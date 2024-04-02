Elon Musk Blamed For Contributing To Tesla's 'Reputational Downfall' — Some Customers Are 'Embarrassed' To Drive Their Cars Around Now

Tesla’s reputation is experiencing a downturn, influenced by CEO Elon Musk’s behavior, according to insights from a Caliber survey, reported by Reuters.

The survey reveals a notable decline in the automaker’s reputation, attributing the drop to Musk’s actions, which seem to deter potential buyers. Caliber’s findings show an 8% decrease in Tesla’s “consideration” and “trust and like” scores since January, contrasting with the rising scores of competitors like Mercedes, BMW, and Audi.

This reputational decline comes at a time when Tesla confronts not only internal challenges but external market pressures, including heightened competition and a slowing demand for electric vehicles (EVs). “The reputational downfall Tesla is experiencing is very likely contributed to by Musk himself,” Shahar Silbershatz, CEO of Caliber, told Reuters.

Musk’s increasingly polarizing online presence and advocacy of far-right ideologies have also sparked concern among Tesla’s clientele. For instance, Anne Marie, a former journalist from Connecticut, expressed her discomfort with Musk’s social media behavior, fearing it reflects negatively on her by association. “It’s been very depressing, and sometimes embarrassing to be driving this car around,” she shared, according to BBC.

A survey conducted by Bloomberg of 5,000 Model 3 owners revealed "disapproval of Elon Musk" as the top reason for selling their Teslas. Musk’s frequent voicing of political and social views, along with sharing controversial theories, has led to a change in perception, particularly among politically left-leaning individuals. Musk reportedly dismissed the claims.

As Tesla faces growing competition in the EV market, Musk’s controversial public statements and political stances are seen as alienating important segments of its customer base. This situation is exacerbated by Tesla’s recent financial performance, with shares dropping following an earnings report that didn’t meet expectations. Musk himself has indicated that the company’s vehicle volume growth in 2024 might be “notably lower,” adding to the challenges ahead.

The convergence of these issues points to a critical juncture for Tesla. With its market dominance at risk and its CEO’s behavior under scrutiny, the path forward requires careful navigation to restore its reputation and maintain its position in the evolving automotive landscape.

Reputation management experts advise that Tesla needs to take proactive steps to address the concerns of its customers and stakeholders, potentially distancing itself from Musk’s divisive rhetoric if necessary. Failing to do so could further erode the brand’s standing and undermine its long-term prospects in an increasingly competitive industry.

Innovative startups are providing opportunities for investors to back potentially groundbreaking projects, from new electric vehicles to revolutionary technologies. These emerging companies offer a glimpse into the future of transportation and energy, highlighting the importance of a strong, positive brand reputation in attracting support and investment in a dynamic industry.

Elon Musk Blamed For Contributing To Tesla's 'Reputational Downfall' — Some Customers Are 'Embarrassed' To Drive Their Cars Around Now