Elon Musk has another prediction for when humans will land on Mars: 2029

SpaceX CEO Elon Musk Yasin Ozturk/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images

Elon Musk thinks people will land on Mars in 2029.

The SpaceX CEO cast his prediction in response to a Twitter user asking for his thoughts on the subject.

In years past, Musk has ventured 2024 and 2026 as years when SpaceX could send a crewed mission to Mars.

Elon Musk has ventured a guess for when humans might reach Mars.

The SpaceX CEO predicted on Twitter this week that people will get to the Red Planet before the end of this decade.

On Monday, a Twitter user posted a photo showing the Apollo 11 Moon landing in 1969 along with an image of people on Mars that read, "20_ _?"

Alongside the photo, the user tagged Musk and asked, "What's your guess?"

On Wednesday, Musk responded.

"2029," he commented.

Musk has long spoken of his plans to colonize Mars, and over the years, he has made many predictions of when people might land on the planet. In 2016, he said, "If things go according to plan, we should be able to launch people probably in 2024 with arrival in 2025."

In 2020, Musk said he hoped to build 1,000 of SpaceX's Starships over the course of 10 years in order to send 1 million people to Mars by 2050. Last year, Musk pushed back his earlier predictions, saying he was "highly confident" that SpaceX will get humans to Mars in 2026.

Read the original article on Business Insider