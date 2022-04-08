U.S. markets close in 2 hours 45 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,508.70
    +8.49 (+0.19%)
     

  • Dow 30

    34,847.12
    +263.55 (+0.76%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    13,814.70
    -82.60 (-0.59%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,014.10
    +4.30 (+0.21%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    96.90
    +0.87 (+0.91%)
     

  • Gold

    1,944.50
    +6.70 (+0.35%)
     

  • Silver

    24.80
    +0.06 (+0.24%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0874
    -0.0009 (-0.09%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.7110
    +0.0590 (+2.22%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3030
    -0.0046 (-0.35%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    124.3940
    +0.4240 (+0.34%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    43,292.78
    -348.72 (-0.80%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,014.11
    -8.49 (-0.83%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,669.56
    +117.75 (+1.56%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,985.80
    +97.23 (+0.36%)
     

Elon Musk to answer Twitter staff questions

Shiona McCallum - Technology reporter
·2 min read
Elon Musk
Elon Musk

Twitter employees will have the opportunity to hear from Elon Musk about his vision for the platform in a staff question-and-answer session.

It follows Musk's purchase of 9.2% of the social media company - for $3.7bn - and his appointment to the board.

In an email on Thursday, staff were invited to quiz the Tesla founder and billionaire over his intentions.

There has been speculation over what changes Musk would like to see made to the social network.

The company-wide meeting, known as a town hall or 'all hands', are typically run by the chief executive or a senior member of the executive.

Shareholders, such as Musk, are not usually invited to such events, let alone asked to host an open session with staff, the Washington Post reported.

Many Twitter employees have felt disgruntled by the announcement earlier this week that the entrepreneur had become the largest shareholder in the company and was subsequently invited to join the board.

According to company insiders, there is anxiety over what impact he will have on the social media company's ability to moderate content in the future.

Musk has not specified what he wants to do as a board member, but he has intimated that he does not intend to remain passive in the role - with a recent tweet pointing to "significant improvements to Twitter in coming months".

On Thursday, Musk tweeted an image from 2018 of him smoking cannabis on the Joe Rogan podcast on Spotify, stating the next board meeting was "going to be lit".

A week before the technology magnate disclosed his newly-purchased stake in Twitter, he asked his 80 million followers whether the platform adhered to the principle of free speech. The majority voted 'no.'

Some employees, who asked not to be named for fear of retribution, point to Musk's history of using Twitter to attack critics.

Announcing the AMA, or 'ask me anything' session, in an email sent on Thursday, Twitter CEO Parag Agrawal wrote: "We say that Twitter is what's happening and what people are talking about right now.

"Often, we [at] Twitter are what's happening and what people are talking about. That has certainly been the case this week.

"Following our board announcement, many of you have had different types of questions about Elon Musk, and I want to welcome you to ask those questions to him."

Twitter later confirmed to the BBC that the meeting will take place, but no details were given about when it would take place or the format.

Recommended Stories

  • Brazil's Amazon deforestation sets first-quarter record despite March dip

    Deforestation in Brazil's Amazon rainforest fell 15% in March from a year earlier, preliminary government data showed on Friday, but even with that dip it was enough to drive the most destruction during the first quarter in at least six years. From January to March, deforestation of the Brazilian Amazon rose 64% from a year ago to 941 square kilometers (363 square miles), data from national space research agency Inpe showed. Destruction of the world's largest rainforest has surged since President Jair Bolsonaro took office in 2019 and weakened environmental protections, arguing that they hinder economic development that could reduce poverty in the Amazon region.

  • Centene CEO dies at 79, union alleges Amazon interference, Elon Musk joins Twitter all-hands meeting

    Notable business headlines include CEO Michael Neidorff of U.S. health insurer Centene passing away at 79 years old, Amazon being accused of interfering in a recent union election, and Tesla CEO Elon Musk joining Twitter CEO Parag Agrawal to address employee concerns about the impact Musk will have on the social media company.

  • This 'brilliant' 65-inch TCL TV with built-in Roku is down to $450 — from $800!

    A big TV for a huge discount — it's $350 off!

  • Gas prices: It's 'very unfair to blame President Biden,’ says oil analyst

    Oil executives on Capitol Hill defended their companies as Democratic lawmakers accused them of price gauging during a hearing hosted by the House Committee on Energy & Commerce.

  • Elon Musk to Hold Q&A With Twitter Staff After Employee Backlash

    Twitter will hold a question-and-answer session next week for employees with Tesla CEO Elon Musk, who is now the company's biggest shareholder.

  • Walmart Is Now Banned From Selling You This

    Walmart is the go-to place for many shoppers. The superstore's shelves are filled with affordable home goods, electronics, and groceries, which is why so many of us frequent our local store. It is also a great place to find clothing and accessories at a reasonable price, whether you're looking for practical options or trendy looks. However, one popular item will be missing from shelves for the foreseeable future. Read on to find out the footwear you won't be able to buy due to an ongoing lawsuit

  • YouTube suspends channel of Chinese vlogger who posts about his life in war-torn Ukraine

    YouTube has reportedly suspended a Chinese vlogger from posting videos of his daily life in war-torn Ukraine over a violation in content policy. Wang Jixian, a 36-year-old programmer living in the city of Odesa, has openly criticized Russia in his videos, while his native Beijing reportedly supports Moscow behind closed doors. The vlogger posted a video on Douyin on Feb. 24 about the invasion, which Russia often refers to as a “special military operation.” At the time, he simply wanted to show his parents that he was doing OK.

  • Elon Musk's arrival stirs fears among some Twitter employees

    (Reuters) -News of Tesla Chief Executive Elon Musk taking a board seat at Twitter has some Twitter employees panicking over the future of the social media firm's ability to moderate content, company insiders told Reuters. Within hours of the surprise disclosure this week that Musk, a self-described "free speech absolutist," acquired enough shares to become the top Twitter shareholder, political conservatives began flooding social media with calls for the return of Donald Trump. The former U.S. president was banned from Facebook and Twitter after the Jan 6.

  • Is It Too Late to Buy Twitter Stock?

    Twitter's (NYSE: TWTR) stock price surged 27% on April 4 after Tesla CEO Elon Musk revealed he had bought a 9.2% stake in the social media company for about $2.9 billion. Musk's investment dwarfs co-founder Jack Dorsey's 2.25% stake and makes him Twitter's largest single or institutional investor. Twitter appointed him to its board of directors the following day.

  • Facebook's Meta explores virtual currency called ‘Zuck Bucks’

    Yahoo Finance’s Dan Howley discusses reports of Meta exploring a virtual currency.

  • Facebook has another reason to worry about TikTok after new teen survey

    A new survey of teens shows that younger users prefer TikTok and Snap to Instagram and Facebook.

  • Here's How Much Money Password Sharing Costs Netflix, Disney

    Plenty of people either let their adult child, ex-partner or best friend use their Netflix or HBO account — or are the best friend or adult child using someone else's accounts. Now, at least one streaming service is slowly taking steps to put a stop to it. Netflix recently announced plans to roll out a feature in Chile, Costa Rica and Peru that will charge users a little bit extra for sharing their accounts (i.e., letting people use their passwords) with up to two people outside their household.

  • Elon Musk Sends a Cryptic Message to Twitter

    The Tesla CEO has become the largest shareholder of microblogging website Twitter and has promised big changes.

  • Twitter employees to meet with new board member Musk

    Twitter plans to hold a meeting for employees concerned about Tesla Chief Executive Elon Musk's influence on the company's board, a Twitter spokesperson said Friday.

  • Facebook Owner Meta Plans "Zuck Bucks" Non-Crypto Currency

    Meta Platforms continues to explore ways to try and expand into ecommerce with non-blockchain tokens named after founder Mark Zuckerberg as Facebook growth stalls.

  • George Galloway’s Twitter account marked as ‘Russia state-affiliated media’

    The Twitter account of George Galloway, the former Labour MP, has been marked as “Russia state-affiliated media”.

  • Google’s new ‘multisearch’ tool lets online shoppers browse for hot new items by searching both images and text

    The new A.I. powered search tool helps users find items similar to ones seen in photos.

  • Twitter will finally let you ‘unmention’ yourself in tweets

    Twitter will finally let you be excluded from this narrative. The company announced Thursday that it was testing a new way for users to remove themselves from conversations they don't want to be a part of. The company calls this "unmentioning" and while it's only a test for now, it's one many Twitter users weary from years of harassment would be happy to test drive.

  • Facebook-owner Meta says it is considering steps to curb Russian government misinformation

    Facebook-owner Meta has removed hacking campaigns, influence networks and scam operations amid the war in Ukraine, according to a report released on Thursday by the social media company, which also said it was reviewing additional steps to address misinformation from Russian government pages. "We're constantly reviewing our policies based on the evolving situation on the ground and we are actively now reviewing additional steps to address misinformation and hoaxes coming from Russian government pages," said Meta's president of global affairs, Nick Clegg, on a call with reporters. Russia has battled big tech companies to control online information flows after its invasion of Ukraine on Feb. 24, which Moscow calls a "special military operation."

  • New York Times to Staff: Maybe Chill Out on Twitter a Bit

    Illustration by Elizabeth Brockway/The Daily BeastThe New York Times wants its staffers to ease up on their Twitter usage, according to a memo sent Thursday from executive editor Dean Baquet to all staffers.“For some time, I’ve been hearing serious concerns from newsroom colleagues about the challenges that Twitter presents,” began Baquet’s note, which The Daily Beast obtained and reviewed. “We can rely too much on Twitter as a reporting or feedback tool—which is especially harmful to our journa