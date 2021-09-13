U.S. markets open in 1 hour 54 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,482.25
    +24.00 (+0.54%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    34,801.00
    +194.00 (+0.56%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    15,520.00
    +78.50 (+0.51%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,244.70
    +16.90 (+0.76%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    70.32
    +0.60 (+0.86%)
     

  • Gold

    1,790.30
    -1.80 (-0.10%)
     

  • Silver

    23.64
    -0.26 (-1.11%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1779
    -0.0038 (-0.32%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.3410
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    19.30
    +0.50 (+2.66%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3817
    -0.0020 (-0.15%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    110.0990
    +0.1890 (+0.17%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    44,782.52
    -1,141.27 (-2.49%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,142.03
    -63.72 (-5.28%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,087.28
    +58.08 (+0.83%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    30,447.37
    +65.53 (+0.22%)
     

ELNA Medical Acquires the Châteauguay Medical Clinic (GMF Roger Laberge)

·2 min read

MONTREAL, Sept. 13, 2021 /CNW Telbec/ - ELNA Medical, the leading network of primary and specialty healthcare clinics in Canada, announces the acquisition of GMF Roger Laberge, the largest medical clinic in Montérégie West.

ELNA Medical Logo (CNW Group/ELNA Medical)
ELNA Medical Logo (CNW Group/ELNA Medical)

Established more than 30 years ago under the name "Châteauguay Medical Clinic," the Roger Laberge group of family medical practitioners offers family, preventive and walk-in medical services seven days a week. Known for its collegial approach, it is staffed by nine general practitioners and one specialized nurse practitioner as well as clinical nurses. This clinic also provides a number of complementary professional health services from nutritionists, kinesiologists, social workers and a pharmacist.

"ELNA Medical is the ideal acquirer," stated owner Gilles Fleury, who went on to add: "It will allow us to provide both our team and our patients with added value, thanks to its network of clinics and partners as well as a host of specialized medical services, among others. It is with considerable pride that GMF Roger Laberge now joins this reputable organization."

"Thanks to our network's experienced professionals and its ability to provide close to 400 medical services, ELNA Medical establishes itself as a major player that will provide the residents of Châteauguay with better health care and contribute to a healthier lifestyle," said ELNA president and founder Laurent Amram. "The addition of GMF Roger Laberge reflects our commitment to offering our patients fast and easy access to healthcare services that make effective use of state-of-the-art technologies."

This sixth acquisition announcement of 2021 is part of a major expansion operation by ELNA Medical. Over the coming weeks, other clinics will be added to this extensive network.

About ELNA Medical (elnamedical.com)

ELNA Medical is a Montreal-based company that brings together the largest network of medical clinics in Canada. It has over 800 medical professionals in 61 primary and specialty health care and occupational health clinics under the private and public healthcare systems. True to its mission and innovative spirit, ELNA is committed to making a meaningful contribution to the health and well-being of every patient by providing personalized, easily accessible and exceptional-quality medical services, all supported by leading-edge technologies. ELNA Medical is associated with CDL Laboratories, a leader in the private laboratory industry in Quebec.

https://www.facebook.com/elnamedical/
https://www.instagram.com/elnamedical/?hl=fr
https://www.linkedin.com/company/elna-medical-complex/mycompany/

SOURCE ELNA Medical

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/September2021/13/c7258.html

Recommended Stories

  • Delta variant: Unvaccinated and vaccinated people 'are not in the same ballpark' of risk, doctor explains

    Amid fears of new variants emerging and evading COVID-19 vaccines, health experts are urging the public to remember that being fully vaccinated is very different from being unvaccinated.

  • 15 Words From President Biden That Could Equal Billions for Pfizer and Moderna

    Pfizer (NYSE: PFE) and Moderna (NASDAQ: MRNA) have already fully vaccinated 96 million and 66 million Americans, respectively. "As your president, I'm announcing a new plan to require more Americans to be vaccinated," Biden said according to a transcript published by The New York Times. Now, a whole new group of people must opt for vaccination if they hope to work.

  • Sarah Harding’s death is a warning to all young women

    In talking about her diagnosis, Harding revealed that she had put off going to see her GP. None of us should make the same mistake

  • Analyst Report: AbbVie Inc.

    AbbVie is a drug company with a strong exposure to immunology and oncology. The company's top drug, Humira, represents close to half of the company's current profits. The company was spun off from Abbott in early 2013. The recent acquisition of Allergan adds several new drugs in aesthetics and women's health.

  • Block Vectura takeover, Philip Morris investors urged

    The UK’s largest lung disease charity has urged shareholders to block a big tobacco takeover of drug maker Vectura ahead of a deadline on Wednesday.

  • The Week Ahead In Biotech (Sept. 12-18): Calliditas FDA Decision, Adcom Review For Pfizer/BioNTech COVID-19 Vaccine, Oncology Conference And IPOs

    Biotech stocks retreated in the holiday-shortened week ending Sept. 10, reversing course from the previous week. Humanigen, Inc. (NASDAQ: HGEN) was among the biggest decliners of the week after the company said the Food and Drug Administration refused to authorize its COVID-19 treatment for emergency use. Mersana Therapeutics, Inc. (MRSN) and Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (APLS) pulled back notably in reaction to clinical trial disappointments. On the other hand, Surrozen, Inc. (NASDAQ: SRZN), w

  • Four-year-old girl dies of Covid after anti-vaxxer mom contracts virus

    Kali Cook died in her sleep on 7 September, within hours of showing symptoms of coronavirus

  • Anti-vaxxers mock up leaflets imitating NHS documents and cartoon posters targeting children

    ‘Children are not at risk from Covid,’ leaflet falsely claims

  • Phony Diagnoses Hide High Rates of Drugging at Nursing Homes

    The handwritten doctor’s order was just eight words long, but it solved a problem for Dundee Manor, a nursing home in rural South Carolina struggling to handle a new resident with severe dementia. David Blakeney, 63, was restless and agitated. The home’s doctor wanted him on an antipsychotic medication called Haldol, a powerful sedative. “Add Dx of schizophrenia for use of Haldol,” read the doctor’s order, using the medical shorthand for “diagnosis.” Sign up for The Morning newsletter from the N

  • Hitting the Books: How Florence Nightingale changed medicine using stats and 'rose charts'

    Maladies of Empire by Jim Downs explores how many aspects of modern medicine are borne on the backs of humanity's most abhorrent impulses, though in the excerpt below, Downs illustrates how one woman's unyielding tenacity and fastidious record keeping helped launch the field of preventative medicine.

  • Florida hospitals continue to report fewer COVID hospitalizations and ICU patients

    In a continuing downward swing, 11,701 people are hospitalized for COVID-19 in Florida, according to the U.S. Department of Health & Human Services report on Sunday from 259 Florida hospitals.

  • Over-the-counter rapid antigen tests can help slow the spread of COVID-19 -- here's how to use them effectively

    Rapid antigen COVID-19 tests, designed for use at home, can show results in 15 minutes. Ellen Moran via Getty ImagesThe rise of the highly transmissible delta variant around the U.S. has increased demand for rapid antigen COVID-19 tests that can be purchased from a pharmacy without a prescription, used at home, school or work and that give results in 15 minutes. On Sept. 9, 2021, the White House announced several initiatives to improve access to rapid antigen tests: It will use the Defense Produ

  • Health system workers abruptly drop COVID-19 vax mandate lawsuit

    The lawsuit filed against the Henry Ford Health System after their vaccination mandate, which required all employees to get vaccinated, […] The post Health system workers abruptly drop COVID-19 vax mandate lawsuit appeared first on TheGrio.

  • The Secret Side Effect of High Blood Pressure, Says Study

    According to the American Heart Association, nearly half of Americans have high blood pressure. When left untreated, an elevated blood pressure can damage your circulatory system, and can be a significant contributing factor to heart attack, stroke and other health threats. However, one recent study from researchers at Uppsala University, published in the journal Hypertension, has linked the health condition to a startling side effect. Read on—and to ensure your health and the health of others,

  • 20 Ways Your Grocery Store Makes You Sick

    The grocery store seems so innocent: A cabinet-filling cornucopia of sustenance for you and your family. Turns out, it contains an average soap opera's worth of secrets. As soon as you walk in the door — wait, don't grab that cart before you read this — you're presented with some pretty serious threats to your health, from secretly unhealthy products to marketing gimmicks to the stuff that lurks on the freezer door handles. That's why Eat This, Not That! Health asked top experts to reveal the wa

  • Chris Wallace Grills GOP Guv: Why Do You Oppose Vaccine Mandates for COVID but Not Chickenpox?

    Fox News SundayFox News anchor Chris Wallace repeatedly confronted Republican Nebraska Gov. Pete Ricketts over his opposition to the Biden administration’s new coronavirus vaccine mandates and requirements, highlighting the governor’s seemingly contradictory position on other vaccines.After President Joe Biden announced a new series of rules that will mandate all federal employees to be vaccinated and require many private-sector employees to either be inoculated or tested weekly, several Republi

  • Salesforce to help relocate employees after Texas abortion law

    Salesforce will help employees who want to leave Texas after a law that imposed a ban on abortions after six weeks went into effect this month, CEO Marc Benioff said on Friday.Why it matters: Salesforce is the latest company to take action against the law that's known to be one of the most restrictive abortion bans in the U.S.Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free.Last week, rideshare companies Lyft and Uber said they would cover all legal fees for drivers sue

  • One Major Effect of Vitamin D on Your Bladder, New Study Says

    An overactive bladder can feel both embarrassing and like a major nuisance—but if you suffer from this condition, you're not alone. The American Urological Association states 33 million Americans experience an overactive bladder. Currently, there are a lot of cutting-edge medications to treat this… but if you'd prefer to try making a small shift to your daily routine rather than start on a prescription, an impressive new study suggests one supplement that's already been making headlines lately.F

  • 5 Signs You've Already Had a Heart Attack

    A "silent heart attack" might seem to be a contradiction in terms. Surely, such a serious health event—in which a blockage prevents adequate blood from flowing to the heart, still the #1 cause of death in the U.S.—can't happen without you even noticing, right? Not so. In fact, "Nearly half of people who have a heart attack don't realize it at the time," says Harvard Medical School. "These so-called silent heart attacks are only diagnosed after the event, when a recording of the heart's electrica

  • Israel Eyes Fourth Dose; U.K. Drops Vaccine Passes: Virus Update

    (Bloomberg) -- President Joe Biden will announce his next steps to boost the global vaccine supply before this year’s United Nations General Assembly begins, U.S. Surgeon General Vivek Murthy said. Republican governors said the vaccine mandates Biden announced last week will backfire and harden resistance to getting the shot. The U.K. will abandon plans to call for proof of vaccination to enter certain venues, and may soon drop mandatory testing for returning travelers as part of a further easin