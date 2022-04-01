Elon Musk and I had a good chat: US Labor Secretary Marty Walsh

Is there a budding bromance between Tesla CEO and U.S. Labor Secretary Walsh?

We wouldn't go that far, but at least the two global influencers met at last.

Musk gave Walsh a tour of Tesla's new Gigafactory in March. The tour came after Walsh said on Yahoo Finance Live he welcomed a call from the EV titan.

"We had a good conversation," Walsh said on Yahoo Finance Live.

The meeting marks the first public olive branch by the Biden administration to connect with the outspoken Musk, which is fresh off some interesting commentary on unions.

Musk — for a while a vocal critic of unions and the UAW — recently opened the door for a union vote at Tesla. The electric vehicle maker is famously non-union.

"I'd like hereby to invite UAW to hold a union vote at their convenience. Tesla will do nothing to stop them," Musk said in a tweet.

Walsh said the union topic came up in the meeting with Musk last March.

"We talked about the economy and manufacturing. We talked about a bunch of things. I did ask the question about unionization. He certainly said he is not opposed to it. He said if the workers were interested, he would love to have the conversations," Walsh said.

Overall, Walsh came away impressed by the Texas facility.

Added Walsh, "It's an amazing facility there, 10 million square feet. It's one of the biggest buildings I have seen. It's challenging though, he built it on basically a landfill. We talked about that. We talked the culture of how he thinks about a company. We talked about a lot of different issues. I was focused on the medical side of his company as well. About the research he is doing on helping people that have been in accidents."

