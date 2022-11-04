Elon Musk appears to order Tesla and SpaceX stickers for his new $78 million Gulfstream G700 jet

A Gulfstream worker says Elon Musk has ordered custom stickers for his latest private jet. Jack Sweeney

He has reportedly ordered a Gulfstream G700 to replace his G650ER jet.

A Gulfstream worker shared a picture of the decals with the owner of the @ElonJet Twitter account.

Elon Musk appears to have ordered custom-made stickers with Starlink and Tesla logos for his new Gulfstream G700 private jet.

A Gulfstream employee shared a picture of what appears to be the stickers with Jack Sweeney, who runs a Twitter account tracking Musk's jets.

The text reads: "Old Elongated Muskrat is buying a new G700 because he's tired of that guy on Twitter tracking the flights of his 650. My manager was f---ing giddy making these for him."

Insider could not verify who took the image that Sweeney shared with Insider.

Musk and Gulfstream did not respond to Insider's request for comment.

The Gulfstream G700 costs close to $80 million. Gulfstream

Musk recently placed an order for a G700, which costs about $78 million, to replace his G650ER.

He also owns two Gulfstream G550s, which are registered to Falcon Landing LLC, a shell company with ties to Space X, the FAA registry shows.

Musk's first jet was a Dassault 900B. Records show that ownership of the jet changed in August 2017.

