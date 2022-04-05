Elon Musk asks Twitter users whether they'd like an 'edit' button. Twitter's CEO says results of the poll will be 'important.'

Tesla and SpaceX CEO Elon Musk. Patrick Pleul/AP

Elon Musk posted a poll on Twitter, asking users whether they'd want an edit button to change tweets.

Twitter CEO Parag Agrawal urged users to vote carefully, saying the poll results will be important.

It follows Musk's purchase of a 9.2% stake in Twitter on Monday.

Fresh from becoming Twitter's largest shareholder, Elon Musk set up a poll on the platform on Monday, asking users whether they'd like an "edit" button to let people modify their tweets.

"Do you want an edit button?" the billionaire tweeted to his 80.4 million followers, with both the 'yes' and no' buttons containing typos.

At time of writing, more than 2.4 million people had responded to the poll, which expires late on Tuesday.

Twitter CEO Parag Agrawal retweeted Musk's tweet shortly after with a caption saying: "The consequences of this poll will be important. Please vote carefully."

It comes after the Tesla and SpaceX CEO bought 73.5 million shares of Twitter stock to secure a 9.2% stake in the company, according to a Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) filing.

Shares in Twitter shot up nearly 25% on Monday after Musk disclosed he'd taken a stake in the social media giant.

Agrawal, who took over from Jack Dorsey in November, used exactly the same words in his post that Musk used in a tweet about Twitter's free speech principles on March 25.

The addition of an edit button has been a subject of long-running debate among the Twitter community, with some high profile social media users calling for its adoption. Former Twitter CEO Dorsey said in 2020 that Twitter would "probably never" introduce an edit button, adding that it could be used to mislead people and spread misinformation.

Twitter didn't immediately respond to Insider's request for comment about the possibility of adding an edit button, and whether Agrawal was mocking Musk by copying his tweet.

The social media platform's own Twitter account tweeted on Friday — also April Fool's Day — that the company was working on an edit button.

In response to a Twitter user who commented on Musk's poll, saying an edit button should only be available for up to 10 minutes after posting, the billionaire said "that sounds reasonable."

Musk, who has run into problems with the SEC over his Twitter posts, recently suggested he might create his own social-media platform.

