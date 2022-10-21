U.S. markets close in 5 hours 5 minutes

  • S&P 500

    3,688.89
    +23.11 (+0.63%)
     

  • Dow 30

    30,573.17
    +239.58 (+0.79%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    10,644.49
    +29.65 (+0.28%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,702.31
    -2.08 (-0.12%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    84.29
    -0.22 (-0.26%)
     

  • Gold

    1,644.00
    +7.20 (+0.44%)
     

  • Silver

    18.73
    +0.04 (+0.19%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    0.9805
    +0.0018 (+0.19%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    4.2630
    +0.0370 (+0.88%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1189
    -0.0046 (-0.41%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    149.4490
    -0.6410 (-0.43%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    19,028.13
    -255.69 (-1.33%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    430.59
    -1.17 (-0.27%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    6,952.59
    +8.68 (+0.12%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,890.58
    -116.38 (-0.43%)
     

Who is Elon Musk?

Natalie Sherman - Business reporter, New York
·6 min read
Elon Musk in 2020
Elon Musk in 2020

Elon Musk is set to take over Twitter, the small but mighty social media platform used by politicians, journalists and neighbourhood trolls alike to spread news, hot takes, and sometimes misinformation.

As he prepares to put his stamp on the company, let's review what we know about the billionaire.

Where is Elon Musk from?

Since bursting on the Silicon Valley scene more than two decades ago, the 50-year-old serial entrepreneur has kept the public captivated with his business antics.

Born in South Africa, Mr Musk showed his talents for entrepreneurship early, going door to door with his brother selling homemade chocolate Easter eggs and developing his first computer game at the age of 12.

He has described his childhood as difficult, coloured by his parents' divorce, bullying at school and his own difficulty reading social cues due to Asperger's Syndrome. He soon fled home for college, moving to Canada and then the US, where he studied economics and physics at the University of Pennsylvania, an Ivy League college.

In a 2010 essay for Marie Claire, his first wife Justine Musk, a writer who met Mr Musk in college and married him in 2000, wrote that even before his millions, Mr Musk was "not a man who takes no for an answer".

"The will to compete and dominate that made him so successful in business did not magically shut off when he came home," she recalled, adding that he told her while dancing at their wedding, "I am the alpha in this relationship."

How did Elon Musk make his money?

After being accepted to a physics graduate degree programme at Stanford University, Mr Musk quickly dropped out and founded two technology start-up companies during the "dot com boom" of the 1990s. These included a web software firm and an online banking company that eventually became PayPal, which sold to eBay in 2002 for $1.5bn.

He ploughed his fortune into a new rocket company, SpaceX, which he aimed to make a cost-effective alternative to Nasa, and a new electric car company, Tesla, where he chaired the board until becoming chief executive in 2008.

Elon Musk in 2004
Elon Musk in 2004 soon after starting SpaceX

The two firms are credited with upending their industries, even as they sometimes veered close to collapse.

"I'm never hugely convinced that he knows what he wants to do tomorrow," says journalist Chris Stokel-Walker. "He very much leads by instinct."

In a 2015 biography, author Ashlee Vance described Mr Musk as "a confrontational know-it-all" with an "abundant ego". But he also called him an awkward dancer and diffident public speaker.

Divorced three times - twice to the same woman - Mr Musk is frank about his vices, regularly discussing his fondness for marijuana.

In the press, he's been dubbed both a mad genius and Twitter's biggest troll, known as much for his lofty ambitions as his petty fights - not to mention the more serious lawsuits he and his companies have faced from regulators, investors and others over issues like racial discrimination and the trustworthiness of his claims.

"If you list my sins, I sound like the worst person on Earth," Mr Musk said in a recent TED interview. "But if you put those against the things I've done right, it makes much more sense."

How much is Elon Musk worth?

All the messiness appears to be part of his appeal - and it certainly hasn't stopped him from amassing a fortune.

Forbes and Bloomberg now rank him as the world's richest person, with a net worth of about $250bn - tens of billions more than rivals such as Amazon founder Jeff Bezos.

That's based largely on the value of his shares in Tesla, of which he owns about 17%. The company's stock has exploded in value - some say unreasonably - since the start of 2020, rising by a factor of 10 as the firm's output increased and it started to deliver regular profits.

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - DECEMBER 13: Elon Musk and son X Æ A-12 on stage TIME Person of the Year on December 13, 2021 in New York City. (Photo by Theo Wargo/Getty Images for TIME)
Elon Musk and his son X Æ A-12 in 2021. Mr Musk, a father of nine, has called "population collapse" a bigger risk than global warming

Mr Musk also champions digital currencies and has a hand in several other smaller companies, including tunnel-maker the Boring Company and experimental brain-computer start-up Neuralink.

Mr Musk, who wears the mantle of workaholic proudly, has often said he's not in business simply to make money - claims he repeated recently about Twitter.

"Elon only gets involved with things if he feels that they're critically important for some reason... for the sake of society or humanity," says friend and Tesla investor Ross Gerber.

What are Elon Musk's politics?

Mr Musk, who became a US citizen in 2002, has resisted efforts to label his politics - calling himself "half Democrat half Republican", "politically moderate" and "independent".

That doesn't mean he's shied away from political debate.

He has injected himself into some of the world's hottest geopolitical fights, suggesting that China should establish a "special administrative zone" in Taiwan; and proposing terms to resolve the war in Ukraine that were adamantly rejected by many of the country's top leaders.

In the US, he moved to Texas, complaining of California's regulations and high taxes; has clashed with union organisers; and in the spring of 2020 decried coronavirus lockdowns as "fascist".

Tesla boss Elon Musk at the Tesla Giga Texas manufacturing opening party in Austin, Texas.
Elon Musk at the opening party for the Tesla gigafactory in Austin, Texas

He was one of the first business executives to part ways with former President Donald Trump, quitting a White House business council after Mr Trump withdrew the US from a global climate agreement.

But he's also made it clear he's not a fan of President Joe Biden, who he sees as snubbing Tesla while promoting electric vehicles.

His direct political donations are relatively small for a man of his wealth - just $100,000 since 2004, according to Politico, fairly evenly split between the parties, at least in the early years. He gave to former President Barack Obama in 2011 and Democratic candidate Hillary Clinton in 2015, though more recently has focused on Republicans.

The American Civil Liberties Union, a US non-profit organisation known for its championship of values such as free speech, has recognised him as a top supporter. However, reports suggest most of Mr Musk's donations have gone to his own charitable foundations, which will, eventually, disburse the funds.

He said recently that he sees his businesses as a form of philanthropy, because they are focused on solving major human issues like climate change, in the case of Tesla.

Last fall, when the head of the United Nations World Food Programme called on billionaires to make one-time donations to solve the world's food crisis, Mr Musk responded with scepticism to the challenge.

What that will all mean for Twitter - a platform already facing criticism from the left and right over its content moderation policies - is anyone's guess.

"The easiest part for Musk was buying Twitter," says Wedbush Securities analyst Dan Ives. "The hard part is going to be fixing it."

Recommended Stories

  • Why Shares of American Express Are Falling This Morning

    Shares of credit card and payments company American Express (NYSE: AXP) traded roughly 4.7% lower as of 9:37 a.m. ET today after the company reported earnings for the third quarter of the year. American Express reported diluted earnings per share (EPS) of $2.47 on total revenue of about $13.56 billion for the third quarter. American Express also added 3.3 million new cards and about $4.4 billion of loan balances in the quarter, with loan balances now up 31% year over year.

  • 77% of Warren Buffett's $313 Billion Portfolio Is Invested in These 6 Stocks

    Few high-profile money managers have a nose for making money quite like Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE: BRK.A)(NYSE: BRK.B) CEO Warren Buffett. In the 57 years since taking the reins, the Oracle of Omaha, as he's come to be known, has led his company's Class A shares (BRK.A) to a jaw-dropping average annual return of 20.1%. The Oracle of Omaha believes diversification is "protection against ignorance."

  • Medical Properties (MPW) Stock Moves -0.09%: What You Should Know

    Medical Properties (MPW) closed the most recent trading day at $10.99, moving -0.09% from the previous trading session.

  • Schlumberger (SLB) Tops Q3 Earnings and Revenue Estimates

    Schlumberger (SLB) delivered earnings and revenue surprises of 14.55% and 4.67%, respectively, for the quarter ended September 2022. Do the numbers hold clues to what lies ahead for the stock?

  • 2 Growth Stocks Down Over 90% to Buy Hand Over Fist

    Bargain-hunting investors might find long-term opportunities in these two heavily beaten-down stocks.

  • Seeking at Least 9% Dividend Yield? Analysts Suggest 2 Dividend Stocks to Buy

    We’re facing a storm of volatility, as a series of short rallies have added a layer of confusion on top of the year’s bearish trends. The combination of headwinds – high inflation and rising interest rates, a probable recession around the corner – are threatening a stagflation that hasn’t been seen since the 1970s. Writing on current conditions from Morgan Stanley, chief US equity strategist Mike Wilson lays out reasons for investor patience, in his forecast of where the main indexes are likely

  • Verizon Falls to 11-Year Low After Stumble on Subscriber Growth

    (Bloomberg) -- Verizon Communications Inc. missed subscriber estimates for the second straight quarter as the largest US wireless carrier struggles to keep pace with rivals that have made gains by offering deep discounts and improved mobile service.Most Read from BloombergTrump Deposed in Suit by Investors Claiming Fraud in ‘Apprentice’ Videophone PitchesChina Summons Chip Firms for Emergency Talks After US CurbsTwitter Tumbles as US Weighs Security Reviews for Musk DealsLiz Truss Odds: The Fron

  • 15 Best Ecommerce Stocks to Buy Now

    In this article, we discuss 15 best ecommerce stocks to buy now. If you want to read about some more ecommerce stocks, go directly to 5 Best Ecommerce Stocks to Buy Now. The global ecommerce marketplace was one of the biggest winners of the coronavirus pandemic at the stock market. However, as the pandemic has […]

  • 2 Ultra-High-Yield Financial Stocks to Buy Hand Over Fist and 1 to Avoid

    A potential recession looms, and investors are worried. Here are two big yields worth buying anyway and one to avoid.

  • Verizon Stock Slips After Beating Earnings Estimates. It’s Not AT&T

    Verizon Communications delivered third-quarter results that largely beat expectations and maintained its financial forecast. Verizon stock fell 4.7% to $35.29 in premarket trading on Friday following the results. The telecommunications giant maintained its financial forecast for the year.

  • 3 Ultra-High-Yield Dividend Stocks With 8%-Plus Yields That Billionaires Absolutely Love

    These supercharged income stocks, with yields ranging from 8.4% to 18.2%, have been popular buys among billionaire money managers this year.

  • Twitter Tumbles After US Weighs Security Reviews for Musk Deals

    (Bloomberg) -- Biden administration officials are discussing whether the US should subject some of Elon Musk’s ventures to national security reviews, including the deal for Twitter Inc. and SpaceX’s Starlink satellite network, according to people familiar with the matter.Most Read from BloombergChina Summons Chip Firms for Emergency Talks After US CurbsTrump Deposed in Suit by Investors Claiming Fraud in ‘Apprentice’ Videophone PitchesLiz Truss Odds: The Front-Runners to Replace the Prime Minist

  • U.S. Said to Be Weighing Security Reviews for Musk Deals, Including Twitter Purchase

    Officials have reportedly become uncomfortable over Musk’s recent comments on the funding of Starlink in Ukraine.

  • NIO Inc. (NIO) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know

    NIO Inc. (NIO) closed the most recent trading day at $10.97, moving +0.46% from the previous trading session.

  • SVB Financial Group (SIVB) Q3 2022 Earnings Call Transcript

    In the meantime, we're well-equipped to manage these conditions with a strong liquid balance sheet with healthy levels of capital, recession-tested management, a resilient client base. So, asset sensitivity has declined, but you're still asset sensitive and with rates basically moving up across the entire curve, which would suggest you should see some benefit potentially to NIM, but definitely the NII.

  • Meta, Twitter stocks fall after Snap reports slowing ad growth

    Yahoo Finance Live anchors discuss stock performance for Snap amid a decline in third-quarter earnings.

  • Why Nokia Stock Just Flopped

    Shares of onetime cellphone giant now turned telecommunications infrastructure company Nokia (NYSE: NOK) plunged after it reported an earnings miss this morning. Analysts had forecast Nokia would earn "comparable" operating profits of 690.6 million euros ($676 million) in its fiscal third-quarter report, but Nokia reported a comparable operating profit of only 658 million euros. As of 12:35 p.m. ET, Nokia stock is down 7.8%.

  • Pfizer COVID vaccine price hike seen giving revenue boost for years

    The drugmaker, which developed and sells the vaccine with Germany's BioNTech said on Thursday evening that it is targeting a range of $110 to $130 a dose for the vaccine once the United States moves to a commercial market next year. Outside the United States, Pfizer said it already has contracts with governments in many developed markets that extend through 2023 with prices that have already been set. Wells Fargo analyst Mohit Bansal said the new pricing range could add around $2.5 billion to $3 billion in annual revenue for the shots.

  • Workers are disengaged from their jobs — but don’t blame remote work. The real cause lies elsewhere.

    Worker disengagement is increasing no matter where a person does their job, whether that’s in the office, at home, or a hybrid of both. • Decreasing engagement was equally prevalent no matter the work setting — 30% of remote workers, 31% of hybrid workers and 30% of completely in-office workers said they were less engaged now that six months ago. • Even with growing disengagement, half said they were pouring in the same energy and 31% said they are putting in even more effort than six months ago.

  • Why Rumble Stock Tumbled by 13% Today

    Rumble (NASDAQ: RUM) was rumbling quite a bit on the market Thursday but for the wrong reason. After being fingered as a lousy stock by a pundit and divulging rather weak financials, the ambitious online video company saw its share price erode by just shy of 13% on the day. Thursday morning, Edwin Dorsey of The Bear Cave newsletter published a post entitled "Problems at Rumble."