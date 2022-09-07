U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    3,979.87
    +71.68 (+1.83%)
     

  • Dow 30

    31,581.28
    +435.98 (+1.40%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    11,791.90
    +246.99 (+2.14%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,832.00
    +39.68 (+2.21%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    81.66
    -5.22 (-6.01%)
     

  • Gold

    1,729.50
    +16.60 (+0.97%)
     

  • Silver

    18.38
    +0.47 (+2.64%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0013
    +0.0106 (+1.07%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.2650
    -0.0750 (-2.25%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1534
    +0.0015 (+0.13%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    143.7890
    +1.0320 (+0.72%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    19,376.60
    +387.35 (+2.04%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    471.29
    +22.58 (+5.03%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,237.83
    -62.61 (-0.86%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,430.30
    -196.21 (-0.71%)
     

Elon Musk can use whistleblower claims to try to get out of Twitter deal, judge rules

Karissa Bell
·Senior Editor
·1 min read
Carlos Barria / reuters

Elon Musk can use whistleblower claims from Twitter’s former head of security, Pieter Zatko, as he attempts to get out of the $44 billion acquisition, a judge has ruled. The ruling comes one day after lawyers for Musk and twitter faced off in Delaware’s Court of Chancery over Zatko’s allegations.

Twitter had argued that Zatko was a disgruntled employee, and that Musk was looking for reasons to get out of the deal long before he learned about the whistleblower complaint. The decision could complicate Twitter’s ongoing legal battle. The company has so far declined to address Zatko’s allegations in detail, though it’s not clear how long it can continue to do so. Zatko is also scheduled to testify at the Senate Judiciary Committee next week.

Musk’s attempt to delay the October trial that will decide whether he can get out of the Twitter deal, however, was rebuffed. In the same decision, the judge wrote that “even four weeks’ delay would risk further harm to Twitter too great to justify.” The trial is scheduled for October 17th and expected to last 5 days.

Recommended Stories