Elmwood Park, NJ. Shown on Tuesday, November 21, 2023.

Then, in the 1970s, Moore’s grandfather was diagnosed with lung cancer. As a result, his family moved back into that little Elmwood Park house on Grove Street to help take care of him. After his grandparents died, Moore's parents became the home's owners.

When Moore's mother died in 2016 from lung cancer and his father's health began to deteriorate, the fate of the family home was up in the air. Moore's father went into assisted living, with just about eight months' worth of money to afford it. Moore's ability to buy the home not only allowed him to keep the home in the family, but it also ensured his father could continue to fund his stay in assisted living.

Moore said he often picks up his father and takes him past the Elmwood Park home, where his old Jeep still sits outside. His dad does not know he bought the home to keep it in the family while allowing him to pay for his assisted living.

"I get my dad out of the system from time to time and we drive past the house," he said. "I kept his 2005 Jeep Cherokee with the purchase of the house. I put new tires on it and got it shined up, and it just sits there in the driveway so when we pass by, he sees the car and the house, just to comfort him."

Ron Moore is the third generation of his family to own the home on Grove Street in Elmwood Park, NJ. A photograph shows Moore's father, Donald "Ron" Moore, in the home he spent 17 months renovating. Shown on Tuesday, November 21, 2023.

Besides updating the siding, Moore said, his parents never renovated the home. Not the funky triangular closet and the outdated kitchen cabinets, or the bright pink bathroom tiles or the giant soaking tub without a shower. For Moore, it was bittersweet taking apart the dysfunctional old home in which he grew up.

Suzanna Salamanca, a special friend of Moore's, said she could see the emotions he would experience throughout the renovations. It was tough for him to find new memories, while also taking apart the original features of the place that made up his childhood home.

"Other people thought this was crazy, but I understand it. He just couldn't let it go," Salamanca said. "I've seen him suffer for it. I know it's not easy."

Now, Moore said, everything inside is shiny and new. Among the updates are kitchen tiles in place of the home's old linoleum floors, new cabinets and recessed lighting.

During the renovations, Moore said, he discovered the original hardwood flooring, which his grandparents had covered with carpet. Now the flooring has been refinished and re-stained and remains as a testament to the original interior.

Moore said he also added a bathroom to the first floor of the home, something that would have made it easier for his father to live there.

“One of the things that I did was remove a big pantry closet that was off the kitchen and in the hallway, towards the front of the house, and turn that into a half-bathroom,” he said. “Ideally, it would have been the perfect scenario for him to leave assisted living and come back to live in the house. He’s not well enough to do that, but that would have been the ideal situation.”

Ron Moore is the third generation of his family to own the home on Grove Street in Elmwood Park, NJ. Moore spent 17 months renovating the family home. Moore poses for a photo in the recently renovated kitchen on Tuesday, November 21, 2023.

Moore worked with his longtime friend Jose Bottler to renovate the home. Bottler, a carpenter and craftsman, was with Moore for all 17 months of the renovation.

"He has this passion, and he worked with Ron to restore it because it was so old," Salamanca said. "We were saying that there's nobody who cares about this home as much as us besides Jose."

Because of this, Moore said, he decided to rent out the home to Bottler's daughter, Alessandra, and her family. She is recently married and having a baby, and Moore said it's the right situation.

“I decided it’s the perfect use for my childhood home," he said. "It will be providing a new family, who I love, a chance of creating similar memories as I had growing up.”

