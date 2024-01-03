Elon Musk’s Chinese rival toppled Tesla – now it’s coming for Britain

elon musk tesla byd electric cars

Mayfair’s Berkeley Street is a mecca for luxury car gazers, dotted with showrooms displaying Ferraris, Bentleys and McLarens behind giant windows. Halfway down, across the road from the Rolls Royce boutique, sits a lesser-known name.

Last year the Chinese car company BYD opened its own glitzy showroom on the site formerly occupied by Jaguar Land Rover.

BYD’s cars cost a fraction of the others on Berkeley Street, but its presence among the world’s most desirable vehicles sends a message: it believes it can compete.

This week, it had the proof. BYD revealed that it had sold 526,409 electric vehicles in the last three months of 2023, overtaking Tesla and ending the Elon Musk-run company’s eight-year reign as the world’s best-selling electric vehicle manufacturer.

It was a milestone moment. After BYD surpassed Tesla, clips circulated online of a 2011 interview in which Musk mocked the Chinese company, chuckling dismissively when asked if they could compete (Tesla’s chief has now acknowledged them as a serious rival).

BYD chief executive Wang Chuanfu is determined to make the carmaker a global leader - Victor Moriyama/Bloomberg

But as far as BYD’s billionaire founder Wang Chuanfu is concerned, it is just the start. The company, China’s dominant carmaker, is now plotting to take on the rest of the world, seeking to become one of only a handful of Chinese consumer companies to become a recognised global leader.

In August, Wang said the company would help “demolish the old [Western] legends and achieve new, world-class brands”. Its aggressively priced electric vehicles are gradually appearing on British and European streets.

BYD’s ascent has been rapid, but it is far from a newcomer. In the early Nineties, Wang, a chemistry graduate working as a Chinese government researcher, spotted an opportunity to develop new types of batteries being pioneered by Japanese firms, but with much cheaper Chinese labour costs. BYD, which he founded in 1995, soon became one of the world’s biggest producers of batteries for mobile phones, a business that made Wang a fortune worth hundreds of millions of dollars.

In 2003, the company bought out a struggling domestic car manufacturer in a bid to explore nascent electric vehicle technology, a move that shareholders revolted against. At the time, Chinese cars were seen as cheap, ugly and unreliable, and BYD’s early efforts were no different: “Have you seen their car?” Musk joked in 2011.

BYD secured a big break in 2008 when Berkshire Hathaway, run by the legendary investor Warren Buffett, bought a 10pc stake. But as late as 2019, Wang said, the company was struggling to survive.

However, the company’s early efforts in electric vehicles, and prowess in battery making, meant it was well prepared for the subsequent eruption in Chinese consumers seeking “new energy vehicles”.

Compared to established US and European carmakers, which have spent decades outsourcing parts to suppliers such as Bosch and Continental, BYD makes almost every component of its cars itself, even owning a series of lithium mines.

According to a “teardown” analysis by UBS, 75pc of the BYD Seal saloon car is made in-house, compared to 68pc of a US-made Tesla Model 3 and just 35pc of a Volkswagen ID.3 made in Germany.

This gives it a control over expenses that European brands cannot match. UBS estimates that even if BYD moved production to Europe to avoid tariffs, it would have a 25pc cost advantage over “legacy” manufacturers, calculating that Volkswagen would lose $10,000 (£7,900) per car if it matched BYD for price.

BYD has had a presence in the UK for years, as Britain’s dominant supplier of electric buses under a partnership with Falkirk-based manufacturer Alexander Dennis.

More than 1,000 double decker buses in the country are built with BYD and as early as 2015 the company lobbied MPs on the vehicles’ eco-credentials, criticising freezes to fuel duty for discouraging electric vehicle drivers.

The company entered Norway in 2020, and last March, put its first model on sale in the UK. True to form, BYD’s £25,490 Dolphin is the cheapest full-sized electric car on sale in Britain, although David Bailey, an automotive manufacturing expert at the University of Birmingham, says it is capable of competing on quality too, with innovations such as more efficient batteries. “Because of their experience in scale they’re very much leading the way in terms of attractive entry-level electric vehicles, but they can also take the premium sector as well,” says Bailey.

Critics agree, having lauded the cars. In December, BYD announced that it would open its first European factory, in Hungary.

The company’s rise at the vanguard of a wave of new Chinese manufacturers is not going unnoticed, however. In October, the European Union opened an investigation into whether Chinese carmakers were benefiting from state subsidies to undercut European rivals.

The move is expected to lead to tariffs, although Jim Saker, the president of the Institute of the Motor Industry, says German fears of reprisals may limit any action.

Concerns about economic dependence on China are growing in Britain too. MPs on the Commons’ Business and Trade Committee have launched an inquiry into economically critical industries, which is likely to include carmaking.

“Our national interest demands we have a clear eyed view on how we deliver climate security, economic security and job security for Britain’s future,” the committee’s chairman Liam Byrne says. “Right now, I’m not convinced the UK has a plan for that new future.”

However, Saker says any efforts to throttle Chinese car firms would clash with net zero targets. “Boris Johnson handed the car industry to the Chinese when he put in 2030,” [the proposed ban on petrol and diesel sales, which Rishi Sunak has delayed but which Sir Keir Starmer has pledged to reinstate].”

“Because everybody’s opted for the EV route it’s played into China’s hands with European, Japanese and US manufacturers having to radically change their strategy to catch up and compete.’’

Sir Iain Duncan Smith, the former Conservative leader, says China has “a vice-like grip over the electric car market, and the more we rush for electric cars the more we place our fate in China’s hands”, calling for the petrol ban to be delayed until a wider strategy to counter the country’s carmakers can be agreed.

BYD, for its part, shows no sign of resting on its laurels. The company plans to open 100 dealerships in the UK by the end of next year under agreements with the likes of Pendragon, Arnold Clark and Lookers. That may be good news for Britain’s net zero targets, but sceptics will say that it comes at a price.

