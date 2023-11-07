Elon Musk Became Real-Life Friends With A Young Indian Superfan He Met Through Social Media – Says Musk Is 'Humble' And 'Way Down-To-Earth'

Elon Musk, the visionary behind ventures like SpaceX and Tesla, is known for his immense following of enthusiasts and aspirants drawn to his ambitious projects — from revolutionizing transportation on Earth to colonizing Mars. On X, Musk’s presence is massive, with millions hanging onto his every post. He occasionally responds to posts, offering glimpses into his thoughts on technology, business and memes. Yet, for someone so visible in the public domain, Musk rarely pulls back the curtain on his personal camaraderie, seldom sharing moments with friends or snapshots of his life beyond work.

Enter Pranay Pathole, then 19-year-old software engineer from Pune, India, who defies the norm of distant admiration. Pathole’s interaction with Musk is not the usual fan-to-icon exchange one might expect. It began with a tweet in 2018 about a technical issue in Tesla’s automatic windshield wipers. Musk’s prompt reply, “Fixed in next release,” marked the beginning of an extraordinary digital rapport.

In a 2022 interview with AFP News, Pathole recounted the excitement he felt when Musk first responded to his post. He was so shocked by the interaction that he showed his parents and took several screenshots of Musk’s reply. He expressed his deep admiration for Musk and mentioned that he "never wanted the day to end."

Pathole’s inquisitive tweets, often about SpaceX’s advancements or Tesla’s technology, consistently garnered Musk’s attention. The young engineer’s social media profile became a unique hub where Musk not only dispensed company updates but also shared life advice. This online companionship blossomed over the years, with Pathole providing a steady stream of thoughtful questions that seemed to pique Musk’s interest, leading to regular exchanges between the two.

The two friends spoke daily and covered a range of topics, from clarifying misconceptions about Musk’s past to existential discussions on space colonization. The four-year virtual friendship, uninterrupted by the time difference between the U.S. and India, suggested that Musk found a kindred spirit in Pathole — a shared curiosity and a penchant for pushing boundaries.

According to the Economic Times, Pathole said, "He is super friendly. It doesn't feel like you are interacting with the world's richest person. To me, it feels like you are just hanging out with another buddy of yours. That's what it feels like, honestly. He is very frank and straightforward."

Their online friendship led to a face-to-face meeting when Pathole went to the United States for his master’s studies in 2022, at the age of 23.

Pathole showed how much he looked up to Musk by posting a picture of them together on X. Along with the photo, he wrote: "It was so great meeting you @elonmusk at the Gigafactory Texas. Never seen such a humble and down-to-earth person. You’re an inspiration to the millions." Musk responded by hitting the “like” button.

The superfan's interaction with Elon Musk showcases the power of social media to bridge gaps between individuals, no matter their location or status. It highlights how technology today facilitates connections and opens doors to tangible opportunities that previously seemed out of reach.

