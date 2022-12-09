Elon Musk has authorized at least 17 senior execs from Tesla, SpaceX, and The Boring Company to work at Twitter, report says

Elon Musk, Twitter's new owner and Tesla's CEO. James Leynse/Corbis via Getty Images

At least 17 Tesla, SpaceX, and Boring execs have been authorized to work at Twitter, CNBC reports.

At least 11 senior leaders at Tesla have been authorized as such, per CNBC.

Musk cut about 70% of Twitter's 7,500-strong workforce in the weeks after buying the company.

Elon Musk has authorized at least 17 top executives from Tesla, SpaceX, and The Boring Company to work at Twitter, CNBC reported Thursday.

SpaceX CFO Bret Johnsen is among them, as is Tesla CIO Nagesh Saldi, according to CNBC, which cited internal records and company sources.

They're believed to be among the roughly 150 employees that Musk has drafted in to Twitter from his various other ventures. Musk is also thought to have enlisted his cousins and some of his fans to work at Twitter, Insider's Kali Hays reported.

Since acquiring Twitter in late October, Musk has laid off or fired about 70% of the company's workforce of 7,500 — including top executives.

At least 11 senior Tesla executives have been authorized to work at Twitter, including Silvio Brugada, director of software engineering, and RJ Sekator, Autopilot project manager, CNBC reported. Musk also gave the green light for at least three senior SpaceX executives and a further three from The Boring Company to work at Twitter, CNBC said.

Twitter, Tesla, SpaceX, The Boring Company, and the executives named in this report didn't immediately respond to Insider's requests for comment, made outside normal US operating hours.

In October, CNBC reported that Musk was bringing in 50 Tesla engineers to work at Twitter, including five senior leaders. In November, Musk told a Delaware court that the Tesla engineers had volunteered to work for Twitter and review code after hours.

Read the original article on Business Insider