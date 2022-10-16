Elon Musk is a combination of Einstein, Tesla, and Rockefeller, says a former SpaceX exec – but even his mother admits no one wants to be him

Elon Musk is smarter than Einstein, the former talent chief of SpaceX told a BBC documentary.

Dolly Singh said Musk's legacy would be a combination of Einstein, Rockefeller and Tesla.

Musk's mother, Maye, said everyone admires her son but admitted no one would want to be him.

Elon Musk should be thought of as a combination of Albert Einstein, Nikola Tesla, and John D. Rockefeller, according to the former talent chief of his rocket company SpaceX.

Dolly Singh, who worked for SpaceX from 2008 to 2013, made the comments in a BBC documentary called The Elon Musk Show, which uses interviews with Musk's family, friends, former employees – and enemies – to explain his rise to become the world's richest man. The first episode was broadcast in the UK on Wednesday night and Insider has had a preview of the remaining two episodes.

In the second episode, Singh said she believed Musk was smarter than Einstein.

"He learned everything about Tesla and Einstein. He has learned everything that they knew and he's trying to take it to the next level," she said. "I think he's the closest thing that we have to that kind of a figure in our day and age."

Once Musk "has done building his legacy, it will be unquestionable that he is a combination of Einstein, Tesla, and Rockefeller," Singh added.

Albert Einstein is best known for his theory of relativity, which revolutionized our understanding of space, time, gravity, and the universe. Nikola Tesla made several breakthroughs in the production, transmission, and application of electric power and Musk named his electric car company after him. John D. Rockefeller was one of the world's wealthiest men and a major philanthropist.

Singh added: "When you set out to do something incredibly hard, there's gonna be a lot of hard days that go along with that."

The tech mogul's mother, Maye, was also featured in the documentary. She described him as a "genius," but despite many people admiring his achievements, she admitted that "no one wants to be him."

Story continues

"With those companies, he gets a lot of hate," Maye said. "Stop being mean to him."

His 76-year-old father, Errol, said Musk loved reading when he was younger, especially about Alexander The Great. He also had Napoleon's last will and testament in French.

The Elon Musk Show will not be broadcast outside the UK due to rights issues, the BBC said. The first episode is available on iPlayer.

Read the original article on Business Insider