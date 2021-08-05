U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,429.10
    +26.44 (+0.60%)
     

  • Dow 30

    35,064.25
    +271.58 (+0.78%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    14,895.12
    +114.58 (+0.78%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,236.01
    +39.69 (+1.81%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    69.05
    -0.04 (-0.06%)
     

  • Gold

    1,806.50
    -2.40 (-0.13%)
     

  • Silver

    25.21
    -0.08 (-0.32%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1840
    -0.0003 (-0.02%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.2170
    +0.0330 (+2.79%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3926
    +0.0041 (+0.30%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    109.7800
    +0.3120 (+0.29%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    41,006.93
    +1,179.36 (+2.96%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,005.54
    +29.64 (+3.04%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,120.43
    -3.43 (-0.05%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,728.12
    +144.04 (+0.52%)
     

ELNA Medical acquires the StatCare super-clinic

·2 min read

MONTREAL, Aug. 5, 2021 /CNW Telbec/ - ELNA Medical ("ELNA"), the largest network of primary and specialty healthcare clinics in Canada, is pleased to announce the acquisition of the StatCare super clinic, the largest of its type on Montreal's West Island.

ELNA Medical Logo (CNW Group/ELNA Medical)
ELNA Medical Logo (CNW Group/ELNA Medical)

Founded in 1988 and located across from the Lakeshore General Hospital, this Pointe-Claire clinic provides walk-in general medical services covered by Quebec's public health insurance. StatCare has approximately 40 physicians and 10 nurses dispensing medical services to more than 60,000 patients annually. In fact, StatCare was one of the province's very first "Clinique-réseau".

"We are delighted to be joining the ELNA Medical Group and continuing to offer the population quick access to high-quality services and extended business hours 7 days a week. We are also thrilled to be benefitting from ELNA Medical's extensive range of services," stated the co-founders of StatCare, Drs. Michael Munzar and Laurie Bregger, and General Manager Ms. Eleanor Phelan Mootoosawmy.

"The acquisition of StatCare makes total sense for our company, as it is a well-established clinic with an excellent reputation," explained Laurent Amram, President and Founder of ELNA Medical, who added: "It reflects our commitment to providing fast and easy access to quality integrated healthcare using cutting-edge technology."

ELNA Medical now consists of 59 primary and specialized healthcare clinics in Canada. Staffed by more than 800 medical professionals, they provide both in person and telemedicine healthcare services of the highest quality to more than one million Canadians every year. "And we will continue to grow, further consolidating our status as the largest network of medical clinics in Canada," asserted Laurent Amram.

About ELNA Medical
ELNA Medical is a Montreal-based company that brings together the largest network of medical clinics in Canada, with over 800 medical professionals in 59 primary and specialty health care and occupational health clinics under the private and public healthcare systems. True to its mission and innovative spirit, ELNA is committed to making a meaningful contribution to the health and well-being of every patient by providing personalized, easily accessible and exceptional-quality medical services, all supported by leading-edge technologies. ELNA Medical is associated with CDL Laboratories, a leader in the private laboratory industry in Quebec.

SOURCE ELNA Medical

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/August2021/05/c4277.html

Recommended Stories

  • Levi Strauss to acquire athletic wear maker Beyond Yoga

    Apparel retailers, including American Eagle Outfitters Inc and Abercrombie & Fitch Co, have been ramping up their exposure to the kind of apparel that can be worn at home such as shorts and tanks, as demand for the items surged during pandemic-led lockdowns that kept people indoors. Levi Strauss said Beyond Yoga, which focuses on body positive apparel, would operate as a standalone division, and potentially contribute over $100 million to the company's net revenue in fiscal 2022.

  • How Weber and Thursday’s Other IPOs Performed

    Three companies pressed ahead with listings on Thursday, all closing higher. Two others delayed their offerings.

  • 10 Real Estate Dividend Stocks to Buy in August 2021

    In this article, we will be looking at 10 real estate dividend stocks to buy in August 2021. You can skip our detailed analysis of the real estate industry, and go directly to the 5 Real Estate Dividend Stocks to Buy in August 2021. While the industry outlook for real estate and REITs in 2021 […]

  • 10 High Yield Dividend Stocks to Buy in August

    In this article, we will be looking at 10 high yield dividend stocks to buy in August. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of dividend investing, you can go directly to the 5 High Yield Dividend Stocks to Buy in August. As we enter into a new month this year, it is only […]

  • Why BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Rose 8% on Thursday

    Shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: BCRX) rose after the company's second-quarter earnings call. A stronger than expected performance from the company's shiny new sales force drove the biotech stock 8.7% higher as of 3:58 p.m EDT on Thursday. Last December, the FDA approved BioCryst Pharmaceuticals' first drug, an oral treatment for hereditary angioedema (HAE) called Orladeyo.

  • Pfizer's CEO Wants to Go Shopping: 3 Potential Companies on His Radar

    Projecting over $33 billion in COVID-19 vaccine revenue alone in 2021, CEO Albert Bourla wants to beef up Pfizer's pipeline.

  • ‘Businesses are sleepwalking into a mental health crisis’: COVID is pushing workers to the brink, new study shows

    Do your colleagues suffer from “pleasanteeism”? What about you?

  • Novavax Announces COVID-19 Vaccine Booster Data Demonstrating Four-Fold Increase in Neutralizing Antibody Levels Versus Peak Responses After Primary Vaccination

    Novavax, Inc. (Nasdaq: NVAX), a biotechnology company developing next-generation vaccines for serious infectious diseases, today announced preliminary data demonstrating that a single booster dose of its recombinant nanoparticle protein-based COVID-19 vaccine with Matrix-M™ adjuvant, NVX-CoV2373, given six months after an initial two-dose regimen, elicited a 4.6-fold increase in functional antibody titers. Additionally, functional ACE-2 binding inhibition antibodies cross-reactive with the Delta

  • Why BeyondSpring Stock Skyrocketed Today

    Shares of BeyondSpring (NASDAQ: BYSI) soared on Wednesday after the pharmaceutical company released promising clinical trial results for its investigational lung cancer treatment. A phase 3 trial of BeyondSpring's plinabulin treatment in combination with chemotherapy medication docetaxel to treat second and third line non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) reached its primary endpoint of statistically significant improvement in overall survival versus docetaxel alone. The combination treatment study also met its secondary endpoints, including significantly improving overall response rate (the proportion of patients whose tumor is reduced by a drug), progression-free survival rate, and 24- and 36-month overall survival rates.

  • Why Aurora Cannabis, Canopy Growth, and Charlotte's Web Stocks Are Hopping Today

    A flurry of marijuana-related amendments in the Senate boost the prospects for marijuana -- and CBD as well.

  • This One Type of Mask Won't Protect You From the Delta Variant, Expert Says

    After a couple of fleeting weeks where life finally felt like it was drifting back towards normal, the pandemic has come roaring back thanks to the spread of the Delta variant. Now, local health officials in many areas around the U.S. are reviving mask recommendations for anyone who's indoors while in public, including those who are vaccinated. But when it comes to choosing a face covering, one expert warns that there's at least one type of mask that won't protect you from the Delta variant.RELA

  • You Can Catch the Delta Variant Outdoors If You Do This One Thing, Experts Warn

    The rise of the Delta variant in the U.S. has led to a major surge in COVID cases, forcing many areas to revert to some familiar protective measures such as wearing a mask in indoor public places. And while such precautions are still effective, the highly contagious nature of the strain means that you can even catch the Delta variant outdoors if you partake in certain activities, some experts say.RELATED: This Could Determine If You Catch the Delta Variant—And It's Not Vaccination.Two recent stu

  • Amazon, Wells Fargo, BlackRock Push Back Their Return to Offices

    The Delta variant “raises concerns about returning to the office–even for those who are vaccinated and particularly for those of you with dependents at home," BlackRock said in an internal memo.

  • This Is How Likely You Are to Catch Delta If You're Fully Vaccinated, Study Says

    Recent data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) shows that the current Delta variant surge—which has seen the national daily case average soar higher than last summer's highest level—is being fueled largely by infections among unvaccinated people. However, a leaked CDC report also stated that breakthrough infections are still affecting those who've received their shots, adding to mounting concerns among some health experts that the virus may be eluding the protection offere

  • Why I Sold My Biogen Stock

    Since getting clearance from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for its Alzheimer's drug, Aduhelm, on June 7, Biogen (NASDAQ: BIIB) has continued to face an ever-intensifying whirlwind of controversy. In my view, the company's future prospects of making winning drugs for intractable neurological illnesses had become tainted to the point where holding it was a liability. Given the exceptional circumstances of Biogen's saga with Aduhelm and its rapidly weakening stock performance, I thought it was time to hit the road.

  • Fit, healthy 42-year-old father who refused vaccine dies of Covid ‘wishing he had listened’

    Sister urges vaccine hesitant to reconsider after warning brother ‘thought he would be ok’ if he caught virus

  • Statistics showing more young people hospitalised with Covid are not what they seem

    On Thursday, Amanda Pritchard, the new NHS chief executive, claimed that a fifth of Covid hospital cases in England were young people.

  • Fully vaccinated man dies of Covid in West Virginia

    Centres for Disease Control and Prevention says that ‘breakthrough cases are expected’

  • Global tally of COVID-19 cases tops 200 million as U.S., Germany and France push back against WHO call on boosters

    The global tally of confirmed cases of the coronavirus-borne illness COVID-19 topped 200 million on Thursday, reaching a milestone that the World Health Organization had predicted just a day ago would come by next week in the latest sign of just how far and fast the virus has spread.

  • BeyondSpring Stock Nearly Triples As Cancer Drug Tops Chemotherapy

    BeyondSpring said Wednesday a regimen containing its cancer drug outperformed chemo in lung cancer patients, and BYSI stock catapulted.