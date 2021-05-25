U.S. markets open in 1 hour 48 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,208.25
    +14.50 (+0.35%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    34,451.00
    +99.00 (+0.29%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    13,709.25
    +74.00 (+0.54%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,235.10
    +9.00 (+0.40%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    65.74
    -0.31 (-0.47%)
     

  • Gold

    1,883.00
    -1.50 (-0.08%)
     

  • Silver

    27.72
    -0.19 (-0.68%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.2258
    +0.0037 (+0.31%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.6080
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    18.29
    -1.86 (-9.23%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.4163
    +0.0008 (+0.06%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    108.8720
    +0.1260 (+0.12%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    37,257.54
    -401.94 (-1.07%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    940.37
    +74.72 (+8.63%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,048.01
    -3.58 (-0.05%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,553.98
    +189.37 (+0.67%)
     

Elon Musk says North American Bitcoin miners will publish their energy usage

Mariella Moon
·Associate Editor
·2 min read

Elon Musk has met with executives from leading North American bitcoin miners to discuss concerns over the industry's energy usage. The move comes a couple of weeks after Tesla, for which Musk serves as CEO, suspended bitcoin payments. At the time, the automaker said it was "concerned about rapidly increasing use of fossil fuels for Bitcoin mining and transactions, especially coal, which has the worst emissions of any fuel." Tesla purchased $1.5 billion worth of Bitcoin earlier this year to "diversify and maximize" its investment. Shortly after that, in March, it started accepting cryptocurrency payments for its electric vehicles. 

According to Musk, the miners committed to publishing their current and planned energy usage, and they're going to ask miners around the world to do so, as well. Michael Saylor (the largest corporate holder of Bitcoin, according to Forbes) revealed on Twitter that he hosted the meeting and that the participants agreed to form the Bitcoin Mining Council. The group aims to standardize and promote energy usage transparency, to set industry-wide goals and to accelerate sustainability initiatives worldwide. The companies that attended the meeting include Argo Blockchain, Blockcap, Core Scientific, Galaxy Digital, Hive Blockchain, Hut 8 Mining, Marathon Digital Holdings and Riot Blockchain. 

While the group has yet to release details about its plans and goals, Argo Blockchain CEO Peter Wall, told Forbes:

"The newly-formed Bitcoin Mining Council is the next logical step in fostering a sectoral shift to renewable energy. looks forward to joining Michael Saylor and other leading North American miners in working to future-proof an industry that must collectively improve sustainable mining practices and take ESG concerns seriously."

Recommended Stories

  • Bose confirms ransomware attack that exposed employee data

    Bose has suffered a data breach after a ransomware attack, which saw the perpetrator access files containing employee information.

  • Google's Fuchsia OS debuts on the original Nest Hub

    Google's Fuchsia operating system is finally making its public debut on the old Nest Hub smart screen.

  • Google Photos will help you delete blurry pictures and screenshots

    Unlimited free storage for photos and videos is going away on June 1st, so you'll need to manage files more carefully.

  • Samsung unveils a 43-inch version of its versatile Smart Monitor

    Samsung has expanded its all-in-one Smart Monitor range with two new models.

  • Hyundai’s 300-mile Ioniq 5 crossover EV is officially coming to the US

    The Hyundai Ioniq 5 made its official North American debut on Monday.

  • China’s Latest Crackdown on Bitcoin, Other Cryptocurrencies Shakes Market

    China’s efforts to restrain cryptocurrency trading and mining are roiling bitcoin and other markets, as major digital-currency exchanges suspend some activities that targeted users in China.

  • iFixit looks inside Apple's new 24-inch iMac

    Apple's tiny M1 chipset left a lot of space to work with inside the new all-in-one 24-inch iMac.

  • Russia orders Google to delete 'illegal' content or face slowdowns

    Russia's Roskomnadzor internet commission gave the company 24 hours to delete more than 26,000 instances of what it's classifying as illegal content.

  • Dogecoin, bitcoin prices climb as Elon Musk solicits help to improve meme coin, talks sustainability with miners

    The crypto community has felt whipsawed by prominent technologist Elon Musk and that is not likely to change this week, with the Tesla CEO saying that he's working on two efforts that could be read as bullish in the longer term for dogecoin and bitcoin.

  • No commodities 'super-cycle' but copper demand from green economy bright

    Commodities markets are unlikely to experience a "super-cycle" in the next few years, experts and audience polled at an online metals seminar on Tuesday said. A global demand recovery as some economies bounce back from the COVID-19 pandemic, strong liquidity injection from trillions of dollars worth of stimulus, and supply disruptions have fuelled some metals prices including copper and iron ore to record highs. Some global banks are predicting a multi-year super-cycle for commodities, driven by shortages and strong demand from the renewable energy and electric vehicle sectors.

  • ‘This Isn’t the Start of OPEC’: New Bitcoin Mining Council Just Wants to Promote Greener Practices, Member Says

    The Saylor- and Musk-led group won't mess with Bitcoin's code or fungibility, says Argo Blockchain CEO Peter Wall.

  • Microsoft turns Surface Duo's second screen into a 'gamepad' for Xbox Cloud Gaming

    Microsoft is adding a virtual controller for Xbox Game Pass games to its Surface Duo tablet.

  • Bitcoin and Bonds Won’t Protect You From Inflation. Here’s What Will.

    When prices start to rise, seek real assets to hedge against a decline in stocks. REITs offer protection. Go for the gold, not the crypto.

  • OnePlus Founder’s Twitter Account Hacked to Promote Crypto Scam

    Carl Pei seemed be tweeting that his new company Nothing was launching a crypto and that would-be investors could participate by sending ethereum to a designated address.

  • Reddit Traders Help Chinese Billionaire Exit AMC With Gain

    (Bloomberg) -- Chinese billionaire Wang Jianlin’s Dalian Wanda Group Co. was facing headwinds on its AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. investment as the movie chain was hit hard by the pandemic.Then the retail investor army from Reddit’s WallStreetBets forum stepped in, helping send AMC shares up as much as 839% in January.Wanda has taken advantage of the rally, cutting its stake to just 0.002% from 6.8% in an April 9 disclosure, according to a filing Friday. The company has gained about $675 million, including dividends, from its investment since 2012, according to a Bloomberg analysis.Wanda bought AMC in May 2012 and took the company public the following year. It started to trim its position from 2018 as the conglomerate, which had accumulated large debts after acquiring overseas trophy assets, contracted its investments outside China.AMC shares lost more than 70% of their value last year as the company struggled with the coronavirus pandemic. It considered options including a potential bankruptcy to ease its debt load, Bloomberg reported in October, citing people familiar with the matter.Then day traders who congregated on Reddit’s WallStreetBets forum gave AMC and Wang more room to breathe, inspiring a turnaround in the stock. While the company has fallen from its high in January, the stock has still jumped to $13.47 from $2.12 at the end of last year.The stock gained 12% as of 1:48 p.m. in New York on Monday as posters on a Reddit forum cheered on the news. ”The second coming is upon us! Been holding since January,” one Redditor wrote, while another posted “my AMC is green! Welcome back! Now to the moon please.” Despite the gain, Wang’s fortune has continued to decline and he’s now worth $9.2 billion, according to the Bloomberg Billionaires Index, down $5.9 billion this year.A spokesman for Wanda cited an earlier AMC statement saying the group’s film unit and AMC will enter into a long-term strategy and cooperation agreement.(Updates with Reddit traders activity in eighth paragraph)More stories like this are available on bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Sony adds four new models to its portable wireless speaker lineup

    This year's Sony portable speaker lineup includes an ultra compact model along with three larger options for parties and karaoke.

  • Pro-Palestinian activists tank Facebook app ratings to protest alleged censorship

    Pro-Palestinian activists are tanking Facebook's ratings in Apple's App Store and Google Play in protest over alleged censorship.

  • Airbnb adds more flexible search options

    Building on a feature the company started rolling out in February, the next time you look for a place to stay, you don't have to specify an exact set of dates.

  • This Is Where Investors Are Putting Their Money as Concerns About Inflation Grow

    Investors have been sending notable flows of money into assets that might benefit. Some are attracting more of that cash than others.

  • U.S. Treasury deputy chief sees G7 backing for 15%-plus global minimum tax

    WASHINGTON (Reuters) -U.S. Treasury Deputy Secretary Wally Adeyemo said he expects strong backing from G7 peers for Washington's proposed 15%-plus global minimum corporate tax, which should help solidify support in the U.S. Congress for domestic corporate tax legislation. "My sense is that you're going to see a lot of unified support amongst the G7 moving forward," Adeyemo told Reuters on Monday after France, Germany, Italy and Japan made positive comments about the Treasury's proposal.