U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    3,770.55
    +50.66 (+1.36%)
     

  • Dow 30

    32,403.22
    +401.97 (+1.26%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    10,475.25
    +132.31 (+1.28%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,799.87
    +20.14 (+1.13%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    92.60
    +4.43 (+5.02%)
     

  • Gold

    1,685.70
    +54.80 (+3.36%)
     

  • Silver

    20.92
    +1.49 (+7.64%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    0.9961
    +0.0210 (+2.15%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    4.1560
    +0.0320 (+0.78%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1377
    +0.0216 (+1.94%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    146.6400
    -1.5240 (-1.03%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    21,236.40
    -7.16 (-0.03%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    504.45
    +22.40 (+4.65%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,334.84
    +146.21 (+2.03%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,199.74
    -463.65 (-1.68%)
     
14

Elon Musk is a ‘brutalist decision-maker’: Twitter employees are flooding Blind with bad reviews

Jyoti Mann
·3 min read
Photo of Elon Musk squinting and a phone picturing his Twitter page is seen next to his face.
Twitter laid off nearly half of its workforce on Friday.Getty Images

  • Twitter employees are posting bad reviews about the company and Elon Musk on anonymous forum Blind.

  • One person called Musk a "brutalist decision-maker". Another said he has "no idea" what he's doing.

  • Posting on the day the layoffs were announced, one user said management was causing "stress".


Twitter employees are flooding the employee forum Blind with bad — and some goodreviews about the company and its new CEO Elon Musk.

Insider trawled through the community app where employees can anonymously write reviews and post about their workplaces, to see what Twitter staff are saying about the company.

Twitter laid off thousands of employees on Friday when Elon Musk completed his $44 billion takeover of the platform. After axing nearly half of the Twitter workforce, Musk tweeted on Friday that there was "no choice" as the company was losing more than $4 million a day. 

Blind requires that users give their work email address, the company they work for and their job title when they sign up.  The site does not verify employment, but requests that people use their work email to "gauge the professional status" of users, Blind's website states.

A total of 953 Twitter reviews since 2020 have been posted to the site and the company has an overall star rating of 3.8 out of 5 stars. Each poster adds a star rating to their review. Some of the reviews were posted the day some staff members learned of the mass layoffs the next morning, but the  majority are from earlier.

One poster who described themself as an engineering manager said on Wednesday: "Brutalist decision-maker at the helm. Emergency driven work is exciting for those who like thrills. Pay is no longer tied to the stock market fluctuations."

The anonymous poster, who rated Twitter with two stars, added: "The absolute and swift destruction of a compassionate, human-first corporate culture is leaving Tweeps feeling like we've lost our family."

Another user, who posted the day the company sent staff a memo announcing layoffs, said it "was good until [the] Elon take over."

The self-described senior software developer listed getting to "work for Elon" as a "pro" of working at the company, then put being treated as a "labor robot" on an accompanying list of "cons."

"Sense of achievement on delivering mission critical projects with 24/7 working and sleeping at office," the post said.

A Twitter employee tweeted a picture of a manager sleeping at the office this week after Musk took over. Musk announced plans to launch new product features, including a verification subscription for $8.

A software engineer said on November 2 that before the company was made private, it was an "incredible" place to work.

They added: "Elon mother flipping Musk and his ego the size of mars. Twitter is already chaos, but come layoffs Friday, it will [leave] a massive dumpster fire. The man has no idea what he's doing and I'd bet $8 Twitter won't be around or relevant in a couple years."

It is not possible to tell which of these posters, if any, had been laid off. 

Another Blind user wrote on Thursday that the management changes are creating "stress" as a result of people being fired or quitting.

Twitter did not respond to Insider's request for comment.

Read the original article on Business Insider

