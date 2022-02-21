U.S. markets closed

ELNA Medical Passes a New Tech Milestone with Appointment of First Chief AI Officer

·2 min read

MONTREAL, Feb. 21, 2022 /CNW/ - Montreal-based ELNA Medical ("ELNA"), Canada's largest integrated network of medical clinics, announced today the appointment of Dr. Maxime Cohen as its first Chief Artificial Intelligence Officer (CAIO).

Dr. Maxime Cohen (CNW Group/ELNA Medical)
Dr. Maxime Cohen (CNW Group/ELNA Medical)

Dr. Cohen joins ELNA's recently appointed chief strategy and chief technology officers in driving the company's Canada-wide tech-focused growth strategy. Under Dr. Cohen's leadership, ELNA will develop a new suite of capabilities and innovative tools, leveraging disruptive AI methodologies for both patients and healthcare professionals. These are aimed at increasing access to ELNA's omnichannel health services, while improving the patient-physician experience and, ultimately, health outcomes.

An AI scholar and MIT Ph.D. graduate, Dr. Maxime Cohen holds the Scale AI Chair in Data Science for Retail and is a Full Professor of Retail and Operations Management at McGill University's Bensadoun School of Retail Management and Desautels Faculty of Management. Dr. Cohen also serves as a Scientific Advisor in AI and Data Science at IVADO Labs and has held several strategic and research advisory roles at firms including Google/Waze, Aldo Group, IBM, Oracle and Couche Tard/Circle K.

"Maxime is a brilliant scholar with an impressive track record in Artificial Intelligence, both in research and industry settings," stated Laurent Amram, President and Founder of ELNA Medical.

"We are delighted to welcome him to ELNA's growing team of seasoned executives who are wholeheartedly committed to our mission to transform Canadian healthcare through innovation and technology."

About ELNA Medical

ELNA Medical is Canada's largest integrated network of medical clinics. Focused on comprehensive care, ELNA offers a vast array of primary and specialty medical services, therapies and procedures at 60-plus clinics. ELNA combines its extensive medical offering with access to over 1,500 diagnostic tests, thanks to its sister company, CDL Laboratories, a leader in round-the-clock medical diagnostics for three decades. Treating more than 1,2 million Canadians every year, ELNA is true to its innovative spirit and mission of providing easily accessible and personalized medical services of the highest quality. Leveraging state of the art technologies, and strategic partnerships with renowned industry leaders, ELNA strives to provide better healthcare outcomes for Canadians.

https://m.facebook.com/elnamedical/?_rdr
https://www.instagram.com/elnamedical/?hl=fr
https://ca.linkedin.com/company/elna-medical-group

SOURCE ELNA Medical

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/February2022/21/c9494.html

