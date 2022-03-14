U.S. markets close in 5 hours 44 minutes

Elon Musk challenged Putin to single combat over Ukraine

Sinéad Baker
·1 min read
Elon Musk
Elon Musk.Patrick Pleul/Pool/AFP via Getty Images

  • Elon Musk issued an absurd challenge to Russian President Vladimir Putin over his invasion of Ukraine.

  • He tweeted he was challenging Putin to "single combat" and said: "Stakes are Ukraine."

  • Musk sent Starlink systems to help Ukraine, and SpaceX recently sparred with Russia.

Tesla and SpaceX CEO Elon Musk bizarrely said that he was challenging Russian President Vladimir Putin to single combat in a tweet on Monday over Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

Musk tweeted: "I hereby challenge Vladimir Putin to single combat. Stakes are Ukraine."

He wrote some of those words in Cyrillic script, and also shared a translated English version.

In a follow-up tweet, he tagged the official Twitter account for the Russian presidency and wrote: "Do you agree to this fight?"

He did not offer any additional details about how this would actually happen.

Russia invaded Ukraine on February 24. Representatives of the two countries are due to meet on Monday for a fourth time to continue talks.

Musk sent Starlink systems to Ukraine shortly after the invasion to provide internet access.

SpaceX also recently took a jab at Russia.

Dmitry Rogozin, the head of the Russian space agency Roscosmos, said earlier this month that Russia would no longer send rocket engines to the US in response to sanctions, saying: "Let them fly on something else, their broomsticks. I don't know what."

SpaceX's launch director responded as the company launched Starlink satellites on Wednesday: "Time to let the American broomstick fly and hear the sounds of freedom."

Read the original article on Business Insider

