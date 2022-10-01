U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    3,585.62
    -54.85 (-1.51%)
     

  • Dow 30

    28,725.51
    -500.10 (-1.71%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    10,575.62
    -161.89 (-1.51%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,664.72
    -10.21 (-0.61%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    79.74
    -1.49 (-1.83%)
     

  • Gold

    1,668.30
    -0.30 (-0.02%)
     

  • Silver

    19.01
    +0.30 (+1.62%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    0.9801
    -0.0018 (-0.19%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.8040
    +0.0570 (+1.52%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1166
    +0.0043 (+0.38%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    144.7200
    +0.2770 (+0.19%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    19,308.31
    -627.42 (-3.15%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    443.49
    +0.06 (+0.01%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    6,893.81
    +12.22 (+0.18%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    25,937.21
    -484.84 (-1.83%)
     

Elon Musk asked Twitter to use 'Trump' as a search term to help calculate the number of fake accounts, report says

Ryan Hogg
·2 min read
Elon Musk (left) and Donald Trump.
Elon Musk (left) has vowed to let Donald Trump back on Twitter.Andrew Kelly, Gaelen Morse/Reuters

  • Elon Musk asked Twitter to include the word "Trump" in its analysis of fake accounts, per Bloomberg.

  • Musk's lawyers said in emails that Trump's name was often associated with spam and bots accounts.

  • Twitter's lawyers said they were "unpersuaded" by a request that would return too many results.

Elon Musk asked Twitter to use "Trump" as a search term during an investigation of the number of fake accounts on the platform, documents show.

In a July 29 email, Musk's attorney Silpa Maruri made a request that the former President's name be used in search terms, as his name was often linked to bots on the platform, Bloomberg reported.

"Trump is relevant for the reasons we explained, namely that the name is often associated with spam, false accounts, and bots," Maruri said.

This request was rejected by Twitter, with the company's lawyer Bradley Wilson saying he was "unpersuaded" by the need to look for "Trump," Bloomberg reported. Bradley said he was among "many irrelevant subjects" that would produce too many search results.

Twitter permanently banned Trump two days after the January 6 storming of the Capitol building in Washington DC that the former president was accused of inciting. Analysis in 2016 found Trump regularly interacted with bot accounts.

Musk said in May that he would overturn Trump's ban once he had control of Twitter.

The emails were part of a huge release of correspondence from Musk and Twitter execs about the deal, which also included messages by Musk to former CEO Jack Dorsey, podcaster Joe Rogan, and current chief executive Parag Agrawal.

Musk's $44 billion takeover collapsed in July when the Tesla CEO accused Twitter of failing to accurately disclose the number of fake accounts.

The lawyers also argued in emails over the inclusion of search terms including "Bangalore" and "New Delhi", per Bloomberg, after Musk's lawyers "recently learned Twitter filed a lawsuit against the government in Bangalore challenging orders blocking certain user accounts."

"That Twitter filed suit in response to blocking orders already issued strongly suggests an investigation(s) had been underway during the negotiation period and before the time the merger agreement was executed," the lawyers said.

Twitter didn't immediately respond to Insider's request for comment.

Read the original article on Business Insider

Recommended Stories

  • How Much Was Coolio Worth Upon His Death at Age 59?

    Rapper Coolio, most famous for his hit song "Gangsta's Paradise," died at age 59 on Sept. 28, TMZ reported. At the time of his death, the performer held an estimated net worth of $1.5 million,...

  • Don't even think about retiring until you have these 3 things completely paid off — your mortgage isn't one of them

    Leaving these accounts open could tarnish your golden years.

  • Stocks just suffered their worst September since 2002. What that means for October.

    September more than lives up to its reputation as an ugly month for stocks. Here's what the data says about October performance.

  • For Long-Term Investors, It’s Time to Buy Tech Again. Here Are 20 Stocks to Look at First.

    The bear market in software stocks has already lasted far longer than the typical decline, according to MoffettNathanson,

  • Why Annaly Capital Management Stock Fell 25% This Week

    Shares of Annaly Capital Management (NYSE: NLY) were among the losers this week as rising mortgage rates threatened to squeeze the mortgage REIT, and one analyst expressed caution on the stock. The company also executed a reverse stock split at the beginning of the week. Since the rate hike, which came with hawkish commentary from Fed Chair Jerome Powell, investors seem to believe the risk of a recession has grown, as well as the likelihood of a sustained high-interest-rate environment.

  • Carnival Cruise Line stock falls to lowest level since 1993

    Yahoo Finance Live examines Carnival Cruise's stock after its latest earnings miss signifies a much longer path to profitability than expected.

  • Here's What Ford's Doubters Are Missing

    This has not been a good time for Ford (NYSE: F) stock; its price is down nearly 44% year to date as bad feelings have taken hold among analysts. Ford expects its third-quarter inflation-related supplier costs to run $1 billion higher than expected as a number of high-margin trucks and SUVs, with missing components due to supply shortages. Menawhile, Ford president Jim Farley has reorganized his executive lineup once again.

  • 3 Stocks to Buy In October That Could Soar 47% to 84%, According to Wall Street

    The bears are running rampant on Wall Street. Of the 43 analysts surveyed by Refinitiv that cover Alphabet (NASDAQ: GOOG) (NASDAQ: GOOGL), 38 of them rate the tech stock as a buy or strong buy. It's not surprising, therefore, that Wall Street's consensus 12-month price target reflects a 47% upside potential.

  • Seeking at Least 16% Dividend Yield? This Top Analyst Suggests 2 Dividend Stocks to Buy

    Inflation, interest rates, and recession – these are the bogeymen of investing, and they’ve been watching over our shoulders for the past several months. We all know the story by now, the rate of inflation is running at generational highs, the Federal Reserve is hiking rates in an attempt to push back against high prices, and that’s likely to tip the economy into recession. At a time like this, investors are showing a growing interest in finding strong defensive portfolio moves. It’s a mindset t

  • NIO Inc. stock performance and analyst projections

    NIO Inc. stock is trending on the Yahoo Finance Platform. Here is a visualization of $NIO performance over time, how that performance compares to the wider industry, and analyst projections for the current quarter.Check out the ticker page here.

  • El-Erian Warns ‘Economic Accident’ Would Precede Any Central Bank Pivot

    (Bloomberg) -- Mohamed El-Erian has a cautionary word for anyone anticipating an end to interest-rate increases from the Federal Reserve and other central banks.Most Read from BloombergMacKenzie Scott Files for Divorce From Science Teacher HusbandMarjorie Taylor Greene’s Husband Files for Divorce After 27 YearsTop Apple Executive Is Leaving After Making Crude Remarks in TikTok VideoMeta to Cut Headcount for First Time, Slash Budgets Across TeamsPutin Says Annexation Is Forever, Defends Ukraine L

  • Why cruise stocks are plunging today

    Yahoo Finance Live anchors discuss stock performance for cruise lines.

  • Bank of America Likes These Beaten Down Chip Stocks

    Semiconductor stocks have tumbled in recent months amid flagging demand, with the S&P Semiconductors Select Industry Index dropping 36% year to date. Bank of America analysts recently discussed their favorite choices in the sector.

  • Another state is sending out millions of relief checks starting next week — and it's not the only one sending free money to residents

    States are stepping in with financial aid as White House remains silent on new round of federal funding.

  • London Marathon 2022: Running for charity 'a chance to give back'

    Two marathon runners tell BBC Newsbeat about overcoming the odds to compete in the London Marathon.

  • Jeff Bezos' Bet On Housing Slide — His Single-Family Rental Play Appears Well-Timed

    It should be obvious that billionaires don’t accumulate wealth by accident. Their success is predicated on observation and savvy investment, and a privileged background helps. Billionaires like Microsoft Corp. co-founder Bill Gates likely saw an opportunity for land investment to return tenfold, by way of food shortages, well ahead of time. So it should be no surprise that the real estate investing platform Arrived Homes, backed by Amazon.com Inc. founder Jeff Bezos is taking off. He had the for

  • Firefly Aerospace reaches orbit for the first time

    The company’s small payload Alpha rocket reached orbit successfully early on Saturday morning after taking of from Vandenberg Space Force Base in California. This is a major achievement for Firefly, which has been a lot to get here: The company originally began operations as Firefly Space Systems, which went bankrupt, and was then reborn as Firefly Aerospace after its assets were acquired by Max Polyakov’s Noosphere ventures in 2017. Tom Markusic, who founded the company and led it as CEO, also departed the post in June.

  • September sell-offs are a return to 'the scene of the crime' of June lows: Strategist

    Portfolio Wealth Advisors President and CIO Lee Munson and Sound Planning Group CEO David Stryzewski join Yahoo Finance Live to discuss the recent market volatility, inflation, rising rates, and more.

  • The Kraft Heinz Company stock performance and analyst projections

    The Kraft Heinz Company stock is trending on the Yahoo Finance Platform. Here is a visualization of $KHC performance over time, how that performance compares to the wider industry, and analyst projections for the current quarter.Check out the ticker page here.