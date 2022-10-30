U.S. markets close in 2 hours 19 minutes

  • S&P 500

    3,880.70
    -20.36 (-0.52%)
     

  • Dow 30

    32,787.29
    -74.51 (-0.23%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    11,021.72
    -80.74 (-0.73%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,849.86
    +2.94 (+0.16%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    85.46
    -2.44 (-2.78%)
     

  • Gold

    1,640.50
    -4.30 (-0.26%)
     

  • Silver

    19.15
    -0.00 (-0.01%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    0.9878
    -0.0089 (-0.89%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    4.0420
    +0.0320 (+0.80%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1467
    -0.0148 (-1.27%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    148.5990
    +1.1790 (+0.80%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    20,420.96
    -224.47 (-1.09%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    485.68
    -2.53 (-0.52%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,094.53
    +46.86 (+0.66%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,587.46
    +482.26 (+1.78%)
     

Elon Musk claims Twitter layoff timing won't affect year-end compensation

60
Rebecca Bellan
·2 min read

Elon Musk, Chief Twit, is taking issue with reporting in a New York Times story this weekend that states he plans to lay off employees before Tuesday, November 1, thus cutting staff off from receiving stock grants as part of their compensation.

In response to a tweet from Eric Umansky, deputy managing editor of ProPublica, that said Musk was "making sure to fire people at Twitter before part of their year-end compensation kicks in on Tuesday," Musk said: "This is false." He didn't provide any clarification about what, specifically, was false.

Umansky's tweet included a screenshot of a highlighted portion of the NYT story that also noted stock grants make up a significant portion of an employee's pay, and by laying off workers before that date, Musk may avoid paying the grants. Musk did not respond to TechCrunch's request for clarification on whether the layoffs will affect stock compensation.

Previous reports said Musk would layoff 75% of Twitter's staff, but last week when the executive visited Twitter headquarters, he said those numbers weren't correct. Still, reports have been surfacing about various layoffs at the social media company, including of top Twitter executives like CEO Parag Agrawal, CFO Ned Segal, General Counsel Sean Edgett and Head of Legal Policy, Trust and Safety Vijaya Gadde.

Musk's $44 billion deal to purchase Twitter went through late on Thursday last week. The New York Stock Exchange stopped trading Twitter's stock on Friday morning, where it had been listed since 2013. Twitter will officially be delisted from the stock exchange on November 8.

Current shareholders will be paid $54.20, Musks's buying price, per share. It's not clear how Twitter's now-private status will affect current employees with stock grants.

Elon Musk owns Twitter: The story so far

Recommended Stories

  • Voices: Elon Musk may be one of the worst people on Earth to fix Twitter’s biggest problem

    The controversial Tesla and SpaceX boss often appears to relish in the ‘hellscape’ that Twitter has become

  • Elon Musk says Twitter will revise how it verifies users

    "Whole verification process is being revamped right now", Musk said in his tweet without giving more details. Twitter is considering charging for the coveted blue check mark verifying the identity of its account holder, technology newsletter Platformer reported on Sunday, citing two people familiar with the matter. Users would have to subscribe to Twitter Blue at $4.99 a month or lose their "verified" badges if the project moves forward, according to the report.

  • Paychex (PAYX) Just Reclaimed the 50-Day Moving Average

    Is it a good or bad thing when a stock surpasses resistance at the 50-day simple moving average?

  • ‘Viva Lula’: How Global Leaders Are Reacting to the News of da Silva’s Election Victory in Brazil

    As news of Lula’s victory reverberated around the globe, world leaders commended the Brazilian president-elect and affirmed the power of democracy

  • 148,000 pounds of chicken patties sold at Costco recalled after plastic found inside

    A not-food-in-your-food recall

  • U.S. dollar climbs as Fed likely to deliver another big hike; sterling slumps

    The dollar gained across the board on Monday, regaining some ground it lost earlier in the month, bolstered by expectations of another supersized rate increase at this week's Federal Reserve monetary policy meeting. In contrast, sterling was on the defensive against the dollar and the euro, despite market forecast of another 75 basis-point rate hike by the Bank of England later this week as well. Investors widely expect the Fed on Wednesday to raise its benchmark overnight interest rate by 75 basis points to a range of 3.75% to 4.00%, its fourth such increase in a row.

  • Use of N-Word Jumps 500% After Elon Musk Buys Twitter

    Trolls on 4-chan discussed "unleashing the racial slurs" in a plan to test Musk's content moderation strategies. Use of N-Word Jumps 500% After Elon Musk Buys Twitter Carys Anderson

  • The CW purge continues with the cancellation of Stargirl

    Another one bites the dust. Stargirl is the next CW series on the chopping block, according to a new report from Deadline. The show, which starred Brec Bassinger, Luke Wilson, and Joel McHale, began its life on the now-defunct DC Universe streaming service while also airing on the broadcast network. Per the outlet, the writers were given early indication that the third season would be its last in order to craft a proper ending.

  • Ford is dropping production of its most popular car to focus on EVs

    The birth and death of the Ford Fiesta were bookended by global energy crises.

  • United Therapeutics Posts Data From Remodulin Induction Before Orenitram Therapy In High Blood Pressure Patients

    United Therapeutics Corp (NASDAQ: UTHR) announced a preliminary analysis of the EXPEDITE Phase 4 16-week study of Remodulin induction followed by oral Orenitram optimization in patients with pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH). The data demonstrated that 79% of patients in the study reached the study's primary endpoint of a 12 mg total daily dose after an up to eight-week induction treatment period with Remodulin (treprostinil) injection. Also See: United Therapeutics Stops Late-Stage Tyvaso S

  • John Oliver Exposes Right-Wing Lies About Paul Pelosi Attack

    HBOAfter a week off, John Oliver returned to the Last Week Tonight desk on Sunday. And the comic had a lot to catch up on, but instead of tackling Kanye West’s antisemitic hate spree or Elon Musk purchasing Twitter for $44 billion because he has no IRL friends, the HBO host instead dedicated the majority of his show to bail reform—specifically, the specious right-wing argument that bail reform has led to a spike in violent crime.A clip of Fox News’ Tucker Carlson opining of the link, “It seems s

  • 10 Stocks That Pay Dividends Monthly

    In this article we present the list of 10 Stocks That Pay Dividends Monthly. Click to skip ahead and see the 5 Stocks That Pay Dividends Monthly. Shaw Communications Inc. (NYSE:SJR), Pembina Pipeline Corporation (NYSE:PBA), and STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG) are a few of best stocks that pay monthly dividends, providing a steady stream of income […]

  • Money Fellows, an Egyptian fintech digitizing money circles, raises $31M funding

    Egyptian fintech Money Fellows has raised $31 million in what it describes as the first close of its Series B investment. The round, which the startup expects to top up in the coming months, was led by CommerzVentures, Middle East Venture Partners (MEVP) and Arzan Venture Capital. Other participating investors include Partech, Sawari Ventures, Invenfin, National Investment Company (NIC), 4DX Ventures and P1Ventures.

  • Elon Musk Fires Entire Twitter Board

    The billionaire has taken control of the microblogging site since October 27, and became the sole director.

  • Zebra Labs raises $5M to help Chinese celebrities enter the metaverse

    In June, Chinese pop-punk singer Wowkie Zhang released a music video where he encounters a virtual character in a hyper-colored, animated world that is reminiscent of Pixar films. The avatar, sporting Gen-Z-styled silver hair, a yellow and black oversize sweat, and baggy pants, makes hip-hop moves to Zhang's catchy, light-hearted tune. The virtual character isn't a one-off creation; instead, Zebra Labs, which produced the video, is turning him into a piece of reusable intellectual property that can be bought as NFTs on marketplaces and appear in other virtual occasions like video games.

  • Walgreens-Backed VillageMD Said to Explore Deal for Summit

    (Bloomberg) -- VillageMD, which is majority owned by Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc., is exploring a deal to merge with Warburg Pincus-backed Summit Health, according to people familiar with the matter. Most Read from BloombergMusk Posts Then Deletes Tweet Spreading Conspiracy Theory on Pelosi AttackLula Edges Out Bolsonaro to Win Presidency of Divided BrazilBig Tech Weighs on Stocks as Oil Giants Whipsaw: Markets WrapThree Top Bankers Pull Out of Hong Kong's Global Finance SummitGoldman Sachs Now

  • Blackstone, Emerson Electric Strike $14 Billion Buyout Deal

    The industrial company plans to sell a 55% stake in its climate-technologies business to the investment firm.

  • Walgreens-Controlled VillageMD In Talks With Summit Health For Possible Takeover

    Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc (NASDAQ: WBA) VillageMD is weighing a merger with Warburg Pincus-backed Summit Health. The deal of VillageMD acquiring Summit would value the combined entity at between $5 billion to $10 billion. An agreement could be reached in the coming weeks, though talks could still fall apart, Bloomberg reported. The talks come as Walgreens rivals, including CVS Health Corp (NYSE: CVS) and Amazon.com Inc (NASDAQ: AMZN), push deeper into primary health care through significant a

  • Emerson to sell $5B Climate Technologies portfolio to private equity giant

    Emerson said Monday it has inked an agreement to sell a majority stake in its $5 billion Climate Technologies business in a deal that also involves its headquarters in Ferguson.

  • Thermo Fisher to Buy UK’s Binding Site in $2.6 Billion Deal

    (Bloomberg) -- Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. agreed to acquire British specialty diagnostics firm Binding Site in a deal valued at £2.25 billion ($2.6 billion).Most Read from BloombergMusk Posts Then Deletes Tweet Spreading Conspiracy Theory on Pelosi AttackLula Edges Out Bolsonaro to Win Presidency of Divided BrazilBig Tech Weighs on Stocks as Oil Giants Whipsaw: Markets WrapThree Top Bankers Pull Out of Hong Kong's Global Finance SummitGoldman Sachs Now Sees Fed Rates Peaking at 5% in MarchThe